There was a pro-active release of some interesting documents related to the ‘No-Jab, No-Job’ Policy roll-out in NZ. It came from the Dept of the Prime Minister & Cabinet (DPMC) and the Ministry of Health. I want to connect-up this document with my research on individuals involved, because of (more) glaringly-obvious inconsistencies. For the record, I’ve written about Chippy’s obscure recent remarks about covid here. And Ardern’s roles here. Ruth Fairhall is another of those individuals, who is now in Senior Management at the Ministry of Transport. Here she is (centre) being awarded her New Zealand Public Service Medal (2022) for her services to Gov during covid):

The document in question, dated 17th Sept 2021, is addressed to Chippy (as Covid Minister at the time) and CC’d to Ardern. It was signed by Ruth Fairhall, who at the time was ‘Head of Strategy and Policy COVID-19 Policy’ - DPMC:

As we can see, the advice was that a ‘vaccine pass’ “could and should” be used. This is despite a large amount of analysis missing (as I explain below). As expected, there is also a significant section of the document redacted, under ‘Legal Privilege’. I’ve written about NZs Legal Privilege and for ease, they’re consolidated here:

Returning to this DPMC document, there are numerous admissions of how the Covid Vaccine Certificate (CVC) presents significant ‘issues’ for Government:

…and the authors note the discrimination CVCs would force on us all:

Within this document the phrase ‘private sector’ is mentioned 22 times in relation to the part it would play in increasing compliance:

I have already documented the secret meetings that NZ Gov engaged in, with all the main corporate giants in NZ, such as Fonterra, The Warehouse Group, Fisher & Paykel and Mainfreight. There were Pilot Schemes running, in partnership with Gov, experimenting with all the MINDSPACE strategies of behavioural science. For instance, I’ve written about those strategies in relation to The Warehouse here.

What I find bewildering, is why there is no mention in this document of the Government-funded Private Sector Pilot Schemes? Because, by the time of this DPMC Joint Paper (17th Sept), more than a month had passed since the completion of the Mainfreight and Fonterra schemes, as reported by Rachel Mackey to Dr Ashley Bloomfield on 10th August 2021:

There are also mentions in this DPMC document of the ‘Vaccine’ Exemptions:

Two months later the ‘No-Jab, No-Job’ ‘Vaccination Order would be rushed through secondary legislation and then the relevant ambiguous initial ‘Vaccine Exemption’ provisions abolished.

More questions than answers emerge from this DPMC and Ministry of Health Joint Advice to Ardern & Chippy. Why were the outcomes from the Pilot Schemes with the four major corporate companies not included? Why were basic NZ laws like the Health & Safety at Work Act not even considered in this initial advice? What was the legal privilege redacted and how much did it cost us this time?

When will accountability be sought and served? Until then, we continue to unravel the truths of what happened, in an attempt to stop it happening again.

