Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clyde Graf's avatar
Clyde Graf
15h

Thanks for your excellent research, Ursula. You do a fantastic job of shining a light on the darkness that envelops us all. 🥂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NewZealandDoc's avatar
NewZealandDoc
16h

You're beating a dead horse ... the fix was in and continues to be. The government had its marching orders and it marched against its people. Our hope now is that a sufficient number of people are at least partially attuned to their dishonesty and will not stand for anything like this again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ursula Edgington, PhD
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture