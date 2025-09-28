Sir Dr Ashley Bloomfield, knighted WHO puppet 11,000 miles from home, chuckles as he tells the Scottish Covid Inquiry how “…the vast majority of enforcement [of the lockdowns] was SELF enforcement.” He finds it funny, the impact of Government-sponsored fear-mongering propaganda? Ah, but now he is a ‘Celebrity Speaker’ in the newly-established post-covid ‘influencer’ world: hire him to inspire your team about ‘excellence in leadership’ and (I kid you not) ‘kindness and mental health’…

Meanwhile, in Scotland: Bloomfield chuckles at how he managed to fool the stupid public into complying with the lockdowns and jab mandates:

Bloomfield - previously NZs AG of Health, now at WHO

Recently, I’ve written about the issue of WHY politicians like Ardern, Bloomfield and Hipkins squirmed their way out of appearing in public at our own (flawed) NZ Royal Commission for Covid Inquiry:

This latest development - Bloomfield appearing at the Scottish Covid Inquiry - further embeds the Orwellian memory-holing of what actually happened to us during this time, where apparently any dissenting voices and non-compliance simply did not exist:

I’ve written already about the many lies and inconsistencies in the NZ Government’s communications during the covid era. For instance, in this article about the omission from discussions in Government of well-established, unethical contracts signed with the main corporate companies in NZ, like The Warehouse Group and Fonterra. And last week, I highlighted how the NZ Hansard recorded (May 2021) the moment of sudden realisation amongst the MPs (in power and opposition) that the jab roll-out was actually illegal:

Expertly summarised (as usual) by

, Bloomfield makes a number of totally untrue and deliberately misleading statements:

Going back to the evil chuckle I highlighted at the beginning of this article, this appears in the next (afternoon) session where for instance, Bloomfield claims that there was ‘rigorous monitoring and follow-up of all reports of ‘vaccine’ adverse events’:

If it wasn’t so tragic, especially for The Health Forum NZ, it would be comical. The next day in the Scottish Covid Inquiry, the obscure narrative from Bloomfield continued, with claims that it was ‘necessary’ to prevent visits to ill or dying relatives in hospitals and care homes, or even to attend a funeral:

These were horrific times of unethical political, lawfare crimes against everyday New Zealanders that we will never forget. What will happen next on this elaborate theatrical performance of our World Stage?

Thank you to my supporters! You can Buy Me A Coffee (or three) so I can help others here.