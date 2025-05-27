Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Mark.Kennard
14h

The New Zealand public service is corrupt to the core. It is no secret in geopolitical circles that the USA puts people who have pledged allegiance to USA interests into the bureaucracies of their allies.

The big corruption issue is if that in the health system. Drs don’t do what most think they do and we are lied to everyday by our drs. They are not making us healthy at all. They are making us customers for life and managing our death. If you look at all the legislation around the self policing of healthcare and our complaints systems, they are all designed to fail. A dr making a complaint about witnessing another dr doing bad things is very likely to get in trouble themselves. There is no investigation, it’s all done by determination, they are not allowed to investigate. They just read what both parties have said and decide which is more believable. One of my drs tried doing something to stop the corruption of a group of drs who were corrupting the court process. He faced retaliation and told me he now had to leave medicine for good. This is why they don’t abide by their statutory responsibilities. No one is allowed to do anything to investigate the truth. Drs know they are giving bad advice. But they have to for the money. They have become corrupted and have dirt on each other. Familiarity breeds corruption when it comes to the public service

Roc Findlay
15h

Combined with the the Government Electronic Tenders Service (GETS) the primary platform for publishing government procurement contracts, New Zealanders are told zip.

