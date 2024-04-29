Last week there was an excellent international Webinar event regarding the Channel Islands covid era censorship and propaganda, and the aftermath of the current ongoing excess deaths and ill health. It was hosted by

The event was only 1.5hours and very succinct. Well worth watching. The esteemed presenters were kept closely to time by professional facilitation from Senator Ron Johnson. There was only one or two very relevant questions posed to the presenters.

Presenters included

, Professor Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Dean Patterson, Dr. Scott Mitchell, Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Kirk A Milhoan.

The event was introduced by UK MP Andrew Bridgen.

This video can also be found on Rumble.

The wonderful Debi Evans from UK Column News (whom I will be interviewed by next week) also provided some additional context to the Channel Islands situation on Friday’s episode. One of the most pressing issues is the fact that jab-injured residents of these Independent but Commonwealth Islands are not recognised at all by the healthcare professionals. And there is no ‘Vaccine’ injured compensation scheme like there is in the UK (a paltry GBP120k) available to these residents, even for those few determined enough to seek it.

One of the reasons why the Channel Island residents’ experience of the covid era is so interesting, is because during WW2, Guernsey was the only British territory to be occupied by the Nazis. There are still unresolved war crimes from these Islands. How could these older residents - having lived through and survived the Nazi propaganda - not see this evil returned? I have written before about the issue of mass formation during WW2 here:

Please take time to watch this unique Webinar event about the Channel Islands covid era experience - even part of it (I highly recommend Dr Scott and/or Dr Dean’s segment for insights specifically into Guernsey) and share to your networks.



