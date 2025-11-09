I wrote last week about reflecting on the past year(s) actions and planning the year ahead as we move toward 2026. As part of that process, I want to ‘name and shame’ some of the protagonists of the New Zealand covid era harms. Generally, I would object to this approach - manipulating feelings of shame is an unethical strategy. But as

has so eloquently said:

. And as

,

and I have recently discussed:

the propaganda continues. And of course these are exactly the ‘desperate measures’ -

- that were

. Shame is a powerful social weapon, and NZ is a small population. It’s likely someone reading this will personally know one of these individuals. If that person is YOU, this information may bolster your confidence when tackling that Elephant in the Room.

Those listed below (and many others, too) were sent/handed (months ago) a hard copy (with a personalised covering letter) of either The Nurses Collective NZ and/or the NZ Teachers Speaking Out with Science (NZTSOS) Royal Commission of Covid Inquiry Submission. These were research reports (each >80 pages) that I co-authored, academic details of which you can find in this post.

You can also find extracts from the Nurses submission, together with the entire PDF to download free, here.

And likewise, the Teachers’ submission is here.

None of these individuals have responded to our repeated requests for acknowledgement and response to our reports, which took hundreds of hours of unpaid time, were printed (in colour) bound and posted via funds from kind members'/subscribers’ koha (donations). Our sincere appreciation if you helped with this project!

Riki Niania is the first individual to name: Chief Executive Officer at Te Rau Ora.

Riki played a significant leadership role in ensuring our countries (sic) response to the Covid-19 pandemic was effective for our Māori communities. Between 2020-2022, Riki led the Covid-19 responses by Tumu Whakarae nationally (2020), Northern Region Māori health (2020) and Waikato Māori and Public Health (2020-2022). Riki was also a member of the National Māori Pandemic Expert Advisory Group for the Ministry of Health (2020 onwards). [Source]

I personally met Riki in 2019 when he worked at Waikato District Health Board, based at the hospital. A group of us met him and tried in vain to stop the previous aerial 1080-poisoned food-bait operation over our local forest and mountain, which included the drinking water catchment for a few thousand residents, preschools, retirement homes, schools, food processing factories etc.

Riki Niania

Riki’s CV includes all kinds of Maori-centred projects, claiming (tokenistic) ambitions to health equity. He is also Chairperson of the [Waka Hourua] Māori & Pacific Suicide Prevention Programme. If he genuinely cares about our mental health and wellbeing, wouldn’t he acknowledge the Nurses Collective NZ recommendations and support those negatively impacted by the ‘no jab, no job’ policy?

Dr Richard Sullivan is currently Chief Clinical Office for Health NZ.

Richard trained at the University of Otago and was awarded FRACP in 2004. He’s on the Board of NZ Lung Foundation (!); Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Auckland Hospital, Director Cancer Outcomes Auckland District Health Board and the Director of the Northern Cancer Network; Medical Director at Canopy Cancer Care and the current Chair of the National Adolescent and Young Adult Governance Group. He works as a Medical Oncologist and is Principal investigator in many clinical trials.

Dr Richard Sullivan is ‘baffled’ by all the heart problems in NZ

Richard was recently on national radio saying how ‘baffled"‘ he was about the sky-rocketing levels of cardio-related diagnosis in NZ, and the severe lack of staff to care for these patients. Maybe he’s also ‘baffled’ by all the turbo-cancers he’s treating?

Kate Weston - Executive Director College of Nurses, previously of NZ Nursing Organisation.

After 15 years at NZNO, former professional services associate manager Kate Weston […] moved on to become the executive director of the College of Nurses Aotearoa – thanks to leadership skills honed at NZNO during the COVID-19 pandemic. [Source]

The NZ College of Nurses claims to be a professional society “empowering New Zealand Nurses for Excellence in Healthcare.” And yet these entities repeatedly prevented informed consent and dismissed any attempts at dialogue and advocacy. Instead, Weston applied the illegal and discriminatory ‘no jab, no job’ policies.

Kate Weston Exec Director College of Nurses

Virgil Iraia: President NZ Public Services Assoc (PSA) Union

Virgil said about his organisation: “For me, […] the PSA as a modern influential union. We need to engage with our membership too.” So modern, he refused to communicate with any members and didn’t feel he needed to engage with any members about the reasons why they didn’t want to comply with the ‘vaccination’ mandate?

Virgil Iraia, President PSA

Simeone Brown National MP Currently Health Minister and Minister for State Owned Enterprises (that’s PPPPs) and Minister for Auckland.

NZDSOS have written open letters to Simeone Brown, with no meaningful response. NZ MPs were NOT mandated to take the jabs. What’s even worse, Simeone was quoted as promoting the measles jab, as part of the current fear-mongering campaign in legacy media. Does it never end?

Simeone Brown, National Party MP

The Most Reverend Justin Duckworth is Bishop of Wellington and Senior Bishop of New Zealand Dioceses and Te Pīhopa Mātāmua (Primate), and Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia.

Rev Justin claims on his social media he is “just a dreadlocked bloke helping others find their purpose in God’s love & healing justice. Oh, & bishop of Wellington.” But does he really believe that God approved of the ‘unvaxxed’ being excluded from his mass during the covid era? Why hasn’t he spoken out against the discrimination and acknowledged the harms to his congregation? Where is compassionate Christianity?

Rev Justin Duckworth, AKA “Barefoot Bishop” of the NZ Anglican Church

Dr Peter Lineham is Professor Emeritus of History at Massey University & Chair of Auckland Uni of Technology (AUT) Research Ethics Committee. The latter entity I will write about in more detail another day.

Dr Peter Lineham

Peter is another individual claiming to be Christian, also an advocate of gay rights and a prominent member of the Rainbow Church in Auckland where during covid “Everyone who walks through the door is respected, welcomed and encouraged in their faith.” (apart from the ‘unvaxxed’). An historian and researcher of an obscure European cult, I would have thought he’d be able to see the cultish phenomena covid era fraud. Nope.

There are many other individuals who have received hard (and soft) copies of the Royal Commission Covid Inquiry Submission reports from the Teachers and Nurses groups impacted by the ‘vaccine’ mandates policies. Let me know (either in the comments or privately) whether I should continue to publish other names and faces. Do you know any of these people personally and attempted conversations about the covid era? Never forget! We need accountability for these people’s actions.

