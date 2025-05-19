Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Scott McLachlan's avatar
Dr Scott McLachlan
6hEdited

Absolutely agree re the shilling for dietary supplements.

I have been disgusted to see how many people from what was once the Health Freedom Movement (tm) are now involved either directly in organisations that are selling powders and potions they claim on flimsy to non-existent evidence are going to protect you from the dreaded covid spike, monkeypox or insert globalist-promoted future pandemic ailment here (I am looking squarely at the likes of Peter McCullough and his (ab)use of his platform to shill detox crap for The Wellness Company that he has a financial interest in), or indirectly by advertising in their podcasts, tweets, substacks or videos (or the conferences where they charge sometimes hundreds of dollars to attend and hear them wax lyrical about how they knew x or y before the rest of us but often didn't tell us until after it was public knowledge or someone else had discovered it first) for these dietary supplements that cost a fortune but are nothing more than the snake oil sold by charletans of a bygone era. The latest grift is that former members of the Health Freedom Movement have started the re-migration movement and are running conferences on that topic... Great. Pay €80-240 to see people talk about our lived experience like it is something new - which it is for most of the speakers because they are too well off from the conference subs to ever have to live with the problem themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture