My readers may be aware that the latest of The Pandemic Series has been released. In Follow The Silenced Director, Mikki Willis, focuses the entire doco on the challenges faced by the ‘vaccine’ injured and points blame explicitly at Peter Marks, a protagonist of Operation Warp Speed. Why ?

Firstly, I want to be very clear that I have massive sympathy for those injured and/or bereaved by the experimental injections. Like most of us, I have friends and family who are victims. But I will say it again: we need acknowledgement and justice and proper care for those who have been harmed now, or in the future, by these totally unnecessary and unethical interventions. For the record, I have already posted the two >80 page report that were the Submission to the NZ Covid Inquiry from the Nurses Collective NZ:

And the Teachers group NZTSOS:

This Follow the Silenced doco encourages support for the US React19 group, who are gaining evidence and strategies worldwide. Can I also highlight our own NZ support group for the jab injured, The Health Forum. For example, here’s one example in brave Nikki’s testimony (2 mins):

My question is, does Willis genuinely have the victims of this hideous crime front of mind in this documentary? What is it really about? The website encourages you to ‘donate’ to support Willis’ filmmaking. The Privacy Details are ambiguous. The tax-exempt name is ‘Our Legacy’ and I couldn’t find any relevant 901 filings at the IRS. Yet. (Maybe someone can throw some light on that please?)

Alongside overt fundraising, of course, there’s the usual expensive merch for sale, like this T-shirt for US$30 (NZ$50):

One major red flag at the moment for me, is seeing how heavily anyone tries to flog dietary supplements. And here’s the ‘Rebel Lion’ that’s promoted as an ‘affiliate’ on Willis’ website:

These supplements contain commonly-accepted levels of Vit D, Zinc & Quercetin combined. Plus two other additives that I’d never heard of, but are apparently ‘generally considered safe’ (but not for everyone): L-Arginine and Hesperidin:

Hopefully the NuMag / NuFlow (silica rather than the usual anti-caking agents) are not actually in the capsules themselves?! The bottle says 3 capsules is a serving, so there’s 90 capsules per bottle… And what is the evidence that taking quercetin with these other substances is safe? Even if these supplements are FABULOUS, does NZ$1,731 (at today’s exchange rate) for 12 months’ supply represent good value? Just looking at the contents of my Kiwi Go-Life multi-vitamin confirms - definitely NOT!

personalities like Willis and I admit I largely avoided this example as he always gave me the creeps. But it’s worth revisiting his article here about the ‘bad vibes’ we sense about this project and others:

In the above article, a report by Omar Jordan [published on Greg Wyatt’s website], creates a strong argument why we should be sceptical of Willis’ objectives:

The virus is what they agree on, so that should clue everyone in on the lie that both sides are protecting. For me, there was something very suspicious about Mikki Willis from the beginning. None of what he was selling felt authentic or genuine, nevermind the fact that it wasn’t supported by any real evidence…

Willis’ outfit, along with the inevitable marketing ‘partners’ like JP Sears, are currently piggy-backing off the US ‘Measles Outbreak’ to sell the ‘solution’ to ‘the next pandemic’ (watch this if you can stomach it):

I haven’t got the energy to look at the other names alongside Willis, but I think we know this story by now. This approach perhaps explains why selling supplements is the ‘solution’ to this fear-mongering propaganda.

‘Follow the Silenced’ worth watching or not?

Returning to the actual film itself, it’s impressive, as much of The Plandemic Series is. The things the film does well are:

Describing the lived experiences of the jab injured and bereaved

Promoting empathy, eg these people did what they thought was ‘the right thing’

Explaining a couple of what Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil describes as ‘statistical tricks’ of covid, eg time-lag between jab and injury/death skews data

provides evidence for the bewildered, newly-awakening (eg Senator Johnson’s Hearings).

Provides an excellent lay-man’s summary of the differences between mRNA ‘vaccines’ and ‘traditional’ types.

And as of today, the doco is still on YouTube. Telling indeed. The bleak message to the audience at the end of the film speaks volumes - 98% of the vaccine compensation claims have been rejected by the US Government. It’s the same for NZ victims. I’m guessing the same applies worldwide.

The film seems to set-up the ‘strawman fallacy’, by painting US FDA’s Peter Marks (now resigned, of course) as the central perpetrator of the catastrophic covid response. There’s no reference to Biden or Trump or any other countries’ protagonists like NZs Ardern. This is interesting because literally the same week as the film’s release, CHD published an article about Marks’ crimes.

Other major Elephants in the Room are the film’s missing explanations of:

Health insurance underwriters are struggling under the weight of the fall-out from harms from the ‘vaccine’ injuries. Is this doco another stepping-stone along the pathway to ensuring everyone is placed onto a private healthcare and digital ID journey? Is it ethical to encourage victims to maintain a belief that their Government will (eventually) acknowledge and compensate them for the damage done? There are many more unanswerable questions like this…

Conclusion

This film is not without merits in trying to raise awareness of the global covid crime. It covers many bases in terms of audience-types:

If you’re jab-injured (or bereaved) yourself, you (at last) may feel acknowledged, and hopeful of support and action.

If you’re jabbed but managed (so far) to be healthy, then you feel ‘lucky’ to have escaped harm like ‘these others’… and

If you did NOT get the jab, you may feel virtuous and relieved you didn’t get scammed.

But does it really provide an authentic documentary about what happened during covid? Is this film going to help prevent the global population from repeating this tragedy all over again? Does it even HINT at the wider issues at play here, like the totalitarian future that includes Digital IDs and 15-Min-‘SMART’ Cities? Nope.

What can we do with this info? Share this movie if you think it’s useful. But IMHO there are plenty of other much more useful ways to spend more than an hour - watch ‘better value’ movies or spend time reading books.

The main documentary I would recommend is HERE (available in other languages). Even though it was made in 2022, in my opinion it remains solid. (There is also an interesting story behind it, which one day I hope to be able to explain). And having recently finished more covid-era books, I can recommend

.

Both very readable, comprehensive ‘Big Picture’ texts. And as to those T-shirts and supplements, I think I’ll give them a miss. Thanks.

"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1

