The quote in my title was from Richard Shine at QBE on 2nd Sept 2020. I was explaining the fraud and corruption evident in the Peoples’ Inquiry - inadequate reporting systems, gagging clauses and other Corporate Playbook tactics that control propaganda and censor dissenters in NZs Poison Industrial Complex. Five years on, heartbreakingly, aerial poisoning continues throughout New Zealand, as it has for seventy years. And this company’s quote takes on new meaning in my covid era research.

By Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Back then, when the world began to shift on its axis, I only had an inkling of the full extent of BigPharma and BigChem machinery, including its Lawfare. But as Richard Shine admitted to me back then, “Government print the money, so they can do whatever they like.” Including poisoning its own citizens.

Chris Hipkins: NZs covid fall guy?

Ardern resigns and hands over the reigns to Hipkins: January 2023 ( Source )

Does Chris Hipkins aka ‘Chippy’ previous NZ Minister for Covid19 Response, current leader of the NZ Labour Party, believe he can (still) ‘do whatever he likes’? Let’s look at his words more closely, along with three senior pro-covid narrative lawyers - Karl Buch, Martin Wiseman and Hayden Wilson - who may be keen for Hipkins to maintain that (eroding) covid Narrative, and for as long as possible.

First, if you’re new here, it’s a good idea to review the NZ Royal Commission’s Covid Inquiry, for instance this overview with links to more:

Importantly, in a short, abrupt and combative recent interview with Mike Hosking on NewstalkZB, things did not go well for ‘Chippy’ when he tried to dismiss the public resentment at the MPs joint refusal to appear in the public hearings. Apparently rather than Crown Law, the international law firm Dentons - which I have already written about extensively - had ‘advised’ all the key decision-makers during covid - Ardern, Hipkins, Robertson and Verrall to stay away. The Commissioners could use their powers to call them anyway, but declined. It was all theatre, after all. (I suspect Dentons have already written the Commissioners’ Report (due in Feb 2026) on their behalf).

Catch-up on my articles about Dentons and NZ Lawfare here:

International law firm Dentons and the covid era Ursula Edgington, PhD · Mar 24 I couldn’t see anything in legacy media about it (no surprises), but today marks a significant milestone for those in New Zealand seeking some employment caselaw that respects our domestic version of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in our 1990 Act Read full story

Intriguingly, in this strange interaction, Hipkins also cited a Court Suppression Order as a reason for his self-censorship (quote):

“There are issues relating to the safety of individuals around the covid 19 response and public commentary on it that the courts have indicated I cannot comment on, or anyone, including you (Hoskings/NZ Media) cannot comment on… and therefore we can’t comment on them.” (at 7m 15s)

Which Suppression Order is Hipkins referring to exactly? Which Judge or Court has issued it - and why? What information is protected and why is that information related to the ‘safety of individuals’ (who’s safety)? This connects with the statement that was minuted by the covid inquiry Commissioners last week, when they stated:

[9] Some other invited witnesses have also provided evidence that appearing at a public hearing will bring risks of abuse being directed at them and their families, online or in person. There is evidence of such abuse being directed at witnesses and others following our July hearing.

As Stephen Howard and others have pointed out, this perceived ‘risk of abuse’ is not a legitimate reason to cancel strategies of accountability, and in some ways, may heighten social tensions. This evasive tactic is counter-productive because accountability is desperately needed, and the covid era corruption is not going away.

NZDSOS have gone to great lengths to dissect all the statements from Government representatives like Le Gros during the previous Public Hearings, critiques and concerns which have, as usual, met with silence, not dialogue. I can say the same of my own humble efforts in letters and emails to highlight to the Commissioners and to Le Gros himself the unacceptable absence of any conflicts of interest statements.

These politicians’ contributions seem inarticulate, uninformed and incompetent. Yet Hipkins’ partners-in-crime, Bloomfield, Ardern, Robertson and Verrall have the ‘mission accomplished’ and with various medals and UN awards, academic roles, a Knighthood and Damehood - can safely exit-stage-left. But what of Chippy? It’s conspicuous how he has been left behind. Is his schoolboy looks and naïve persona targetted as a scapegoat?

#PfizerLeak & Breach of Contract?

One aspect of ‘suppression’ that Chippy was likely (obliquely) referring to, was the NZ Pfizer contract. Although the New Zealand document has not (yet) been published (or leaked), we already know the contents of many other countries’ contracts. There is no reason to believe that New Zealand’s version is any different from others we have studied. As

clearly explains in her

about this topic, the confidentiality clauses

. Here is an example extract from Israel:

One of the many Pfizer contracts that are available: note the references to confidential information and protective order.

We can guess at naming one of the individuals who wrote these contracts. They weren’t from Dentons (but they have close connections with Dentons, as I explain below). Karl Buch from Pfizer’s law firm, DLA Piper is a typical example of the revolving doors of power: Buch previously worked for Pfizer where he was also in the Government Investigations group including (conveniently) ‘managing’ the whistleblowers (that means applying gagging clauses).

Buch is now DLA Piper’s co-chair of Global Investigations focusing on ‘white collar’ (Gov/professional) crime and regulatory matters and based in New York. This may also explain why the Pfizer contracts commonly insist that any legal matters must be situated within the NY jurisdiction:

Extract from the Brazilian Pfizer’s Contract

As I explained in November last year, Martin Thomson trades as DLA Piper Ltd in New Zealand (and was also conveniently Chairman of the New Zealand China Trade Association) which, alongside Dentons is part of Large Law Firms NZ Ltd (the ten largest law firms in NZ under one umbrella). To get insights into DLA Piper, watch this 5 min clip of woke PR, highlighting its use of AI software for assessing risks, assets stored as digital twins, ESG policies and charitable work in Ukraine:

But that’s not all. There seems to be constant shuffling of lawyers between these companies, including their international offices.

For instance, in a “mutually agreed upon” deal, fifty-one staff members (including 30 lawyers) from Dentons Global, were poached by DLA Piper in 2023. The Denton team's portfolio was dominated by one (undisclosed) client (?) and also included pharma company Novartis AG, Tesla Inc and cloud computing company VMware Inc (which all transferred to DLA Piper with the deal). The firms have mutual connections to Apple, including the famous yo-yoing litigation cases for patents. Maybe staff discussions about legal privilege proved extremely productive (nudge and wink)?

Another prominent DLA Piper lawyer in New Zealand is Martin Wiseman, who oversees many of the large businesses that I have written about in the past – especially in relation to roles these companies played in the covid era like the Warehouse Group.

For instance, Wiseman’s clients includes NZ largest company, Fonterra, and also Foodstuffs (Pak ‘n’ Save/Four Square etc) one of the duopolies of supermarkets in NZ - recently under the Commerce Commission’s spotlight for planned mergers.

Another of Wiseman’s clients is ‘culturally competent’ Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa which has $$$ billions of commercial property partnerships in Auckland with corporates like Summerset, one of the largest assisted living dying, asset-theft ‘Retirement Village’ operators, that I wrote about here:

Crucially, for the Pfizer connection, Wiseman proudly states he…

“Regularly act(s) for and advise(s) Pfizer […] on various acquisitions, dispositions and internal re-organisations, and day-to-day business-as-usual advice, including contractual arrangements with PHARMAC.”

How convenient.

And it’s worth mentioning too, that as expected, QBE Lloyds (which I mentioned at the top of this article), is also DLA Piper’s professional liability insurance provider. Those Porkie Pies are free-flowing then.

As well as apparently having dozens of past and present company directorships, Wiseman is also Chair of Auckland’s children’s hospital the Starship Foundation. This would have been useful for his client, Pfizer, during the covid era ‘vaccine’ mandates that forced all staff, parents and even pregnant women, babies and children at/visiting the hospital to be injected. They probably still push the jab there today?

So what?

Why are the Dentons and DLA Piper connections so important to investigate further? Let’s look at another lawyer involved in the Court cases of the covid era: Chair of Dentons New Zealand, Hayden Wilson is also Vice-Chair of Global Dentons.

NZ Wilson promoted to Denton’s Global Source

Wilson’s CV has all the expected entries, like Harvard Uni. Now Denton’s have taken the unusual step of taking a Court Order against NZDSOS to try to obtain the costs of the (lost) Court cases. The objective is probably to bankrupt NZDSOS after Denton’s represented the Medical Council and the Dental Council when NZDSOS sought a Judicial Review of the anti-science ‘Guidance Statement’ these regulators enablers published. See a summary published here.

But Dentons have represented both ‘sides’ of the covid narrative in Court. Air New Zealand’s ‘no jab, no job’ policy was challenged in the Employment Court by 33 aircrew who were represented by Dentons. A short summary of that case is here. And it is interesting to note (Ping! to

) that the familiar fake-freedom-fighter

provided evidence in that case.

The two Charlottes in that case - Parkhill and Evans - from Dentons would have been well-educated in all the Court evidence, contracts and contextual information – I wonder if they personally complied with covid era policies and what they think of the covid inquiry limited hangout?

Conclusions

It wasn’t realistic to expect Ardern, Bloomfield, Verrall and Hipkins to face the music at the Public Hearings for the NZ Covid Inquiry. But Kiwi public opinion seems to be shifting: even those who still believe (some of) The Science™ expected some answers. Hipkin’s clumsy admission on a popular legacy media radio show that the lawyers at Dentons had advised them all against appearing (Phew! he must’ve said) raises more questions about the covid era response, including the extent of the Porkie Pies that the underwriters apparently have to ‘suck up’.

I’ve outlined again here the unhealthy alliance between international BigPharma, regulators, lawyers and Government, where relationships, funds and roles are blurred and staff are regularly rinsed and swapped between entities. I’ve highlighted just three examples of many lawyers in this toxic workplace washing machine: Karl Buch, previously of Pfizers, now of DLA Piper and based in the NY offices with close connections to Dentons. Martin Wiseman also of DLA Piper, advisor to Pfizer and also to most of NZs other large corporates including Fonterra and Chair of Starship which all (of course) followed the covid narrative. And finally Hayden Wilson of Dentons, a lawfirm which is closely connected to DLA Piper and Pfizers which ‘advises’ our Government but also represents some victims of those unethical Government policies. It’s a tangled web, but to stop it, we must keep trying to untangle it.

