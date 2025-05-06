The years pass, but we never forget. Neither do we give-up trying to raise awareness and bring accountability to those who had a duty to protect vulnerable people like pregnant women and the unborn. As

points out

.

Screenshot from a University of Auckland 2021 research newsletter to it’s audience

This post consolidates some posts to make it easier for those fitting together the pieces of the jigsaw. I know those people are growing in number everyday. I just spoke to one of them in person, today. She was a lady at a checkout, where I paid in cash and carefully explained why. Every attempt, no matter how short and seemingly ineffective, can be successful in chipping away at the cognitive dissonance, and eventually reaching people.

Many people behind the scenes continue to work - for free - to bring attention to the global crime that harmed pregnant women, children and [unborn] babies coerced into taking one or more doses of the experimental injections.

is one of those ethical volunteers, working with

and others, trying to unravel the mysteriously nefarious behaviours of the UK’s MHRA. Cheryl’s two posts below, explain the background and current situation in trying to obtain data about the potential harms pregnant women in the UK were subjected to, as a result of the covid ‘vaccine’. Please take the time to read and share:

One of the expert witnesses in this case, Prof Norman Fenton, recently also wrote about these unethical ‘studies’ on pregnant women, and providing some additional information, including his own submitted evidence:

This UK situation is only one cog in what seems to be an enormous (and quite terrifyingly-powerful) international, pseudo-academic machine. For those interested, there are links available to many countries’ policies of pushing these injections on pregnant women; women who unfortunately, innocently trusted their healthcare professional and midwife. As

points out repeatedly, they were never provided with an opportunity to give their informed consent. Remember, all the so-called ‘professional societies’ supported (and even promoted) the jab roll-out to pregnant women, despite the clear lack of evidence of safety. Back in July last year, I wrote about the details of the New Zealand side of this global catastrophe, in particular how it related to the teaching profession, who were mandated to take the jab, or lose their jobs:

This post relates to experts from this ‘research study’ from the University of Auckland:

Auckland Uni's Research on 'Vaccinated' Pregnant Women Ursula Edgington, PhD · July 15, 2024 The University of Auckland - where I studied my Masters of Legal Studies during the height of the totalitarianism in 2022 - ran a research project ‘New Zealand Registry of Covid-19 in Pregnancy'. Wouldn’t it be interesting to obtain findings of that investigation? Read full story

Lead investigator at that NZ Uni of Auckland covid/jab pregnancy research project was Prof Katie Groom, named ‘expert’ for legacy media. She’s an obstetrician and Maternal Fetal Medicine subspecialist at National Women’s Health, Auckland City Hospital and Associate Professor of Maternal and Perinatal Health, Liggins Institute, University of Auckland:

The screenshot of Groom above comes from this media release about the project, before everything subsequently went dark (as I explained in the above linked article).

Meanwhile, the University’s research team continued at the beginning of this year to promote their strategies for grant applications for clinical trials:

In line with recent global statistical strategies of obscuring, skewing and withholding data collections, interpretations and presentations since the covid era, The Maternity Clinical Indicators in NZ which “presents comparative maternity interventions and outcomes data for pregnant people (sic) and their babies by maternity facility and district of residence” also remains ambiguous about any solid facts. Strangely their dataset seems to have ended in 2022?

The above linked current webpage of Groom’s research suspiciously states this ‘Note’:

“Data for 2021 and 2022 is not complete as Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora is yet to receive cause of death information for some deaths being investigated by the coroner. For this reason, cause of death information for 2021 and 2022 years is not yet complete enough to release publicly. The web tool will be updated with cause of death information for these years when coroners complete their findings. Data for 2020 is [also] provisional and is subject to change in future releases of the web tool.”

The mind boggles. And perhaps someone with the time and statistical skills needed can look at what has been made available there? I honestly don’t have the emotional energy nor the courage.

Many of us wait for Prof Groom to publish something (anything) related to the data her team collected during the covid era from pregnant women. If that research addresses at least some of the questions that Prof Norman Fenton clearly sets out in his response to the MHRAs claims, that would be very helpful. (But let’s be honest, that’s highly unlikely). Will we ever get to the truth? Where are those academic whistleblowers, or the pregnant women themselves, the clinicians, the midwives, the families of those who witnessed what happened?

Thanks for reading Informed Heart! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment