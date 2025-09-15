Founder of The Nurses Collective NZ, Deborah Cunliffe, chats with me about Covid 'Vaccine' Mandates and our Broken Healthcare System.

This is a conversation (1 hour) we recorded recently (July 2025) for a specific purpose (more on that another day) and a Ping to

Deb and I decided to share it here because it’s increasingly relevant to those people just becoming aware of the fraud and corruption. We need to reflect together on what happened to us five years ago. As our healthcare systems collapse under the heavy weight from staff shortages, lack of facilities, gaslighting and patients’ complex needs, these issues are front of mind.

Here’s a brief summary of our discussion:

First 15 mins - Background to Deb’s nursing career (she’s a Pom like me), including caring for children with Diabetes. Deb’s experience of the NZ context and Tall Poppy Syndrome. What factors helped Deb ‘wake up’ to the covid fraud and what did she do about it?

15 - 25 mins - Setting-up the nurses group ‘Nurses for Freedom’ - now called The Nurses Collective NZ - including witnessing what was happening simultaneously overseas eg in the UK during the policy of Covid Vaccine Mandates. Protests and activism and censorship.

21 -26 mins - Deb mentions her interviews by NZ media, for instance The Platform (paywalled) and this article from NewsHub (open access) Current situation in NZ with widespread lack of trust in the healthcare system.

26 - 30 mins - NZ Nursing Unions (NZNO is the main one) and the role they played in the silencing of dissent, coercion and propaganda. Also what hope is there from any outcomes from the NZ Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid?

30 - 35 mins - Nurses who were coerced into taking the injection, without informed consent, including tragic stories of those individuals who suffered adverse reactions. The losses nurses suffered from compliance AND non-compliance.

36 - 40 mins - The ‘vaccine’ mandate ‘exemptions: who qualified and what happened to those who applied? (I’ve written about this topic extensively, here and here.)

40 - 45 mins - Who are The Nurses Collective NZ and what is happening now? What are Deb’s and members’ current situations and future plans?

46 - 50 mins - The ongoing enormous negative social impact as a result of the covid era policies, the lack of acknowledgement of the harms.

50 - end - How Deb feels about the NZ politicians who applied the ‘No Jab, No Job’ mandates and the Covid Inquiry. What would happen if the same policies were applied again today?

In conclusion: “We tried! We stood up and we did make a difference.” Thank you Deb and The Nurses Collective members for Holding The Line!

You can download and read the whole (or just an extract) from the research report that Deborah and I co-authored for The Nurses Collective NZ’s Submission to the Royal Commission into the Covid Response Government ‘Inquiry’ here:

You can connect with the Nurses Collective NZ on Facebook or Telegram (members are vetted). Or contact me privately for more information. Thank you!

My own submission to the Covid Inquiry is here.

