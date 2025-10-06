Four years ago, on 8th Oct 2021, a report from the NZ Strategic COVID-19 Public Health Advisory Group went to Ayesha Verrall (then-Associate Minister of Health) entitled ‘Strategy for a Highly Vaccinated New Zealand’. Five days later, on 13th October 2021, the NZ website was launched that has since evolved into the Health NZ’s My Health app. Us frogs have been slowly boiling for four years now… and still some can’t feel the water getting too hot to bear…

Going back four years, let’s look at one of the main individuals behind that digital ‘vaccination certificate’ - it’s impact still divides our communities, families and friends, thanks to Michael Dreyer.

Michael Dreyer receiving his Public Service Award in 2022 for “leading the development of the new digital systems that allowed NZ to respond effectively to the pandemic.” Source

Digital ID in NZ

I’m writing this because today I’ve learnt of yet another nail in the coffin of our Kiwi Freedoms: NZ Post are no longer providing hard copy, green Customs Declaration Forms to enable a package to be sent overseas. It is only accessible online. This has been a frog boiling over many years.

To explain very briefly. First, a few years ago (similar to the UK), many NZ Post Offices closed. Concessions were opened-up inside other shops ‘to save money’. All in the name of efficiency and convenience. Of course.

Two years ago, NZ Post redesigned the green Customs Declaration Forms deliberately making them longer and more complicated: the font was far too small, the boxes needing an entry were too small to write in, the extra details were ‘demanded’ before the Nazi Officer NZ Post staff member would ‘accept’ it for posting. (How gracious of them). [BTW the biosecurity criteria is staggering sending anything remotely food-related is strictly forbidden]. My experiences in many of these Concession shops confirm staff are often untrained in sending items overseas or simply don’t have the equipment available or stamps/labels in stock. Costs of sending anything abroad have become ridiculously expensive, further alienating domestic customers. Bubble, bubble.

The frog-boiling temperature of the water ensured over this time, many of their ‘inconvenient’ domestic customers decided not to bother with sending things overseas anymore. I persevered.

Over more recent years, NZ Post Shop concessions have closed (because of reduced customers?) and others have limited services and/or opening hours. I now only visit my local NZ Post Shop when it cannot be avoided. It is inside a stationery gift shop - the chemical smell makes me feel physically sick. Inside the characterless, large shed, all the staff behave like automatons; shelves are filled with colourful, overpriced plastic items Made in China. Everything seems dusty, unwanted, unsold. All I can think about is how I was excluded four years ago for not ‘showing my papers’.

I’ve had various ‘showdowns’ with staff since then - trying to wake them up to the tyranny. In one particularly memorable Orwellian 2 + 2 = 5 moment, I was forced to write ‘UK’ on a package addressed to The Channel Islands (not part of the UK). Now, I’m told that the customs forms I had so much fun with (not) have been ditched “because it’s more convenient online” and anyway customers are plebs and “can’t write them out correctly”. Indeed.

Got an internet connection? A credit card? A printer? Ink? Great! Going online to complete a customs declaration form, pay the fee and print out a label. It’s ‘really simple’! But what about the people who do not have access to these things? How is this ‘more convenient’? Equitable? DEI culturally sensitive? And at what point will my registration on the NZ Post website be ‘temporarily suspended’ due to my non-compliance (again)?

The woman I just spoke to - ‘Marie’ - at NZ Post, assures me that the hard copy forms ARE still available. Although she’s not sure where. And she’s sure that her job will be ‘safe for a few more years’. Sadly, I suspect not, Marie. Why? Because only four years ago, here we were:

Thu 14 Oct, 2021: “Kiwis can now view their Covid-19 vaccination records through the website My Covid Record, as the first step in our work towards providing vaccination certificates.” says Michael Dreyer, Ministry of Health Group Manager, National Digital Services. “We’re listening to whānau, communities and business who want to see a return to a more normal life as soon as possible. My Covid Record is one of the tools we’re putting in place to help enable us to open up New Zealand. Thanks to the hard work of New Zealanders, we have over 80 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated with their first dose, which gives us more options for the future. Being fully vaccinated will help us have a classic Kiwi summer. To make that happen, we’re making it as easy as possible for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated.” Later this month, Covid-19 test results will be available on My Covid Record. And from late November, vaccination certificates will be available for use within New Zealand and abroad. [Source]

This same article goes onto tell us how the NZ Government was consulting with business and hospitality sectors about the details of how the vaccination certificate will work. Yes. Well we know now, how that was happening.

As I’ve written about before, the NZ Government were secretly meeting with senior managers of the main corporate companies in NZ, running ‘pilot schemes’ which tested various incentives and propaganda that coerced their large workforces into getting the jabs:

Were they liaising with NZ Post as well? I haven’t gone down that particular rabbit hole, but I’m sure they were/are.

It’s worth reflecting that there was some conflicting information in Government correspondence around this time, because someone else who, along with Michael Dreyer, also received a Public Service Award in 2022 for her ‘covid work’, Ruth Fairhall. She ‘forgot’ to mention these pilot projects with Fonterra and Mainfreight and The Warehouse Group etc in her report, a whole month before Dreyer’s website launch, as I explain here:

Scrap the App

The two main GP-centred health apps used in NZ - as I have written about already - are Manage My Health and My Indici . These are both feeding the Health NZ App which tracks GP and other interventions like ‘vaccinations’. And checking the Privacy T&Cs of the current iteration of My Health, we can see that inevitably, Google Analytics is harvesting all this personal data for Impact Investors.

This clip (2 mins) from a Google Health event in March this year, describes the extent of the generative AI being used via this data, particularly for ‘fast-tracking’ new jabs:

It’s no surprise to see the revolving doors of power in full swing again when it comes to Michael Dreyer. In November last year, he was appointed ACC’s Deputy Chief Executive Technology and Data. Yes, the same ACC which is systematically denying claims from the many jab injured in New Zealand, people coerced into getting the jab(s) ironically because of the discriminatory systems that Dreyer himself introduced:

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that ‘conveniently’ three days after Dreyer’s covid ‘vaccination’ website Health Record was launched, the beyond-cringeworthy propaganda party that was ‘Super Saturday’ happened. Here’s Anna Harcourt (resigned due to health problems) from TVNZ from that event, with many thanks to CoronaVirusPlushie for this insightful clip (4 mins):

After covid psychology celebrity ‘expert’ Nigel Latta died last week aged only 58, do we think reality is finally dawning on propagandised people like Harcourt, Fairhall and Dreyer?

I wonder what the next four years will bring - will I be able to send any packages to friends and family overseas? Will I be deplatformed from NZ Post for being ‘non-compliant’? Will people like NZ Post’s Marie, inevitably be made redundant and wonder what happened to her colleagues, customers and her job?

