Following-on from my article last week, this week I’m publishing more details of my investigation of the complexities of Prof Graham Le Gros and his various (undeclared) potential conflicts of interest when submitting his opinions to the NZ Covid Inquiry. The covid era has been a (very) long time in the making. So I’m adding a bit of context from NZ history, and a summary of facts, that will inevitably lead to more of the covid propaganda jigsaw pieces fitting together in the future. I hope.

2009 Journals of Freemason featuring articles on Neurology research funding and Scholarships awarded by John Key.

I mentioned last week that in the Annual Reports, a corporate sponsoring partner of Le Gros’ Victoria University, Wellington’s Malaghan Inst, is the (rather unusual-looking) Military & Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem. In case you missed the updated version, here it is:

The global Order of Saint Lazarus was founded on, and operates as an Association of the Faithful of the Catholic Church - according to some country’s statements, but in NZ it is open to those of all faiths. So let’s go down this rabbit hole…

Emeritus Prof Brett Delahunt - pathologist and Freemason

The Order of St Lazarus

…shares many of the same Trustees, locations, sponsors and partners as the entities I already evidenced that Le Gros is associated with. For instance, Emeritus Professor Brett Delahunt (pictured above) has been head of this Order in New Zealand for fifteen years.

Delahunt has multiple roles, including (conveniently for the covid era) Editor of Pathology, the official journal of the Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia (RCPA). Another entity that “reassured the community that all vaccines are thoroughly tested for safety and efficacy before they are approved” Source. [Yeah, nah].

He is also a Board Member of the Research for Life ‘charity’ that I also mentioned last week in relation to Le Gros’ conflicts of interests, which fund various biotech scholarships and clinical trials. As a commentator pointed out last week (thank you!) Patsy Reddy is also (with Sir Ashley Bloomfield) on that Board of Research for Life, and was also a NZ Governor-General between 2016 - 2021. More on that topic in a moment, but crucially, Delahunt is also on the Board of the Medical Sciences Council, that are responsible for:

“protecting the health and safety of New Zealanders by ensuring practitioners registered in the professions of medical laboratory science and anaesthetic technology are competent and fit to practise.” (Phew, aren’t we all relieved to know that?)

In 2023, Delahunt was appointed to Karolinska Inst in Stockholm, considered one of the ‘world’s foremost medical universities’ and home to the Nobel Assembly, the decision-makers of the Nobel Prize in physiology / medicine each year.

The NZ Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem Charitable Trust (CC24527) on paper, doesn’t appear to be a particularly wealthy charity, with under NZ$14k recorded in assets. There is a ‘Volunteer Corp’ you could join, to help those in need:

The website links are broken, but it states it’s objectives are: (archived)

“actively involved in works largely associated with medical care, primarily through the operation of medical facilities such as hospitals and clinics.” (my emphasis)

The Order of St Lazarus’ entity is an arm of the Freemasons, which, as we all know, IS a mega-wealthy (group of) ‘charities’. We already know that the Freemasons are (also) funding Le Gros’ Malaghan Inst:

Centre front Le Gros with Freemason ‘Grand Master’ Graham Wrigley: Image from a news item on Freemasons NZ website Oct 2020

Globally, the Freemasons explicitly promoted the fear-mongering covid era propaganda. And as I explain below, closely connected to this, we saw the significant role that Royalty played in keeping the ‘Safe & Effective’ narrative going:

In a quick search, elderly Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Grand Master of the Freemasons was not featured with the covid era ‘vaccine’. (Chocolate fish for anyone who finds something of interest on that!)

Duke of Kent, Prince Edward: Permanent Grand Master of the British Freemasons. Source, 2017

In NZ, the Freemason’s pro-jab marketing even included giving a platform for purple-haired academic Siouxsie Wiles’ nonsense - a propagandist I have written about myself here.

On the list of the Order of Lazarus’ Trustees, alongside Delahunt et al, is Freemason’s District Grand Master, Graham Redman,

Trustees of The Order Of St Lazarus Of Jerusalem Charitable Trust

Redman’s full details here:

Graham Wrigley pictured above with Le Gros at the Malaghan Inst, is also a Trustee of the Freemason NZ Charity and Grand Master of all 205 NZ lodges nationwide, comprising >6,500 members (2021). When asked about “the secrets” of Freemasonry, Wrigley responded:

“.. I tell them the answer is that we assist the University of Auckland’s research into brain diseases, we provide funding for the Malaghan Institute in Wellington for cancer research and that we provide research fellowships in Paediatrics at the University of Otago. Usually they have no more questions after that.” he said

According to that article, an estimated $11 million is donated to New Zealand’s ‘healthcare’ by the Freemasons every year. And the projects of Le Gros are included:

Detailed here:

Extract from a Freemason’s Annual Report (2023)

So what is the connection between Freemasonry and The Science™? Isn’t any interpretation of charitable community needs broader than obscure vaccine clinical trials, medical education indoctrination and genetic experimentation? And why would Le Gros be such an important ‘player’ and a Royal Commission into the covid era be so carefully scripted and choreographed, as

Screenshot from a 2019 video of a Freemason ceremony in Wellington Source

Some History: Freemasons, Law & New Zealand Government

We know now, covid was a military operation, endorsed and enforced by the Crown. And the Crown in NZ is represented by the Governor-General. If you’re unfamiliar with the significance of the partnership between the Crown and the Freemasons, read-up on the Unlawful Societies Act (1799) and the subsequent agreements made. [There are many parallels with today’s new Online Safety Act and Fake Factcheckers].

Meanwhile, here’s an extract from the description of the NZ Governor-General’s role:

“The Governor-General's formal title includes the phrase "Commander-in-Chief in and over New Zealand" but he or she does not play an active role in military matters. The Sovereign and the House of Representatives together make up the Parliament of New Zealand. The Governor-General, as the King's representative, signs into law bills that have been passed by the House of Representatives (The Royal Assent). The Governor-General also presides at meetings of the Executive Council where Ministers of the Crown, who are also Council members, present regulations for signature.” (Source. My emphasis)

In the Te Era ‘official’ online Encyclopaedia of New Zealand, it notes how our Governor- Generals are traditionally members of ‘many loyal societies’. But tellingly, the encyclopaedia plays down the role that Freemasonry has had within that role over the decades: “Until the later 20th century many governors and governors-general were grand masters of the Freemasons.”

Watch this bizarre spectacle: Oct 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall, London: 300th Anniversary Ceremony of the Freemasons that included Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. Source .

Twenty years ago, in a speech by Owen Brown, on his ‘installation’ as ‘Master’ on 1st August 2005, a number of senior NZers were praised as being ‘role model Freemasons’ during their NZ political careers.

Australian gold-mining entrepreneur Vincent Pyke arrived in Dunedin in 1862 and was soon appointed the first Scottish Provincial Grand Master for the whole of New Zealand. As a politician he took a led the abolition of the Provincial Governments in 1876.

Richard Seddon. Seddon was initiated in 1870, became Master in 1895, the same year he was became Prime Minister and was Grand Master in 1898.

Statue of Seddon outside Parliament Building in Welly.

Reading through these biographies of Masonic associates like lawyer Francis Dillon Bell, these early settlers’ influence on New Zealand’s governance shouldn’t be underestimated. In 1896 Bell travelled to Britain to meet with the then Prince of Wales, Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of England. He secured the UK recognition of the NZ Freemasons. (Nowadays that position is held by Prince Edward, Duke of Kent as I mentioned above).

Freemason Keith Holyoake had an interesting political career which initiated many changes to bring NZ in line with processes at UK Westminster. In 1964, as PM, Holyoake approved Scottish architect Sir Basil Spence’s design for what would become the Beehive - a Masonic symbol. It was during his leadership the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (SIS) was publicly acknowledged for the first time. After his years as PM, he became Governor-General.

Two other ‘famous’ Kiwi names were specified by Owen Brown in his acknowledged as Freemasons:

Lord Plunkett took the position of Governor between 1904-1910. Incidentally, during the covid era, his legacy childcare entity, The Plunket Society played a significant part in promoting and coercing mothers and children to comply with the experimental injections, and then later supported the totalitarian ‘vaccine’ mandates.

Also Lord Bledisloe of Rugby trophy fame was Governor-General between 1930-35 became Grand Master of his Lodge in 1933.

William Massey and Sir Sidney Holland are also NZ PMs that were known to be Freemasons. And so the list continues.

Sir David Beattie was also a Governor-General. His son was the Trustee of Le Gros’ Malaghan Inst, whom I mentioned the death of, at the end of my article last week. Perhaps he was he a Freemason too?

Since 2021, Dame Cindy Kiro became the well-publicised Governor-General. As females are excluded from ‘the Craft’, my attention fell to her husband, Dr Richard Davies. And certainly his Wikipedia entry summarises a career - including time teaching (?) in Kenya, as a representative of the UN during the Falkland’s War with political ambitions and more recently, city-centre healthcare provision, with ‘diversity’ awards - provides some material for raised eyebrows.

Why am I writing about NZ Governor-Generals? Because, sure enough, on the Order of St Lazarus website they state their Vice-Regal Patron is Dr Richard Davies.

Davies and Kiro departing Government House, Wellington, on their way to Parliament for Kiro's swearing-in as governor-general on 21 October 2021 (Wikimedia)

Re-cap

And so we’ve come full circle: from the sham that is the NZ Royal Commission into covid ‘Lessons Learned’ to the complexities of Le Gros’ multiple conflicts of interest. As I wrote about previously, these included commercial Chinese biotech and investment banks alongside BigPharma mergers including Pfizer. Simultaneously, charities’ funding streams led us to the historical context of political interference from the Freemasons, both nationally and from overseas.

I’ve evidenced here some of the protagonists of the covid era - whether they are gate-keepers, authority-figures, ‘fact-checkers’, regulators or funders - all have played a part in the satanic machinery of this totalitarianism.

Can we see Le Gros pictured here on the USA branch of the Order of St Lazarus? Source

The Long Game…

Finally, the success of any long-term plan is in effective succession strategies. I mentioned in my article last week how unusual it must have been for a young Le Gros to win a scholarship at the US NIH. Could that have been a carefully considered succession plan?

And here’s just one example of many that Le Gros and his team of genetic vaccine researchers may have planned: in 2008, student Dianne Sika-Paotonu was awarded a scholarship to fund her PhD in ‘ground-breaking’ research into developing ‘designer vaccines for the treatment of cancer’ (her 3 min thesis presentation). Sounds familiar to my Case Study of Prof Angus Dalgleish.

Le Gros’ investment looks to have paid off in bucket loads, as seventeen years later, she’s a Fulbright Scholar, having completed a stint as immunology scientist at Harvard University (coincidentally where Jacinda has a new role), and is now full Professor of Immunology AND Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Pacific, at Otago University. She was even awarded a medal earlier his year, for her covid era communication propaganda. Good job!

I’m beginning to see much more clearly now, how and why those covid era policies were so widely accepted and enforced in NZ. Academia really is utterly broken.

