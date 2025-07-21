Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
3d

Nowhere near enough people are going to read your research on le Gros.

His lies will be part of the record and viewed as truth.

Poor job by the commission. No other conclusion than that it's a deliberate set-up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark.Kennard's avatar
Mark.Kennard
2d

The big problem with the health authorities is that they are considered the authorities. In NZ, judges will always back the health authorities claims and prevent cross examination of them simply because they are the health authorities.

We cannot rely on our judges as they are one of the biggest problems. Only revolution will end the biological attacks against the population

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture