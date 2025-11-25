Last weekend I took two hours out to attend a local workshop aimed at helping the public take responsibility for their own teeth. I don’t know about you, but dentists, like hospitals and GP surgeries, are now avoided ‘like the plague’ by me and mine. They come under that ‘no longer trusted’ category of pseudo-experts, captured by BigPharma (albeit a slightly different sector).

The workshop was facilitated by NZ Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) co-founder, Frederik-Martin, or ‘Fre’ as he’s known. It was well-attended and in comfortable surroundings at a local Christian centre. Ironically, nextdoor was one of the many chains of dentists, that as Fre went on to explain, make their profitable living from those totally unnecessary six-monthly check-ups they have indoctrinated into a generation of paranoid patients-to-be.



First off, as participants at the workshop we all received a functional dental or mouth mirror and a box of natural wood toothpicks.

A mirror because it’s essential to be able to see inside your own mouth FIRST, to discover what may or may not be a problem (preferably before it becomes a BIG problem!).

And natural birchwood toothpicks are essential because who the hell wants to use floss made with toxic teflon forever chemicals in their mouth?

Part of the psychology, I learned, that coerces us to outsource our own MOUTH (for heavens sake, one of the most intimate areas of our body!) is the fact that it’s difficult to see it, ourselves. But this is so easily solved! In fact, for those techies out there who love new gadgets, maybe invest approx $100 in an minicam with App which can be even more effective than a traditional mirror.

Fre’s Free Your Smile Workshop included an overview of the sections from his excellent book which is available as a PDF download for a small fee HERE.

The holistic philosophy Fre uses in his dental care is summarised in the BRACE approach, which stands for:

B: Balanced

R: Regenerative

A: Artisan

C: Compassionate

E: Ecological

In a nutshell, this approach focuses on prevention, stress prevention, good nutrition, defusing ‘germs = bad’ theory, replacing words like ‘infection’ with ‘inflammation’ and embracing the ‘galaxy of micro-organisms of microbiome’.

Dr Fre presenting at his workshop “Free Your Smile” Cambridge, Nov 2022

Fre quoted the work of Dr Weston Price, who in the late 1800’s studied the teeth of traditional cultures and indigenous peoples (who didn’t brush their teeth, or visit a dentist!), and made the connection between good nutrition and healthy mouths. Who knew? Since a child I have been taught and encouraged to outsource my teeth to ‘the experts’, and even bullied and harassed if I did not comply. Well, my friends; NO MORE! Knowledge is power, and it starts with this simple diagram:

There are so many myths that were busted during the workshop (and I don’t want to spoil the experience for others) that I couldn’t list them all here if I tried. But how about this for starters: why do we brush our teeth twice a day?

Fre points out how it’s removing food debris and disrupting the thickness of the biofilm that’s important - thereby encouraging the growth of aerobic bacteria. If you brush once a day, before bed, then you are giving your teeth the best chance of benefitting from the flourishing good bacteria. Common sense really.

Another important point about brushing is the psychological conditioning we experience with chemically-enhanced commercial toothpastes (even the non-fluoride-kind). That ‘tingling sensation’ isn’t cleanliness - it’s artificial nastiness! Break that fake association by using authentic natural toothpaste instead - maybe even make our own? Fre provides some suggested simple recipes in his book - and there’s plenty more online too:

Fre gave some great advice about what to do when you get toothache. But the single most important suggestion was Don’t Panic! Often, just resting a tooth for a few days which is suffering from gum inflammation, is enough to heal the injury. But if the pain endures or gets worse, then certainly find an holistic, non-toxic dentist to help you. And Fre offers some excellent advice about HOW to find a decent, trustworthy dentist in his book too. Just a few simple questions is usually enough to get to the truth of any professionals’ expertise.

Fre’s book about an holistic approach to our teeth health

Finally, I like Fre’s ‘less is more’ attitude. Studies have shown that we actually do not need all our teeth, to eat properly. So in the worse case and a tooth has to go, it may not be the end of the world. A lot of profit (and pain) is caused by dentists who convince their patients that every tooth must be in place and look perfect and be whiter-than-white. That is simply not true. Our bodies are wonderful things and nature is immensely powerful - have faith in our own healing.

