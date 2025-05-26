Guest Post for Actionable Truths & Actions
The NZ Defence Force: their role in covid Five Eyes propaganda, comms failures and strange coincidences.
asked me to report on some interesting NZ military happenings from my New Zealand perspective. As this isn’t my usual topic of education, but is strongly connected to
training indoctrination of our people, I’m sharing it today for my subscribers too. There’s more to follow on this topic. If you don’t already, please follow to learn more about this military industrial complex in the Southern Hemisphere. Thanks for your support!
Pacific Eclipse late 2019 event vs NZ COVID-19 Response,any correlation? Plenty.