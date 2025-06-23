***This post is only slightly too long for an email newsletter - please click on the title to go to the whole post! Honestly, it’s worth it! Thank you! ****

Love him or loathe him, British YouTuber Dr John Campbell, nurse-educator and healthcare advocate for African children, has a large audience. John's most recent ‘chat’ with Dr Aseem Malhotra was particularly painful for many of us to watch. Not only was the content nauseatingly-name-dropping and egotistical. Malhotra appears to have adopted a Picture of Dorian Gray: charming and seemingly virtuous on the outside, whilst the image of his soul (out of sight) turns very ugly indeed. But surely (I hear you say) he’s a world-leading cardiologist, freedom-fighter and Trump MAHA leader… Why would he sell-out to the same devil we are all trying to raise awareness of? Let me begin this post with saying this is a VERY DARK rabbit hole. So dark in fact, that I’ve decided not to go there. But here are some facts and clues for those brave enough to follow their curiosity towards the truth.

If you haven’t (yet) read Oscar Wilde’s excellent (and only) philosophical and haunting novel The Picture of Dorian Gray , you could watch the classic movie instead (screenshot).

Firstly, a Shout Out to the wonderful

who reminded me this morning she wrote

. Your instincts were spot on, gal! :)

Secondly, if you haven’t watched

’s

, I’d highly recommend you do (after reading this). This post will not recover that ground. Also, please watch

’s interview with Malhotra too,

.

So, Abraham House, does seem on the surface, harmless. Here is the sunny landing page:

And that image, with a symbolic peace dove flying over what looks like an inviting (AI-enhanced) image of Davos in Summer would look great, eh? If we didn’t know what Davos stands for. We’re told Abraham House is a ‘platform’ rather than a company or charity. That it’s ‘where leaders connect and collaborate’ and aim for ‘inclusive prosperity’. Wonderful. But those words are important. It’s UN & WEF DoubleSpeak. And there’s our friend Aseem, ‘Strategic Advisor’ on the About Us page:

On the ‘Get Involved’ page, there’s a ‘donate or support’ box. Apparently, donations “keeps our programs running, grows our community, and expands our IMPACT.” And note that word, impact, because it refers not to peace and solidarity, but to Impact Investment, something I have an ‘explainer’ for (if needed) here:

NB It’s possible that a reason why Campbell repeatedly hosts Malhotra is because impact investors funds are benefitting the African villages he supports. I’m not disputing some good is possible through impact investment. But do the ends justify the means? More on that another day.

Regular readers will already know that my legal studies have given me insight into how charities laws are abused. In the environmental chemical warfare we experience. And not only in New Zealand.

calls them

. So my first port-of-call when someone like Malhotra announces work (pro-bono) for a ‘non-profit’ - I check the international charities’ registers.

In fact, there’s that

on the bottom of the website’s home page:

. That’s because donations to Abraham House

(

), a small UK-registered charity which aims to assist other

(not wealthy billionaires) with the accounting nightmare of incoming tax-exempt donations. In their

we see that you

to use their services.

a Welsh addresssmall charitiesHow convenient.

Although there was this article claiming AH’s charitable status in the US, I couldn’t find anything listed under the name Abraham House. I DID however, find multiple commercial companies, mainly impact investment finance and consultancy entities, listed under the (Director) name of the co-founder of Abraham House: Daniel Jubin Shakhani. Twelve in the UK (seven not active), and many more in the USA. Remember Malhotra mentions in his interview with Campbell that the other co-founder of AH, Jennifer de Broglie (interesting name?) introduced him to Shakhani after his film premiere of the [don’t mention the C-word] ‘Do No Pharm’. There is another massive rabbit hole of BigTech/AI issues related to Shakhani, that I will leave for my Substack colleague

to explain. He has the techy know-how about what these commercial entities actually do, and how they do it. But just as a teaser, here’s a 2-min clip from Shakhani at a WEF Davos meeting, back in 2019:

Am I being unfair to be suspicious about a claim from Shakhani for his charitable AH endeavours? This product can reduce anxiety about budgeting, whilst promoting Malhotra’s MAHA objectives of improved metabolic health and wellbeing… But is this more exploitation through online loans? After

has provided more details about Shakhani et al., you’ll see why I’m highly sceptical as to AHs motives…

And on that note, let’s look at the ‘Pledges’ page that Abraham House has provided: Oh look! Cash donations from some very ethical, kind and generous donors! Um. Oh. No. Actually these are commercial services from BigTech/ BigPharma profiteers:

For example, we can see finance tech support from Surfin Group; Open-source membership and AI software from Hanson Robotics; access to BioTech AI-led clinical trial injectables for cancer patients from Cellevity and OpenAI monitoring from Sam Altman via Retro; market share-trading robots from RobotBulls. Crikey! Is there any genuine help for holistic, metabolic health interventions? Maybe some natural food suppliers for peace negotiations over a nourishing meal, or shared exercise initiatives out in nature? Nope. So let’s have a quick closer look at some of these. Their logos and aims are prominent on the AH website:

There’s that word again ‘Human Flourishing’. Now where have we seen that before? Yes, Jordan Peterson and ARC. More DoubleSpeak. There’s nothing flourishing or human about Hanson Robotics, which creates ‘human-like’ robots such as creepy ‘Sophia’ that we see in this photo (right) from the Abraham House website:

That’s because at least one of the staff of AH also works for Hanson. Greenwich Economic Forum (that’s Greenwich USA, not London) looks to be one of many spin-offs from the WEF, with a similar website and events, including Davos next year that Malhotra said he’s invited to, ‘to change hearts and minds’ (yeah, nah).

RB Labs is a Blockchain Solutions firm, that again one of the AH staff are associated with (more on AH people in another post). Providing tech finance, AI support and Large Language Models. One Valley is another tech company specialising in a ‘passport’ platform for entrepreneurs, virtual ‘ecosystems’ for online communities that are used by (eg) educational institutions (more on that another day), and investment opportunities. Then there’s Surfin - not the kind that Jessica Rose does ;)

Surfin is an AI solution that provides voice-recognition and ‘warm and personalised’ AI voices. That could be useful for Malhotra’s version of MAHA, eh? When patients can’t get to their GP or hospital, at least they can have access to a friendly-sounding bot. Maybe even Sophia? And talking of (ro)bots, why not also access an AI bot to run your massive shareholding investment portfolio more efficiently and profitably? Go on, I know you need this product! RobotBulls say it’s easy (2 min):

Finally, we have the ominous-sounding ‘Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’ (HCHF) another ‘donor’ to AH. This includes the Zayed Award for honoring people who ‘work tirelessly’ to inspire peace and solidarity, in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of United Arab Emirates. Judges decide which nominee (there’s a tight criteria) wins US$1million award each year. Initiated in 2019:

Pope Francis, (then) head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, signed the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (from their website):

That’s just an intro to Abraham House. IMHO Malhotra sticks out like a sore thumb in this strange entity (and wait until you see the rest)! Why was he invited to be AHs ‘Strategic Advisor’ and more importantly, why did he accept it? What is he doing exactly and what interest does he have in impact investment banks, wealth management, AI BigTech or seed-funding entrepreneurial innovations? Surely synthetic interventions are the antithesis of our holistic health? Doesn’t he claim, repeatedly, that he wants to capture the inspirational philosophy of leaders like Ghandi or Mandela? Speak Truth to Power? A reminder this is AH:

How does Malhotra think MAHA is even possible when he is a formal representative of a business like Abraham House? This issue of BigTech taking over our healthcare links to previous posts I have written about BigBrother monitoring every waking (and sleeping) moment, and GP surgeries taken over by overzealous surveillance of the ‘worried well’: for instance the MyHealth and MyIndici Apps in NZ. As

says #ScrapTheApp

BUT. It get’s worse. MUCH worse. As I said, I don’t even want to look down the rabbit hole that is found within the profiles of AH’s ‘team’ - Malhotra’s new colleagues And then there’s the underlying (and troubling) One World Government/Religion philosophy and connections with the Abraham Accords. The agreement that the HCHF stands for, along with that symbolic building, the Abrahamic Family House. What a learning journey this is!

Spoiler Alert! At the end of Wilde’s story, the fresh-faced young ‘gentleman’, Dorian, has lived a (secret) life of selfishness, greed and crime, abusing others and his own body. But at last, he is forced to uncover his original portrait, and look straight at it. And there, the true horror of his own soul is reflected-back to him. No more façade.

Those of us looking for ethical leadership ain’t gonna find it! As

and others have pointed out

The ‘freedom-fighter-celebrity’ that is Malhotra, crossed a line. And lying by omission to millions of Campbell fans is also unforgivable. Maybe like Dorian, there will be some accountability for his victims?

“if you know their name, they’re in the game.”Maybe.

Buy Me a Coffee so I can Pay it Forward to Nurses & Teachers who were mandated. Thank you to my small bunch of supporters!