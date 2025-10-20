I was interviewed by the international group Doctors for Medical Ethics

This is a long (2.5 hour) interview that happened last month, that I’d like to share. I enjoyed this interview as covered lots of ground, and I was asked some good questions from the group. We talked about my background and my current research writing, New Zealand society in general and specific comparisons in the covid era policies, particularly with the UK because Stephen Frost (founder of the DfME) is based in Wales.

I also mention topics like NZ’s Tall Poppy Syndrome and Jacinda Ardern’s ‘leadership’ exploiting that propaganda of ‘be kind’ to coerce Kiwis to comply with the medical tyranny.

Please use the ‘search’ function on my Substack for topics of interest that I mention in this interview - I have written a lot!

I’ll be posting some clips of this too. Many thanks for any feedback or comments or follow-up questions. Thanks for your support!

