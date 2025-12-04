Interview (36m): Broken Academia, Captured Media, Controlled Opposition and Lessons Learned

Incase you didn’t yet know, Covid-era TNT Radio has had a small-scale ‘rebirth’ and is now called The World Today News. [Subscribe on YouTube].
Here’s the interview I clipped of our informal chat.
The articles Mike and I discussed include my latest one about the impact of Chinese universities and their role in progressing Agenda 2030 policies like 15-Minute Cities (that some alternative media outlets are paradoxically trying to promote).
[briefly] My collaboration withand AI in a 6-part creative story drawing on what defined as ‘Philanthropaths’.
My investigations into certain conflicted academics, such as Prof Angus Dalgleish. And how universities generally control the narrative.
Why we simply cannot trust some of the ‘independent’ alternative media platforms. Sad, but true.
The Nurses and Teachers who were unfairly mandated out of their jobs in NZ during the Covid era and how these have evolved over five years.
Thanks for supporting us all - as a team - speaking TRUTH TO POWER.
We will not be bullied into silence. TRUTH WINS!
