Interview (36m): Broken Academia, Captured Media, Controlled Opposition and Lessons Learned

I was on TheWorldToday.news yesterday with Mike Ryan talking about my research writing
Ursula Edgington, PhD's avatar
Ursula Edgington, PhD
Dec 04, 2025

Incase you didn’t yet know, Covid-era TNT Radio has had a small-scale ‘rebirth’ and is now called The World Today News. [Subscribe on YouTube].

Here’s the interview I clipped of our informal chat.

Thanks for supporting us all - as a team - speaking TRUTH TO POWER.

We will not be bullied into silence. TRUTH WINS!

Thank you to all who BUY ME A COFFEE so I can Pay it Forward to those in need of my help. Research costs time and money!

Thanks for reading Informed Heart! This post is public so feel free to share it.

