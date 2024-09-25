Interview on RCR about two of my Substack posts: Nudges from NZ Corporates & the Internet of Animals
A 30 min interview with Paul Brennan from RealityCheck.Radio aired this morning, where we discuss the topics of my last two SubStack articles, here’s the link:
https://realitycheck.radio/replay/dr-ursula-edgington-education-specialist-the-use-of-nudging-by-nz-corporations-during-covid-and-the-internet-of-animals/
Thank you Dr Edgington for speaking . It seems very STRANGE to be thanking someone who knows their subject for actually “ speaking” -BUT that is exactly what it is like in NZ -you CANNOT Speak without censure .
One wishes to break out of our “ chamber of echos” BUT ...even Though The founder of FB ( Zuckerberg) apologised just last week for censorship -We found FB prevented and BANNED our post ON CENSORSHIP ( AUT Prof). They said the share to our timeline was” against community standards. If Professors and Drs and the voiceless injured are prevented from sharing and connecting- where are we as a caring smart society?