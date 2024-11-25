Why did every company’s legal advisor, all the corporate lawyers including their professional bodies, go along with the covid era legislation? Where was the Human Rights Commission, social justice ‘experts’ and academics whose role and duty was to stand up for ethical, informed consent? Why, three years after the ‘no jab, no job’ mandates, is discrimination still enforced in so many workplaces, staff compensation missing? Here are some reasons why.

“… there’s no better way of exercising the imagination than the study of law. No poet ever interpreted nature as freely as a lawyer interprets the truth.” Jean Giraudoux (1882-1944)

At readers’ request - this is the first of a series of articles on lawfare during the covid era in New Zealand.

Browsing New Zealand lawyers’ websites, you may be forgiven for thinking that large law firms in New Zealand are genuinely Kiwi-run, independent from each other, but of course well-connected. They compete for business, right? But did you know that Large Law Firms Group Ltd is actually a registered company (2155281) incorporated in 2008? The shareholders of which are, you guessed it, the ten largest law firms in NZ. As usual, everything is Hidden in Plain Sight.

Investigating these websites, the directors, partnerships, memberships and ‘charitable’ arms of these law firms, it is clear they are often disingenuous – they are in reality funded by, and servants of ‘them lot’ or GloboCap, a branch of massive corporate entities.

The Large Law Firms Group Ltd consists of (in no particular order):

The Lawyers’ Regulator Enabler

The NZLS describes itself as a regulator with:

“…dedicated duties and powers focused on monitoring, regulating and enforcing the rules that apply to lawyers and the way they practise law. We regulate around 15,000 lawyers to ensure New Zealanders can have confidence in the provision of legal services.” (my emphasis)

15,000 is alot of lawyers in a small population like ours. NZLS’s main regulatory services are:

· Maintaining a public register of lawyers

· Issuing practising certificates and certificates of standing

· Managing the Lawyers Complaints Service

· Managing a Financial Assurance Scheme, including trust account reviews

· Managing the Lawyers’ Fidelity Fund

· Law reform and advocacy activities including submissions on legislation

· Making practice rules: processes for changes in modes of practice

· Providing libraries for lawyers

Has NZLS become another victim of regulatory capture?

David Campbell is a director at Dentons, and conveniently, he is also a Director and Vice President Auckland at the New Zealand Law Society (NZLS). Frazer Barton is president of NZLS and also a partner at Anderson Lloyd. I know it’s perhaps inevitable that senior lawyers are in these roles, but does it really need to be this explicit? Couldn’t we at least have some independents, some retirees?

You see NZLS has a Council of Legal Education (CLE) and an online learning indoctrination platform for professional lawyers to obtain their required hours of continuing professional education. If you have time, its YouTube channel contains interesting communications to its members regarding the covid era tyrannical changes in our Human Rights laws.

The Council says its “…an independent statutory body. The general activities of the Council concern public interest and regulatory matters and centre on the Council's responsibilities for the quality and provision of education and practical legal training that is required to be undertaken by any person either within New Zealand or from overseas wishing to be admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand.”

But how CAN the CLE be independent and in the public interest, when it is staffed, funded and run by the lawyers it is supposed to audit? Sounds like the UKs MHRA! NZs revolving doors of power, that I have written about before, are flying around at full speed in this sector. For instance, Tiana Apati was until recently President of the NZLS CLE and has now moved to law firm Bankside. Previously she was at the NZ Government’s legal advisors: Crown Law.

Buddle Findlay will be the subject of a further article, but as expected their website looks remarkably similar to other ‘Large Law Firms’ partners, including Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) targets from the UN Agenda 2030. The latest report on progress provides the usual arbitrary data on gender and ethnicity, alongside stories of support for BigChem-sponsored Environmental Fascism I have written about before too.

Extract from the DEI Report from Buddle Findlay with some interesting graphics

It is interesting to note this law firm’s Pro Bono arm, Buddle Findlay Child Health Foundation Trust (CC33151) which declares (unsurprisingly) a modest income/expenditure of approx. NZ$82k per annum (considering the $millions profit there must be for this firm’s activities?) Some funding goes towards paying for medical students’ ‘research’ projects at the University of Auckland. Another box ticked.

“Dentons is a global legal practice providing client services worldwide through its member firms and affiliates.” Here is a worldwide list from its website:

Screenshot from Denton’s website

There are international networks too, one firm states how:

“We work closely with legal specialists internationally through our membership of TerraLex. TerraLex is one of the largest legal networks in the world with 141 member firms, providing access to 201 jurisdictions and more than 19,000 legal professionals worldwide. Partners travel regularly across Australia, Asia, the US, the UK and Europe maintaining relationships with our key clients and referrer contacts.” (my emphasis)

Interesting to note that TerraLex Annual Report claims ‘the most productive year to date”. And is holding a Healthcare Conference in January 2025 for its members, sponsored by JP Morgan. In fact, there are many examples of interest in legal aspects of healthcare on these lawyers’ website, for instance this project about the implications of the NZ Privacy Act on data harvesting by eHealth platforms:

Like many of its partners, Minter Ellison published many international articles about the Five Eyes’ compliance with the ‘No Jab, No Job’ totalitarian covid era policies.

There are also numerous references to the Climate Change narrative, including legal guidance around obtaining Carbon Credits and similar.

DLA Piper is perhaps not a familiar NZ name, but is a partnership of global law firms:

“…separately constituted and regulated legal entities which provide legal and other client services in accordance with the relevant laws of the jurisdictions in which they respectively operate.” And their partnerships are extensive:

DLA Piper's business in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific is governed by DLA Piper International LLP. The members, partners or other principals of the various entities that provide client services in those regions are members of DLA Piper International LLP, unless they are prevented from doing so due to regulatory restrictions.

Investigations into the directors of these firms and their associated trustees of ‘charities’ reveal anticipated clues into lifestyles and potential conflicts of interest. I’ll leave that for another day, but here’s a taster: