Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
5d

Jacinda was such a witch.

She should have her passport revoked. She should claim asylum in Davos where she sold out NZ. GLOBAL MISLEADER

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
5d

Good to see people having a crack but I like the more direct approach. Nothing to lose & everything to gain. Free to use or dismiss.

Public Open Letter to the People of New Zealand — and to Those Who Betrayed Us

From The Nurses Collective NZ

We, the members and supporters of the Nurses Collective NZ, make this statement without fear, favour, or apology.

What happened during the COVID-19 era was not a public health response. It was a national disgrace — a calculated abuse of power that violated medical ethics, human rights, and basic democratic principles.

This is our line in the sand.

It Was Never About Health — It Was About Control

Under the leadership of Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet, the New Zealand Government enabled, encouraged, and legislated an authoritarian and discriminatory regime. Using emergency powers, they suspended lawful rights, criminalised professional judgement, and allowed unelected bureaucracies — like the Medical Council, the Nursing Council, and others — to destroy the lives and careers of health professionals who dared to question the narrative.

They opened the floodgates — and the regulatory bodies went rogue.

The COVID Narrative Must Be Fully Re-examined

To this day, no universally accepted, fully isolated and purified sample of SARS-CoV-2 has been presented using classical Koch’s postulates or modern equivalents. This undermines the foundational justification for many of the emergency policies enacted.

Despite this, the public was subjected to an unprecedented mass rollout of novel products under mandates, threat, and coercion — while contrary scientific evidence and open medical discussion were systematically suppressed.

Medical professionals who offered alternative assessments or raised ethical concerns were censored, deregistered, and publicly vilified — not for incompetence, but for independent thought.

This cannot be brushed aside with “lessons learned.” This was a failure of integrity on every level, and it demands justice.

Therefore, we Demand the Following — Clearly, Immediately, and Without Negotiation

A Full Criminal Investigation

Every decision made by Ardern, her ministers, senior public servants, health authorities, and regulatory officials must be subject to independent and judicial investigation.

Where there is evidence of criminal conduct, coercion, data manipulation, suppression of science, or human rights abuse — charges must be laid.

All public officials who enabled or concealed unlawful coercion, breached informed consent protocols, colluded with pharmaceutical companies, or operated under conflicts of interest must be investigated — not just for misconduct, but for potential crimes against the New Zealand people.

The scope of investigation must include foreign influence, pharmaceutical lobbying, media complicity, and international agreements made without public consent.

Immediate Subpoenas of All Government and Regulatory Documents

Every record: Cabinet minutes, internal communications, contracts, safety reports, media directives, health orders, regulator correspondence, and related documents must be subpoenaed and released in full, UNREDACTED.

These documents include, but are not limited to:

Safety data held by Medsafe and the Ministry of Health;

Communications with Pfizer, Moderna, and their legal representatives;

National Cabinet-level briefings and decisions;

Internal emails between health ministers, regulators, and senior bureaucrats;

Suppression orders, media coordination plans, and contracts with media outlets.

If these decisions were made for “all New Zealanders,” there should be no fear in letting New Zealanders see them.

Nothing to hide = Nothing to fear.

Reinstatement and Compensation of All Affected Health Professionals

Every deregistered, suspended, or terminated health professional — nurse, doctor, midwife, or allied worker — must be reinstated with full back pay, damages, and clearing of their professional record.

Whether or not they wish to return, they are entitled to full compensation for the theft of their career, reputation, and income.

Public Restitution for All Affected New Zealanders

Compensation must not only apply to healthcare professionals.

Every New Zealander denied medical care, education, employment, or family visitation due to discriminatory mandates must be offered access to restitution and legal remedy.

Families who lost loved ones without full access to alternative treatments or informed consent must be given the opportunity for investigation and redress.

A Public, National Apology

The Government of New Zealand, its departments, regulators, and health authorities must deliver a formal and unequivocal public apology to the people of this country — for the suffering, coercion, discrimination, and deception inflicted on the population.

This apology must be delivered publicly, in Parliament, on record, and with admission of wrongdoing — not whitewashed by media handlers or legal disclaimers.

A Permanent End to Censorship and Mandates

Any future public health policy must include contrary viewpoints, independent science, and open professional debate.

We demand legal safeguards that ensure no person shall ever again be forced, threatened, or deceived into accepting a medical intervention against their will.

This Was Not Incompetence — It Was Systemic and Deliberate

This was not a series of mistakes. It was a deliberate campaign of suppression, control, and state overreach.

Health was used as a tool to enforce:

Digital compliance infrastructure,

Unprecedented surveillance,

Destruction of bodily autonomy, and

Permanent changes to the social contract — without consultation.

We were not protected. We were managed.

And that truth must now be shouted from every rooftop until justice is done.

This Will Not Be Buried

Let it be known:

Any attempt to ignore, stonewall, or dilute these demands will result in a global disclosure of this letter, its demands, and any non-responses.

This will be made a matter of international public record — and will be sent to:

Global health freedom organisations

Medical whistleblower networks

Independent journalists worldwide

Human rights legal foundations

Members of foreign parliaments and investigative bodies

The world is watching.

The people are waking.

And the truth will not be hidden.

We Will Not Be Intimidated — And We Are Not Going Away

To the people of New Zealand — we know the pain, the division, the silence, and the shame you were made to carry.

To the politicians, regulators, and media collaborators — we know what you did.

You enforced medical apartheid. You criminalised dissent. You turned the health system into a political weapon.

And now you want to “move on”? No chance.

We speak now for justice, and we are just getting started.

Until every document is disclosed.

Until every job is restored.

Until every person is compensated.

Until every responsible party is held accountable.

We. Will. Not. Stop.

Signed,

The Nurses Collective NZ

With the support of ethical health professionals, whistleblowers, and concerned citizens across New Zealand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture