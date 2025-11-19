Mike Ryan on TNT's Controlled Demolition

Whilst mixing-up the ingredients of my (hopefully delicious) Christmas Cake, I was also mixing-up my podcast queue. And I was very interested to listen to this discussion on The World Today with Dr Gerry Waters (interviewed about his GMC suspension by

) and

of the

by

- whom many will recognise as owner of the now ‘disappeared’ TNT Radio.

Image: what I optimistically hope my cake will eventually look like! [credit: Prchi Palwe/ Unsplash

The focus of Mike’s latest ‘The Protagonists’ show was the shocking, ongoing cover-up of excess deaths in the UK (and overseas) by the BigPharma-funded regulator enabler, the MHRA. I can highly recommend the extensive work by The Situation Room

Toward the end, Mike’s conversation turned to the practical mechanics of the censorship we all have been victims of, to one degree or another. I’ve clipped here 2 mins (thanks to

for the brilliant ‘Surfast’ tool for doing this kind of crucial editing from a

conversation!) where Mike talks candidly about the sad demise of TNT Radio, which was generally thought to be

.

Many of us relied heavily on TNT’s outputs during the covid era - the good, bad and ugly - for diverse sources of international news. The presenters were numerous (some with more skills than others) and based all over the world. Some have fallen by the wayside, but others have remained in the limelight, under different platforms.

But where is that valuable ~two year TNT archive now? TNT hosted more that 50 thousand interviews - many of those interviews took hours or days of preparation by the presenter/s and interviewee/s. Apparently over 100 million people tuned in over a year. If, like me, you have searched recently for a specific past TNT show through the various alternative media platforms, you’ll know it’s often not easy…

Importantly, in this clip, Mike seems to be trying to warn us about future risks:

“I need you to know what happens next, it’s that even the alt media, the other side, we do know, we’re not going to release anything just yet, but we know a lot of the independent journos who have been paid by a particular individual. And they are…spreading the entire narrative that… and even though it’s a bit a little bit twisted and different it’s got the same end result so if you control the annoyances and you have mainstream …”

What does Mike think will ‘happen next’? Who is this ‘particular individual? Which ‘independent journos are being paid? What ‘similar but twisted’ narrative are they trying to ‘spread’?

I’ve written recently about a case study example of the strategy of “Black-Shelfing” which is detailed within propaganda theory. This is one way that controlled opposition falsely gains the trust of an entity, before turning the tables on them, and using lawfare to unfairly steal intellectual property rights. This complex game can ensure that ‘potentially explosive’ evidence is subsequently hidden or censored. Well, there was certainly plenty of ‘potentially explosive evidence’ presented in those previous TNT segments, eh?

Here’s another 2 min clip from the end of the discussion, where Mike reiterates how dangerous this censorship situation is, when they could call another fake emergency at any time and “a number alt media journalists are in the back pocket of this particular person.”

Please let me know your thoughts on this topic. AND Please support - however you can - Mike, Liz and Gerry (links above) with their various work of trying to expose the propaganda, shadow-banning and relentless censorship of the excess deaths and disabilities. Thank you.

Share Informed Heart