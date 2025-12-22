MINDSPACE: evidence of how global Nudge Units weaponised behavioural science against New Zealanders

In the ongoing effort to raise awareness amongst the general public of the ways that globally, governments moved in lockstep during the covid era, to coerce and gaslight the population into compliance, here is another of my presentations - this was the result of an invitation from NZDSOS.

This one-hour run-down of the UK Nudge Unit’s MINDSPACE report to Government, provides examples of how their psyops strategies were applied in practice to our own population. The result of this widespread propaganda was pure fear which led to mass-compliance with the Government overreach.

The horrific propaganda piece ‘rap’ that I played in the presentation, is also available in all its glory here:

IMPORTANT NOTICE!

This will be my final post exclusively on Substack, before I move next year onto a new platform, that is independent from totalitarian policies experiences by those in Australia, UK, Canada and elsewhere. If you are an existing subscriber you do not need to do anything! We will remain connected and I’ll be in touch. If you are NOT yet subscribed (or just a ‘follower’) you will not be updated because I do not have your email address!

Merry Christmas and Good Luck to all of us in 2026!

