Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
3d

Hi Ursula,

You and Dr David Cartland need to join forces. Keep naming the bastards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
3d

Stephen Palmer was a Mandatory Mass Fluoride Poisoning New Zealand medical officer of health for Regional Public Health, where he was a prominent advocate for community water Fluoridation as a public health measure to prevent tooth decay and promote "health equity". He has been a vocal supporter of Fluoridation Industrial Waste Disposal, citing "evidence of its benefits", and has been involved in discussions about the "correct" levels of Fluoride waste in water. Google AI was used to confirm my memory of him.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/new-zealand-district-council-threatens

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ursula Edgington, PhD
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture