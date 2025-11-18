I wrote last week listing seven of the names. with faces, of the individuals who have been sent - thanks to kind donations to cover costs - hardcopies, with covering letters of the Submissions to the NZ Covid Inquiry, Phase Two. These were 80+ page reports that I co-authored, which included the results of surveying the nurses and teachers who were unfairly mandated out of their roles, as a result of the ‘no jab, no job’ policy. Why am I still beating on about this? Well… TODAY, this:

Today’s latest fear-mongering BigPharma propaganda in NZs legacy media

The ‘No Jab, No Job’ story is NOT in the past. It is here, now. So, both Covid Inquiry Submission Reports are available as a free PDF download here - please share them with anyone who you think may need to see some evidence of the harms caused by the NZ Government covid policies:

NZ Teachers' Submission 3.67MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Looking at these people’s profiles - those whom we know have received a copy of one of these reports - what strikes me is how apparently (still) full of ego they are, and how utterly hypocritical their claims of ‘equity, accountability and respect’ seem. Let me know your thoughts - and if you know any of these people, I’m hoping this information will empower you to SPEAK OUT about this. So, with the same context as last week, the next list, starts with:

Catherine Byrne, CEO, Nursing Council of New Zealand.

Byrne is Chief Executive/Registrar of the Executive Leadership Team:

The Nursing Council is the ‘leading statutory authority responsible for the regulation of over 85,000 nurses. in NZ’ and Byrne is apparently ‘an experienced regulatory leader’ with a ‘deep commitment to public protection, equity, and culturally responsive leadership.’ But that didn’t stop Byrne from promoting the jabs and sacking those registered nurses (many with decades of experience) who did not comply.

Dr Stephen Palmer, Hutt Valley Public Health

Like Waikato’s Riki Niania who I identified last week, I have also met personally with Dr Palmer (albeit BC) and found him to be a sympathetic and approachable - but somewhat confused (captured?). Palmer is a specialist in Public Health Medicine and was the Medical Officer of Health for the Wellington, Hutt and Wairarapa Health Districts. As a ‘registered medical practitioner’ he has decades of experience in Environmental Health including health risk assessments (!)

Dr Stephen Palmer, Public Health ‘expert’.

What we cannot understand about prominent NZ individuals like Palmer, is they are at the end of their career - young healthcare students look to them for guidance on how to behave and for grounded, ethical practice. Palmer has let us all down by not speaking out against the experimental injections inflicted on his staff and patients.

Anne Daniels NZ Nurses Organisation

Nurses Union NZNO represents >50,000 healthcare workers yet Daniels became president as the result of <4000 votes in 2021. Here is another NZ individual who promised to retire, but instead is in a powerful gatekeeping role. She claimed she would ensure NZNO was a ‘member-led organisation which supports and realises the hopes of nurses…’ Yeah, nah…

Anne Daniels in 2021 “leading by example” at NZSO

Daniels failed to “walk the talk” and instead NZNO silenced and censored dissenting nurses voices, and even now, fails to address the elephant in the room of staff shortages, strikes and high levels of sickness in the sector.

Nadine Gray Nursing Clinical Nurse Leadership

Gray’s previous roles included Chief Nursing Officer at the Māori Health Authority.

Nadine Gray, Nursing Officer

Proving that critical thinking skills are not required for studying at our universities, Gray’s academic achievements include a Master of Health Science and a PG Dip from Uni of Auckland, alongside a Degree in Nursing at Wintec. Passing the BigPharma propaganda onto the next generation is also her role, as an adjunct teaching fellow at Victoria University of Wellington. As a National Clinical Leadership Team leader, she apparently “ensures clinical expertise informs strategic decision-making—particularly for Māori and Pacific communities. Her vision is to grow and strengthen a diverse, culturally grounded nursing workforce across Aotearoa.” Apparently unaware of her hypocrisy, she then stated:

“I stand on the shoulders of those before me. My purpose is to make sure the doors stay open—and wider—for those who follow. Growing a strong Māori nursing workforce means our mokopuna inherit a system that knows how to care for them, their way.” {source}

12. Sue O’Regan, is a lawyer and was until recently Mayor of Waipa

Susan O’Regan, lost out on the Mayoral election for Waipa

During her tenure, O’Regan took instructions from the CEO of Waipa Council, Garry Dyet (since, conveniently, retired) to implement the ‘vaccine pass’ systems across the region during the 2021-2022 covid era. Many of us were excluded from swimming pools, libraries, council office and even walking tracks and dog parks! “I just took orders” they said…. And when being provided with a copy of the Nurses Covid Inquiry Submission report (and an opportunity, perhaps to win votes?), her dismissive, copy & paste response was:

“It was an operational matter, taken under [the CEOs] delegated authority, and based squarely on health and safety obligations as an employer and service provider during a period of significant uncertainty.” (email 4 Sept 2025) PS (I think we know a bit more about that so-called ‘uncertainty’ now, eh Susan?)

Mike Pettit: New Mayor of Waipa

Until recently, Pettit was the Principal of Cambridge Primary School, where his wife is the Deputy. Since the regional elections, which I wrote about here, he was elected Mayor. His campaign slogan was ‘Strong, proven leadership for the future of Waipa.’

Mike Pettit, New Mayor of Waipa

But after being sent a copy of the Teacher’s Covid Inquiry Submission during his election campaign, he disappointingly he dismissed it as ‘all in the past’ claiming that ‘lessons had been learned’. This begs the question - if another fake emergency was called, would Waipa Council staff and ratepayers be subjected to the same tyranny all over again? “Papers please!” **And finally (for now)…**

Katie Groom, Professor of Maternal Fetal Medicine, Uni of Auckland.

I have written before about Groom who shockingly, unethically promoted the experimental injection to pregnant women here. She was lead investigator at Uni of Auckland covid/jab pregnancy research project. The outcomes from this ‘research’ have been censored.

Like all of these individuals, Groom had no excuse not to know better than the BigPharma propaganda she spouted as the named ‘expert’ for legacy media. She’s an obstetrician and Assoc. Prof. Maternal and Perinatal Health, Liggins Institute, University of Auckland. Quite frankly, there are simply NO WORDS to describe the disgust I feel towards the behaviour of people like Groom who pushed this jab on expectant mothers.

I will end here for now.