More on Controlled Demolition: the practical tactics (9 mins)

Here’s an important update from yesterday’s post about the sands that are constantly shifting beneath our feet. Some alternative ‘freedom-loving’ media platforms and independent journos - people we trusted - have been captured. These platforms are not fighting the propaganda - they are reinforcing it. Their message may be slightly skewed towards a more ‘open minded’ audience, but it still serves the same purpose: they deceive us. More details of that very soon.

Meanwhile…

In this 9 min clip from the latest ‘Protagonists’ show from The World Today News. some important insights are provided by Mike Ryan (Ex-TNT),

(Oval Media), Dr

(Drs for Medical Ethics, co-Chair of

) and Alex Kriel of

. For example, some quotes include:

Mike: “And the revelations are coming out left, right and centre, that there are a number of independent media who are being paid to come out with a particular sort of narrative…”

And Mike would know about this - he used owned TNT Radio, which we now know suffered controlled demolition. And later Alex talks about the published methodology of that strategy from the 1950s:

Alex: “…the government infiltrating opposition and destroying it through internal conflict, misdirection, compromising individuals and whatever else. And as to [responding to the question of] which is more dangerous, I don’t think that there’s a good answer to that…dangerous because they’re all sort of gates to capture as you move along.”

***

Robert: “[in a recent Bundestag hearing]…more than half of neo-Nazis in the German extremist groups, so hundreds of people, were in fact informants were in fact working for the government - and the whole ‘leading class’ of these groups - a hundred percent of them were working for the government and I’m talking about Germany, today, which is…crazy.”

***

Mike: “I don’t know who’s paying who. At least with legacy media, you know who is paying who generally.” Good point!

So who is being paid, by whom, to come out with what, and why?

Well, here’s one example from my Substack colleague

who quite rightly called out the UK Column’s recent very obvious (appalling) change of narrative:

And in this particular case study example, this could fit with what we already know about UK Column’s shareholders, as I explained here:

It is very frustrating and often depressing to discover fundamental flaws, half-truths or worse, in those we listen/watch regularly and rely upon for good quality information.

But didn’t we promise ourselves that since the covid era, we would always do our own research, use original documents and never outsource our critical thinking skills again? It’s human nature to get lazy, let’s not fall into that trap again. It’s time to look carefully at that small print.

Sometimes the most uncomfortable truths provide us with the most valuable life-lessons.

More to follow on this topic. Stay tuned.

