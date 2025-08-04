I wrote an article recently about Jacinda Ardern’s roles at Harvard University. That is part of my ongoing research project to document just how broken academia has become. The harm she is responsible for, during and after the covid era, will not be memory-holed. As time goes on, we learn more about what role she performed and why. Karma will come.

This post is too long for one email, so please click on the title to read the whole thing. I’ve posted it altogether because crucially, this month, Ardern and other political covid era decision-makers will be called to give submissions at the NZ Royal Commission of Covid Inquiry (Phase 2). And no matter how sceptical we all are about the processes and outcomes of this ‘Inquiry’, it will be interesting to hear those exchanges. With this in mind, I want to review some facts that connect Ardern with current strategies which aim to take us nearer to the United Nations Agenda 2030. Namely: Digital ID.

The NZ Verify online Digital ID App is here

Firstly, what started me down this rabbit hole? In the second of my two articles about the Covid Inquiry Hearing ‘starring’ (because it was a performance) Prof Graham Le Gros, I mentioned Dianne Sika-Paotonu and her rise to covid ‘fame’ via the helpful Freemason’s Scholarship she was awarded back in 2008.

That was an important era for Freemasonry, in their attempts at PR and expanding philanthropathic funding, like this one in 2009 that founded the Auckland Tissue Bank:

Extract from a 2009 Freemason’s Magazine

This got me thinking. What other prominent covid ‘scholars’ of Freemasonry can we find? Because even in 2010, Freemason funding was the country’s largest scholarship programme, with $3.5 million provided:

Where are they now? Extract from a 2010 Freemason Magazine

Well let’s start with WEF Young Global Leader, Jacinda, who has (perhaps unsurprisingly) stated that she was a recipient of a Freemason scholarship during her university education. Here she is ‘paying-it-forward’ by awarding students their scholarships in 2017:

2017: From the Freemason’s website

This context ties in with information sent to me by subscribers over recent months, about Jacinda’s early life. She was brought up a Mormon and was treated as a ‘chosen one’, as one reader put it - at school Jacinda was apparently often given awards and special privileges that confused her fellow students - they often considered she hadn’t genuinely earned those rewards.

It was certainly unusual when later, instead of pulling pints in a London pub or packing fruit in a dirty warehouse before touring Europe during a typical Kiwi’s Overseas Experience (OE), Ardern worked for over two years in the UK Parliamentary Cabinet Office: British Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair was in office.

Blair centre WEF photo - From a Wiki page

That unique entry onto Jacinda’s CV would have given her the stepping stone needed, when in 2007 when she was elected president of the International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY), a position that took her to destinations such as China, India, Israel and Lebanon. And the rest is history, as they say.

Even the NZ media recorded how Jacinda’s parents were not surprised when she became PM because she was always “destined for higher things”. But Jacinda’s parents weren’t everyday Kiwis.

Jacinda’s father, Ross Ardern is currently on the Advisory Board for UN-supported Pacific Security College. In partnership with the Australian National University (ANU), it promotes the climate change scam and uses a word salads in a ‘BOE Declaration’ to raise awareness of the various UN Agenda 2030 SDGs. As I’ll explain below, it is important to note the emphasis on cybersecurity in this institution’s aims. BTW Jacinda appears on the front cover:

And this extract is from that Boe declaration:

Page from a recent Pacific Security College report, detailing the Common Purpose and other familiar UN ‘change’ aims.

It’s worth mentioning to those readers unfamiliar with NZ’s recent history, Ross Ardern was one of the police officers who carried out the infamous Dawn Raids on Pacific Island families in the 1970s (for which there was at long last, a formal Government apology).

He was Administrator of the Tokelau Government until 2022. Before that, High Commissioner to Nuie. Ross Ardern is a practising member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) (Mormons). His twin brother, Ian, is General Authority of the LDS Church of NZ, the most senior role. (You can listen to Ian preaching ‘Love your Neighbour’ here).

Jacinda with her dad, Ross (Left) and Uncle Ian (Right) (Source: Social Media)

There’s no space here for complexities, but there are strong connections between Mormons and Freemasonry. Many of the original senior Mormons were Master Masons and much of the symbolism, rules, titles, rituals, ceremonies and practices are similar. The first five Latter Day ‘prophets’ were Freemasons: Joseph Smith, Brigham Young, John Taylor, Wilford Woodruff and Lorenzo Snow.

These facts do make me wonder about the nepotism and string-pulling that has been going on for a long time, behind the curtain of political life in NZ.

What about the fishing guru and reality-show celebrity Clarke Gayford who become Jacinda’s husband? What was his role in the covid theatre?

Gayford with a Tuna Source: a Spinoff article

According to one article, Jacinda and Clarke didn’t meet via Freemasonry or the LDS, but unpredictably, as a result of his ‘constituency complaint’. He claims he was an aspiring politician, so maybe he lived his career vicariously through his wife?

I didn’t take much notice of it at the time, but back in 2018 Gayford was involved in a scandal when viral social media posts claimed his phone was linked to communications with a drug dealer. The PM and NZ legacy media obviously denied the ‘rumours’ had any foundation and the scandal was quickly dubbed ‘fake news’. To make sure the story was killed, NZME were threatened with defamation when (I think) rumours aired again, and paid out an ‘undisclosed sum’ with an apology to Gayford in July 2022. One wonders what the full story was?

Meanwhile, what about Jacinda’s sister?

Louise Ardern with her husband. From this social media source

Jacinda Ardern is the youngest of two daughters. Her older sister, Louise, according to her Linkedin Profile has an impressive career in BigPharma, including compliance roles with Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) and Japan-based Otsuka Pharmaceuticals in Europe. I don’t suppose we should be surprised at that. She now works in cybersecurity with her husband, a Colombian guy Stingray Dussan Cabrera known as ‘Ray Dussan’.

According to his Linkedin profile, he completed a degree in Computing at London Metro Uni in 2011 before getting a job with Lebara Mobile (London) until 2016. His unusual name led him to be discovered and prosecuted for fraud in 2012 when working as a lowly railway ticket clerk (which may explain why he doesn’t use his full name?) Then later he was employed by Currys - a large electrical retail chain.

According to various ‘celebrity’ articles, Louise and Ray were together for ten years ( I wonder how they met?) before marrying in July 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. Jacinda surprised everyone and attended their wedding. They lived in London with two kids. Their luck seemed to changed when they moved to New Zealand in late 2019. What convenient timing!

Once in NZ, Dussan lists his role as ‘Head of Info Security’ at CodeBlue Ltd Auckland, part of the giant FUJIFILM Business Innovation group, [Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.] based in Singapore with shareholders in Japan. But New Zealand being the land of opportunities for entrepreneurs, within months Dussan had set up his own cybersecurity companies with the usual partners:

‘Simplify Security’ was renamed to a more UN SDG ‘culturally sensitive’ ‘Amaru’ Ltd in January 2023 - already miraculously having gained lots of high-profile accounts, including Fiji Airlines, Fintech ‘Harmoney’ and Oceania Healthcare a retirement home giant I’ve written about before. Amaru state:

“We are New Zealand’s fastest-growing cyber security company, and incredibly grateful to work with over 70 brands across NZ, AU, Fiji and Switzerland.” Claims a Amaru job vacancy advert (Switzerland because of Louise’s Basel-based Pharma-connections?)

It was interesting to note in 2020 Dussan lists completion of a cybersecurity course at Harvard University, which is a short 8-week online course (approx. 10 hours per week). It usually costs US$3,198 (but maybe his sister-in-law got him a free place?)

In March 2022 another cyber-company Swise Ltd trading as Swise AI was set up by Dussan and Ardern, there’s a testimonial from Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa – one of those woke modern ‘advisory’ services specializing in abortion and screening (urghh):

This cybersecurity topic is my Substack colleague

’s area of expertise. He explains:

looking at the Amaru and Swise websites, this company seems to offer stock-standard Managed Securities Services Provider (MSSP)-type services. Offering cyber-security is a fast-moving and highly-competitive market; hundreds if not thousands of companies exist in this space. The unique element of this Key Account Management is trust – once an MSSP secures a contract, unless it makes a serious, costly mistake, chances are customers stay contracted for the long-term. These accounts are founded on intimate knowledge of sensitivity in systems – valuable data. Secure contracts like these have lots of benefits, especially for consolidations and buy-outs.

As part of the latest ‘Global Crisis’ of apocalyptic cyberthreats, the ‘solution’ was a $25 million investment into NZs CERT, of which ‘CREST’ likely benefits. Dussan - conveniently - is an Australasian Council Member of CREST. These are the CREST endorsed partners, ready with NWO Digital ID strategies:

CREST is an entity that accredits Data Security Services and claims to be an international not-for-profit, membership body representing the global cyber security industry. It’s Annual Report makes an interesting, bewildering read. My suspicions are heightened further after learning it is run by an ‘International Council’ headed by Rowland Johnson who was founding director of Nettitude (acquired by Lloyd’s in 2018), Johnston…

“bring[s] about increased levels of capability in the Penetration Testing, Threat Intelligence, Incident Response and Security Operations Centre markets. Rowland has been integral in creating CREST chapters in the USA, Singapore and Hong Kong and has worked closely with government and financial services regulators to achieve these objectives.” Source (my emphasis)

CREST’s website carries a rather bizarre, eclectic variety of Government ‘partnerships’, including Lithuania and Ghana alongside the UK and others. An equally worrisome partnership of academic institutions is listed, mainly UK universities, but also some in India and Australia. Rather odd. Maybe

can throw more light on this list:

Champagne receptions are in full swing as this cybersecurity sector grows exponentially, thanks to propaganda from all media outlets about an inevitable threat (rehearsed or not). Digital ID and ‘trusted’ sign on with cloud tech will hold the solution. Apparently.

As we have seen before in these kinds of entrepreneurial individuals’ portfolios, a spin-off ‘property investment’ entity is also essential, and viola! Dussan and Ardern founded NovaHab - established this year. What’s next, don’t tell me, a Dussan Foundation?

Before I finish, I’d like to pull my readers’ attention to another recipient of a Freemason Scholarship (2018) - who plays a large part in the covid era scam: Brad Olsen. Pictured here at the Freemason’s award ceremony at Parliament buildings last year - alongside Le Gros:

Olsen second on the left, Le Gros far right. Source: Freemason’s website 2024

Maybe Brad’s ‘meteoric rise’ as Boy Wonder of Whangerei to CEO of Infometrics Ltd and his fame and success as consultancy ‘expert’ for Government is because he is a gifted economist? Or maybe not. His theoretical computer-modelling is certainly attractive to all the right legacy media outlets keen to publish about ‘covid recovery’ - never let an Uncomfortable Truth get in the way of a Big Lie. [What Global Recession?] He was even invited to meet the Queen during the 2016 Brexit referendum. Which may have been why he was QCT COVID-19 Response Grant Assessor for The Queen's Commonwealth Trust in 2020. What conflicts of interest appeared in those awards? What strategies will he promote to further the Digital ID for the NZ economy’s ‘greater good’? Brad is another chosen one. Keep an eye on him, methinks.

In conclusion, I personally don’t have anything against the Mormons or Freemasons or any other group. I’m sure (I know) most members are authentic, good-hearted people who just want to do good in the world. Who can blame them?

But just beneath the surface of these networks is a secret cultish network of people who constantly seem to be doing each other favours - over decades, and even generations - and these decisions undoubtedly unfairly exclude those who genuinely have the skills and expertise deserving of acknowledgement and use. Wherever there is discrimination and prejudice - I call it out. These networks also further nefarious agendas, like the UN SDGs and Digital ID that lead to our lost freedoms.

I’ve included some examples here as case studies to show ‘it’s not WHAT you know, but WHO’: there are many others. Meanwhile, we’ll wait to see what conflicts of interest are declared at the latest Covid Inquiry Hearings. Or maybe we won’t hold our breathe?

Or your can make a one-off donation so I can pay it forward Buy Me a Coffee (or three) here. Thank you!