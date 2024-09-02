Tragically, the vast majority of New Zealanders received the Pfizer ‘vaccinations’ during the covid era - even though some were NOT mandated by law to get them. How did Ardern’s Labour Government manage to scare and manipulate millions of its citizens and coerce them into getting those experimental injections? Sometimes even multiple doses? The clues are found in those toxic partnerships between Governments and powerful commercial companies. In this case, secret arrangements were made with dairy giant Fonterra, logistics giant Mainfreight, the cheap-as-chips retailer The Warehouse Group and electrical appliance manufacturer, Fisher & Paykel:

In March 2021 the NZ ‘vaccination’ roll-out was announced. Eight months later the ‘no jab, no job’ mandates began, in the form of the Covid-19 Response (Vaccinations) Legislation Act. Importantly even the NZ legacy media reported at the time as being problematic:

“With no select committee examination that would have allowed public input, the Bill was introduced on Tuesday November 23 (2021), put through all its stages the same day, and received the royal assent, turning it into law, on Thursday. At best it is somewhat rough at the edges, but at worst potentially flawed.”

At the centre of the mandates were the insights provided by the (now famous) UK Gov ‘Mindspace’ document. It’s a relatively short report that is well worth reading in full. It summarised the main behavioural science of unethical psychological strategies designed to manipulate the choices we make. The crucial element of this manipulation is that people may not realise their free choice is taken away. I have written a short post about that here, including my theory that here in New Zealand, certain factors make citizens more vulnerable to this manipulation than other populations:

In the run-up to mandates being implemented, one of the NZ Government Meetings of the ‘Covid-19 Vaccine and Immunisation Programme Steering Group’ (10 Aug 2021) that (Sir) Dr Ashley Bloomfield chaired, included an agenda item 10b: an update given Rachel Mackay:

“The two Pilot [Scheme] employers (Mainfreight, Fonterra) will both have completed their first round by 11 August (2021). The Ministry will debrief with both on the learnings from these pilots.”

In a recent Official Information Act response about these Pilot Projects, some more insights have been exposed. Let’s have a closer look at what this was about:

A month prior to that meeting, on 9th July 2021, a ‘Business Meeting’ with NZ Ministry of Health included the summary of ways that four big corporates could ‘assist’ in the Gov ‘vaccination’ roll-out. I have written about The Warehouse Group previously, but was not aware of the extent of its involvement until now.

In one of the PowerPoint slides released via OIA from this meeting, the Government makes its clear how, to be ‘successful’ in their coercive tactics, these workplaces needed to make it as ‘easy as possible’ for their staff to get ‘vaccinated’:

Exploiting the implicit trust and loyalty that (some) employees have for their employers was a central part of the Mindspace document. “M is for Messenger” and if the Messenger is paying your wages, that kinda makes it an important message:

The Pilot Projects set out tough criteria that demanded a minimum of 70 ‘vaccinations’ per day, for workplace venues that had at least 1,000 staff. This would have been an impossible ask for many of the companies’ branches that were listed. I wonder how that played out in practice and whether this was a Pfizer requirement, to try to maximise doses and reduce the inevitable ‘waste’?

The PowerPoint slide outlining what did, and did not work, provided some interesting insights; some of which also ran parallel to the UK Gov Mindspace content. For instance, forms were completed on behalf of staff (which forms, I wonder?), and ‘keeping it simple’ equalled more take-up. Health and Safety representatives were ‘utilised’ in some venues, presumably because in true Millgram Experiment style, it was the authority figures who ensured high rates of compliance.

Ensuring there was a shortest possible timeframe between booking the jab and taking it, also limited potential ‘intervention’ from those who were vulnerable to the ‘misinformation’ from the ‘vaccine hesitant’. Also from the Mindspace Report, was the phrase “Take it […] while we have guaranteed supply” - wrongly giving the impression that the jabs were in short-supply and that these staff were benefitting from ‘special treatment’ from their ‘caring employers. (There are no words to describe this unethical approach).

It is particularly interesting to note the final point on this slide: that the informed consent process for these staff needed more clarity and consistency. You don’t say? I wonder how this point was ‘escalated’:

Heartbreakingly, in the slide below we read that peer pressure led some people to take the jab, against their better judgement. The ‘I’ in Mindspace stands for Incentive. That included ‘time off’ for Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) that would NOT impact on any sickness or other leave entitlement. Giving staff time off, not only for the jabs themselves, but if they had an adverse reaction to the jabs, enables more data to be hidden from view, and could be relevant to my article last week about sickness and absence rates in Medsafe staff. (NB This issue of sick leave was mentioned on a recent realitycheck.radio listener comment). Oh and ‘anti-vaxxers were apparently in the minority - but is that because these companies silenced them and didn’t speak to them at all?

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that in those meeting minutes of the COVID-19 messages for Business NZ meeting (9 July 2021), it was noted on page 4:

“…research is ongoing to determine whether a vaccinated person could still transmit the virus to someone else – so to be safe, we must assume there is still a risk of transmission.”

And there was a reminder that NZ Employment Law still (sort of) existed:

But these facts still didn’t stop The Warehouse Group, Fonterra, Fisher & Paykel and Mainfreight from coercing many of their staff into getting those injections. And the consequences of those actions cannot and shoudl not be ignored.

If you have experience of any of these Pilot Projects, do share in the comments below, or contact me privately.