**correction***! Sunday April 27th 2025 - marks the deadline for submissions to Phase Two of the NZ Royal Commission of the Covid Inquiry.

Now I know, many people will look at this and think, “*/^%$^#, what’s the point?”

Put down your chocolate egg for a moment though, and hear me out.

As numerous researchers have confirmed, not one of any country’s Covid Inquiries - whether Government sponsored or ‘independent’ or a flawed mixture of both, has made much of an impact on the cognitive dissonance that surrounds us. And yes, the Phase One of the NZ Covid Inquiry was a predictable white wash. But that doesn’t mean we give up, as

repeatedly tries to say. These growing collections of international evidence are very powerful. And they gain strength as a way to get the personal, emotion toll of the last five years across to those still inside the Matrix.

"But what difference can I make?" said billions of people... Ursula Edgington, PhD · May 8, 2024 I admit it can be daunting. And depressing. Overwhelmingly depressing. Especially when, after spending lots of time with authentic, generous new friends within the Freedom Movement, we are suddenly confronted by someone still (still?) deep inside the mass formation. Urghh! What can I say? What can I do? Where do I start to explain Read full story

So, in the spirit of trying to help other educationalists, students and maybe parents too, with their submissions, here are three posts from my archive which spell out what happened to our profession during that horrific covid era.

"A small group of thoughtful people could change the world." ~ Margaret Mead

This is important: WE ALL NEED THIS EVIDENCE ON THE PUBLIC RECORD

…even if the end result of this particular ‘inquiry’ phase is ZILCH, that isn’t the point. There WILL BE accountability. Eventually.

We have 20,000 characters, and one document (max 25mb) to each make our case. Just say it! So here are some past posts with some potential OIA responses and other facts that could help us all bring this to light. Even if you just send the Commissioners one of my articles, that is better than nothing (although it’s much more effective to write your own).

Firstly - one of the many pieces of Lawfare in the failed court case struggles: Was the legal case about the teachers’ mandate lawful? Read about the judgment and the issues it raised here:

Secondly, there was no informed consent. And the teachers were not granted ‘exemptions’ when faced with unethical ultimatums by Government. Even those women who were pregnant, or breastfeeding. The Government KNEW this was dangerous. This, alone, is a heinous crime against humanity. How did this happen and who were the individuals involved in promoting this experimental jab to teachers?

And finally, how did the NZ School Boards manage to sack those teachers, teaching assistants, admins and even their own principals, who did not comply? (Spoiler alert: they had Gov-paid lawyers to help them):

I hope readers will find these few past articles useful while colleagues and I help others less able with their submissions (and I need to complete one of my own too!)…

Do let me know any questions or additional references that could help anyone with submission about these topics. And thanks for your support during this incredible time to be alive. Kia kaha!

