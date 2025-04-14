NZ Covid Inquiry Deadline: 27th April 2025
NOT Easter Sunday, we have another week! If you haven't yet made a submission, please consider it - no matter how short.
**correction***! Sunday April 27th 2025 - marks the deadline for submissions to Phase Two of the NZ Royal Commission of the Covid Inquiry.
Now I know, many people will look at this and think, “*/^%$^#, what’s the point?”
Put down your chocolate egg for a moment though, and hear me out.
As numerous researchers have confirmed, not one of any country’s Covid Inquiries - whether Government sponsored or ‘independent’ or a flawed mixture of both, has made much of an impact on the cognitive dissonance that surrounds us. And yes, the Phase One of the NZ Covid Inquiry was a predictable white wash. But that doesn’t mean we give up, asrepeatedly tries to say. These growing collections of international evidence are very powerful. And they gain strength as a way to get the personal, emotion toll of the last five years across to those still inside the Matrix.
As I’ve written about recently elsewhere (on) we all need to be aware of the dangers of Learned Helplessness and train ourselves to believe that we do have the power to change things. Otherwise, what’s the point?
There’s also this article on that topic, that I wrote back in May last year:
So, in the spirit of trying to help other educationalists, students and maybe parents too, with their submissions, here are three posts from my archive which spell out what happened to our profession during that horrific covid era.
"A small group of thoughtful people could change the world." ~ Margaret Mead
This is important: WE ALL NEED THIS EVIDENCE ON THE PUBLIC RECORD
…even if the end result of this particular ‘inquiry’ phase is ZILCH, that isn’t the point. There WILL BE accountability. Eventually.
We have 20,000 characters, and one document (max 25mb) to each make our case. Just say it! So here are some past posts with some potential OIA responses and other facts that could help us all bring this to light. Even if you just send the Commissioners one of my articles, that is better than nothing (although it’s much more effective to write your own).
Firstly - one of the many pieces of Lawfare in the failed court case struggles: Was the legal case about the teachers’ mandate lawful? Read about the judgment and the issues it raised here:
Secondly, there was no informed consent. And the teachers were not granted ‘exemptions’ when faced with unethical ultimatums by Government. Even those women who were pregnant, or breastfeeding. The Government KNEW this was dangerous. This, alone, is a heinous crime against humanity. How did this happen and who were the individuals involved in promoting this experimental jab to teachers?
And finally, how did the NZ School Boards manage to sack those teachers, teaching assistants, admins and even their own principals, who did not comply? (Spoiler alert: they had Gov-paid lawyers to help them):
I hope readers will find these few past articles useful while colleagues and I help others less able with their submissions (and I need to complete one of my own too!)…
Do let me know any questions or additional references that could help anyone with submission about these topics. And thanks for your support during this incredible time to be alive. Kia kaha!
You can Buy Me a Coffee so I can pay it forward here. Thank you!
Informed Heart is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I know what you're saying, but given what I'm seeing locally and personally, and given the premise of the so-called "NZ Royal Commission" (says it all) assumes by default there was even a virus called SARS-COV2 and a disease called Covid-19 then I'm not going to bother. Knowing virology is a fraud and so-called 'viruses' don't exist does rather limit ones options on this front.
Better to come from a Kiwi imo Ursula so here's one I baked earlier as an offering in the ANZAC spirit. Anyone is free to use it, some of it or none of it, if they desire.
Submission to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19 Lessons in Aotearoa New Zealand
Submitted by:
Date:
Contact: [Optional]
Introduction:
This submission is made not just as a participant in New Zealand society, but as a witness to what I believe will be remembered as one of the most destructive and divisive policy failures in our nation’s history.
New Zealand’s COVID-19 response was based on fear, not transparent science. It fractured families, ruined businesses, caused incalculable mental and physical harm, and destroyed trust in our institutions. The Commission must not sanitise or excuse what happened. It must uncover the truth, including the most critical and foundational question:
Where is the verified, scientific proof that SARS-CoV-2 — the virus claimed to cause COVID-19 — was ever properly isolated, purified, and proven to exist by gold-standard virological methods?
This question has never been adequately answered by any government, health authority, or regulator. If it cannot be answered now, then every single policy and mandate that followed was based on an unproven assumption — a national and global scandal of historic proportions.
1. The Foundational Question: Where Is the Proof of the Virus?
From early 2020, citizens were told to accept sweeping changes to their lives based on the presence of a "deadly virus." However, under Freedom of Information requests and legal demands made globally — including in New Zealand — no health authority has provided proof of direct isolation and purification of the virus from a human sample without culture, computer modelling, or assumption-based techniques.
Why does this matter?
Because if no verified pathogen was ever conclusively identified, then:
Every lockdown was unjustified.
Every vaccine was experimental with no known target.
Every PCR test result was meaningless.
Every death “with COVID” was misrepresented.
Recommendation:
This Commission must demand and publish direct scientific evidence of SARS-CoV-2 isolation from all government health agencies, including ESR, Medsafe, and the Ministry of Health. If this cannot be produced, a full criminal and constitutional investigation must follow.
2. Vaccine Mandates, Injuries, and Silenced Voices
Vaccination was framed as a “choice” — but this was a lie. For thousands of New Zealanders, it was a condition for work, travel, education, or participation in society. This is coercion, not consent.
Many who complied out of pressure or fear experienced life-altering injuries — cardiac events, strokes, neurological damage, autoimmune flare-ups — yet the government has persistently ignored or downplayed these outcomes.
The adverse event reporting system was flawed, under-resourced, and opaque. Those affected were dismissed as “anti-vax,” discredited, or gaslit.
Key Points:
The compensation scheme is inadequate and difficult to access.
Medical professionals faced gag orders and professional threats.
The government has yet to publicly acknowledge the scale of vaccine harm.
Recommendation:
Launch an independent inquiry into vaccine safety and injuries.
Publish anonymised, full adverse event data, including cause-of-death correlations.
Offer compensation, counselling, and formal apology to affected families.
3. Lockdowns, Economic Carnage, and Social Devastation
The cost of lockdowns was not just financial — it was human.
The Real Toll:
Small businesses collapsed while government-protected corporations thrived.
Mental health crises surged — depression, suicide ideation, addiction, family violence.
Children lost critical years of social and educational development.
Elderly people died in isolation.
Communities were torn apart — neighbours turned against each other, families split by mandates and fear.
The government claimed to be “keeping us safe” — but safety was never defined. No cost-benefit analysis was offered. No democratic debate allowed.
Recommendation:
A full economic and social audit of lockdown harms, beyond COVID case numbers.
Public apology for the disproportionate and prolonged use of lockdowns.
Legislate limits on emergency powers to prevent future abuses.
4. Testing, Tracing, and Propaganda
The entire testing regime was built on PCR — a method never intended to diagnose disease. PCR cycles were set too high, detecting fragments, not infection. “Cases” were used to justify lockdowns and panic the public, regardless of symptoms.
Meanwhile, mass QR tracing, surveillance, and state-funded propaganda created a climate of fear, suspicion, and censorship.
Questions for the Inquiry:
Why were PCR tests used without proper validation?
Why was informed debate suppressed, and dissenting scientists de-platformed?
Why did government messaging rely on fear, shame, and manipulation?
Recommendation:
Ban the use of unvalidated testing in public health policy.
Establish an independent media and censorship review board.
Restore free speech and protect whistleblowers and medical dissenters.
5. Who Paid the Price?
The cost of the COVID-19 response was staggering:
Financial cost to taxpayers: over $80 billion in direct government spending, with long-term debt passed to future generations.
Social cost: a society divided, families estranged, friendships broken, trust destroyed.
Human cost: suicides, delayed diagnoses, vaccine injuries, unacknowledged deaths.
Democratic cost: freedom of movement, speech, association, and conscience — all suspended under emergency powers.
Yet to this day, not one official has faced legal consequences. Not one agency has issued a full apology. Not one mainstream outlet has reckoned with its role in fueling panic and silencing dissent.
Final Words
This Commission has a choice:
It can be a whitewash — or it can be a turning point in history.
We need more than “lessons learned.” We need:
Full disclosure.
Full accountability.
Real justice.
Binding protections to ensure this never happens again.
The truth belongs to the people. The evidence belongs to the people. The damage was done to the people — and the people deserve answers.
No more secrets. No more spin. No more silence.
Thank you for the opportunity to be heard.
[Your Name]