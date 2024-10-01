On Saturday, September 28th we travelled to Auckland’s Due Drop Centre for the second New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) Conference.

MC’ing was the infamous Hoody (Graham Hood) the Qantas pilot whose 10 min video went viral three years ago, when the airline decided to mandate the covid jab:

The speakers were an impressive line-up. But alongside meeting-up with friends and like-minded freedom fighters, I was also mainly there to meet in person someone I had been in regular contact with for the last three years about the psyops we’ve been subjected to: David Charalambous from Reaching People. Here was the whole programme:

It was a very sobering start with a lecture from expert UK oncologist Prof Angus Dalgleish, who some people may know from podcasted conversations with the likes of Dr John Campbell. The day before the conference, Hoody and John recorded a chat with the Prof, that is worth sharing here. Most notably for me, I remember this convo he had about the benefits of strong immune systems and avoiding cancer:

These silenced academics are often still in shock about the extent of regulatory capture, corruption and downright evil in pushing these toxic jabs. Why won’t anyone listen? They repeatedly cry… So he started by summarising his extensive career, in order to add credibility to his arguments (he didn’t need to).

He continued at length (running well over his allocated time) about his concerns for his cancer patients, many of whom had recovered years ago, but after the jabs, had become very ill. He wasn’t allowed to call it turbo cancer, he explained, but everyone did. Tragically, the unusual cancers were also a cause of concern in children.

Then Dr Paul Marik from the US FLCCC spoke to us. Even though he was suffering from a chronic infection and was on Vit C IV treatment, he was very eloquent and precise. He spoke with sensitivity and humour about ways that people could take back control of their health, the importance of knowing about your own metabolic health and addressing any weaknesses. Our priority should be avoiding all ultra-processed goods and recognising the benefits of intermittent fasting, especially for those with (pre)Diabetes.

We then had updates about the NZDSOS group as a whole from Drs Matt Shelton, Alison Goodwin, Emanuel (Manny) Garcia (who writes on Substack as New Zealand Doc). Manny managed to fool us all for a few minutes, by telling a story about an Official Information Act response he received. You can read his wonderfully creative speech here:

Lunch was very busy, as they always are at these kinds of events, trying to catch-up with everyone in the time allocated, alongside queuing-up for something to eat and drink. Alongside lunch, a number of other prominent people in the Freedom Movement spoke, including Lynda Wharton from The Health Forum NZ supporting jab-injured Kiwis, Our wonderful Freedom-Fighting Waipa District Council Community Board member, Kane Titchener from Fluoride Free New Zealand, providing an update on the important legal judgment on fluoride toxicity from the US. And then William Bisset spoke from the Brillin Clinic who is running national workshops for holistic healthcare next year. And finally Anna McAnndra from ReEnvision Health NZ. I simply didn’t have time to listen to them all. But do checkout their websites for more info on their worthy causes.

After lunch, Hoody encouraged us all to sing a verse of Waltzing Matilda to encourage everyone back to their seats. Lawyer Katie Ashby-Koppens, of PJ O’Brien and Assocs (a regular on realitycheck.radio and Club Grubbery amongst other independent media), presented an overview of our utterly broken judicial systems in Oz and NZ, and got quite emotional explaining how ashamed she was (as I am, too) of the profession.

Then Chris Dekker from the newly-in NZ Medical Professions Society (Red) Union based in Oz. (I may save that issue for another post).

Then after afternoon tea, the highlight of the day for many of us, David Charalambous’ talk about the unethical behavioural science “Nudge Unit” tactics, propaganda and how emotions of shame and fear have been weaponized against us. Much of this I have already written about on previous posts here, like this one:

Most importantly of all, David explained the psychological strategies we need to know and practice to overcome the strong cognitive dissonance in those poor folks still addicted to the media and government propaganda. He recommends one of his shorter videos to those new to this topic, called “Are you dreading family gatherings?”, where we can practice de-escalating those strong emotions and letting go of that anxiety. Highly recommend watching/listening to this role-play if you are preparing for any family gathering…

It was great to meet you at last, David!

Zoom to reality: Yes, I’m a bit short (and Robin is a bit tall)! LOL!

BTW Robin shared with me a ‘beautiful’ piece of propaganda fresh from Pfizer’s marketing team, sent as a postcard to all Kiwi doctors this week:

Note the small print: “medicines have risks and benefits” - yeah, nah…

Overall, the atmosphere at this NZDSOS Conference was very different to last year’s. There was a distinct note of somberness to the growing confirmation of excess deaths and injuries ever more evident around us; these are not going away. Every person has been touched by an adverse event now, even if they do not accept it (yet). Where are all the young people in the Freedom events like these? There was also a positive sense of hope in that more and more people are beginning to see the elephant in the room, and although many are struggling to deal with those complex emotions – grief, anger, disbelief, shame, confusion…there are support mechanisms in place now to help them through. Organisations like the NZDSOS, PHA, Voices For Freedom, ReEnvision Health, The Health Forum NZ, RCR and many others in New Zealand alone.

An enormous THANK YOU to NZDSOS for organising this unique event, and gathering people together to share their experiences and collect new knowledge. Kia kaha everyone! :)

