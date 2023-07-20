Online Learning Resources
Working Document! My list of useful websites when searching for some free online learning opportunities...
Friends and students often ask me for recommendations of where to go seek some more learning opportunities, either for themselves or their family. Personally, I think face-to-face is always a better option, for instance there maybe a college, a local Adult Education Centre, or Public Library which offers courses or advice. But of course many people cannot easily access those spaces. (And there was a time, not that long ago, when many of us were simply not allowed to enter those spaces). So here is a work-in-progress list of websites, which I will share with interested folks - feel free to comment and I will add more as and when. Thank you. :)
HomeSchoolers - All School Levels and ESOL:
· NZ Pathways Awarua [Free online courses in: Numeracy; NumberFacts; Reading, Writing, Listening; WordFit; Road code; Health and Safety; Heavy vehicle driving; My Money Budgeting; My Community (citizenship)].
· Basic numeracy and literacy including (UK-based) workplace learning – quick, interactive and fun quiz-type sessions that you can dip in and out of (with your family) (NB There is also this one aimed at those whose first language is not English: http://www.bbc.co.uk/skillswise/english )
· Khan Academy: US-based charity with free online resources for all levels of (mainly) school curricula (NB Gates-funded)
Maths: UK-based national numeracy project has various online resources to help children and adults assess and improve their maths skills.
Tertiary Levels:
· UK Open University (often with no formal start or end dates) all levels and all subjects: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/
· EdX run by MIT & Harvard Universities, mainly fee-based (or subscription) but international languages available (NB Gates/Google-funded)
· Stanford University offers many free online courses, many self-paced (also Gates-funded)
· FutureLearn - Courses collated from colleges and universities all over the world (all kinds of topics, NB there is often a fee if you want a completion certificate):
· Coursera Another diverse mix of international providers (you need to register to access full lists)
· Code Academy for Coding Skills - HTML, general tech, ChatGPT, webdesign etc, free courses.
· Udemy – similar to above, mainly coding courses with a low subscription free
· Hillsdale College (US-based but often international in scope): Independently funded Christian-ethos Institution:
· Tedx Talks on thousands of inspiring subjects: an ‘Education’ arm, with courses available here
Wondrium various subscription-based videos on cultural topics, history, science etc. (previously called ‘Great Courses Plus and promoted by Gates).
Health & Wellbeing:
The Brain Reprogramming Doctor - Free General breathing and relaxation techniques to use and share (lots of 2 min videos):
Laughter yoga guru, Dr. Madan Kataria also has a YouTube channel
Mindfulness training – tips on easy daily practices!
The Centre for Homeopathic Education (UK) runs a series of FREE online modules for those interested in learning homeopathy for use at home.
Try Dr Aseem Malhotra’s ‘21 Day Immunity Plan’ a challenge based on metabolic, holistic health and wellbeing:
Better sleeping tips Ted Talks Series with Dr Walker :
Recover quality time away from your phone!