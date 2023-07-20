Friends and students often ask me for recommendations of where to go seek some more learning opportunities, either for themselves or their family. Personally, I think face-to-face is always a better option, for instance there maybe a college, a local Adult Education Centre, or Public Library which offers courses or advice. But of course many people cannot easily access those spaces. (And there was a time, not that long ago, when many of us were simply not allowed to enter those spaces). So here is a work-in-progress list of websites, which I will share with interested folks - feel free to comment and I will add more as and when. Thank you. :)

HomeSchoolers - All School Levels and ESOL:

· NZ Pathways Awarua [Free online courses in: Numeracy; NumberFacts; Reading, Writing, Listening; WordFit; Road code; Health and Safety; Heavy vehicle driving; My Money Budgeting; My Community (citizenship)].

· Basic numeracy and literacy including (UK-based) workplace learning – quick, interactive and fun quiz-type sessions that you can dip in and out of (with your family) (NB There is also this one aimed at those whose first language is not English: http://www.bbc.co.uk/skillswise/english )

· Khan Academy: US-based charity with free online resources for all levels of (mainly) school curricula (NB Gates-funded)

Maths: UK-based national numeracy project has various online resources to help children and adults assess and improve their maths skills.

Tertiary Levels:

· UK Open University (often with no formal start or end dates) all levels and all subjects: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/

· EdX run by MIT & Harvard Universities, mainly fee-based (or subscription) but international languages available (NB Gates/Google-funded)

· Stanford University offers many free online courses, many self-paced (also Gates-funded)

· FutureLearn - Courses collated from colleges and universities all over the world (all kinds of topics, NB there is often a fee if you want a completion certificate):

· Coursera Another diverse mix of international providers (you need to register to access full lists)

· Code Academy for Coding Skills - HTML, general tech, ChatGPT, webdesign etc, free courses.

· Udemy – similar to above, mainly coding courses with a low subscription free

· Hillsdale College (US-based but often international in scope): Independently funded Christian-ethos Institution:

· Tedx Talks on thousands of inspiring subjects: an ‘Education’ arm, with courses available here

Wondrium various subscription-based videos on cultural topics, history, science etc. (previously called ‘Great Courses Plus and promoted by Gates).

Health & Wellbeing:

Share Informed Heart