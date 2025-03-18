1× 0:00 -15:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

*This post is slightly too long for an email, I tried my best to edit it down! Please click on the title to read the whole piece. Thank you! *

I explained in my previous post one example of a federation of universities and the Public Private Philanthropic Partnerships (PPPPs) that control them in a ‘network of networks’. In some disciplines, like healthcare, it’s the commercial ‘Spin Off’ entities that keep academic staff motivated. Ethics, including informed consent of clinical interventions are increasingly seen as a frustrating inconvenience. Universities are now private profit-centres, with Pfizer-led priorities moving at the “Speed of Science”. That avoidance of potential drawn-out delay is partly because these institutions are so bloated and bureaucratic, commercial funding seems the only way out of the administrative maze. But how is public health impacted by this greed?

I was watching the Scottish Covid Inquiry segment (at 4.5 hours in) via

which included a commissioned report by an independent epidemiologist, Dr Ashley Croft (

) image below (note my highlighted bits):

The reference he refers to is this one by Kulkarni and colleagues where, as anyone who has read the excellent book Turtles All The Way Down knows, as is often the case, the placebo arm of the study wasn’t given any placebo at all, but instead, an adjuvant.

I was interested in reading these citations from the Cochrane review of the Safe & Effective™. I’m not a clinician - it wasn’t an easy task. What is NOT difficult though, is a read-through of the affiliations of these authors. Immediately we see, at the very beginning of the main paper Croft discusses:

And that was only the start of the problem. Why didn’t Croft (or the others in the Hearings) see these obvious conflicts of interest of the authors like Kulkarni, promoting the Safe & Effective™? See my previous post about Broken Academia, including my chat with

. I refer to my 2023 article in

about how the pressure for those academics still within the system is intense. To ‘succeed’ individuals need to stick rigidly to the narrative, to obtain the ‘right’ research grant funding, to get lots of social media ‘likes’ and avoid any delays to gain (more) income - whether from IP, book royalties, kudos in publications or profits from products. The definition of universities as the

has been deliberately demolished.

Thoroughbred Horses and Poonawalla’s Dynasty

The author Kulkarni works for the The Serum Institute which was founded in 1966 and is part of the (Cyrus) Poonawalla Group along with:

Poonwalla are one of the wealthiest and most influential families in India. And India, with its enormous population and poverty-stricken communities is understandably a significant corrupt element within BigPharma production and fraudulent marketing. The Serum Inst is referred to as the largest producer and distributor (by doses) of ‘vaccines’ in the world.

In 2013 [now] King Charles visited the vaccine capital of the world.

Serum Inst has centres globally, for example in Australia, and for the EU production (acquired in 2012) a lab in The Netherlands - where incidentally Serum are now on-track and preparing exactly how EU envisioned for the EU Pandemic Preparedness program. Other recent acquisitions include a firm specialising in needle-free vaccines. Eeek. Incase anyone still questions, no, ‘Mistakes Were NOT Made’. More proof is here from 12 years ago, Gates singing the Serum Institute’s praises (1m 24s):

That Lancet paper by Kulkarni screenshot above, was co-authored by an employee of Astra Zeneca. So, here’s a reminder from my last post - if you haven’t already watched it, the AZ and Serum Inst fraud is summarised in this doco from Oracle Films: 17 mins here.

Pharmacovigilance: overcoming barriers to profits

Repeated failures of ‘cancer vaccines’ like the ones Prof Dalgleish (see my previous posts) attempts to secure the funding of, are well-documented. And for interesting insights into this specific topic, I recommend watching

’s interview with

e.

Sticking with the $Multi-Billionnaire theme but skipping across the oceans from India to the USA, let’s look at the international digital juggernaut that is Oracle. Founded and owned by the famous 80-year-old transhumanist, Larry Ellison. In case you’re unfamiliar with one of the IMHO weirdest, wealthiest men on the planet, this short doco tells a story of the ‘CEO of everything’: (24 mins):

You’ve probably seen Larry’s botox’d-to-the-max-face recently proclaiming with glee, Trump’s launch of the 4-year, US$500 billion Stargate Project including investment into mRNA biotech, including - importantly - cancer ‘vaccines’ (2 min clip below):

I didn’t know much about Larry or Oracle. As well as various YouTube clips like the one above, I can recommend these Substacks for insights into the subject: here and here. But what I haven’t tracked down yet (please comment if you have) are details that seem important to our current humanitarian catastrophe. One of Larry’s AI companies is Argus is the healthcare data software behind the Adverse Events Reporting Systems (AERS). For instance, Oracle created the 2020 smart-phone based V-Safe system and Argus is compatible with all the major AERS like EudraVigilance and eVAERS. This isn’t a coincidence.

***Close your eyes. **** Now imagine you’re a stinkingly-rich, thoroughbred-horse-breeding, lotto-owning, Havana-cigar-smoking impact investor. Yup. You want to maximise profits from that latest, innovative pharmaceutical intervention. After all, greenwashing all your various cut-throat commercial endeavours to altruistically support positive changes to public health is great for your Insta-image, right? Maybe a new cancer ‘vaccine’ would tick the box for you as tax-exempt philanthropath? Leveraged by mega-profitable PPPPs and taxpayer-funded subsidies from WEF-penetrated Governments, you could even have lots of free, sponsored legacy media propaganda (24/7) to help reduce that annoying minority who are ‘hesitant’. The regulators which normally put the kibosh on new interventions have been bought-out by BigPharma and renamed ‘enablers’. The Nudge Units are always on hand to smooth the roads that are paved with gold. The last thing your generous investment needs is any negative press from any of the Adverse Events Reporting Systems (AERS) for that intervention. Especially if the reports go direct to an ethical academic researcher-whistleblower…Mmmmm.. ***

The solution?

Cut out the middleman of course! If AERS are skewed in certain directions with some fancy AI algorithms, statistical modelling, redactions and language interpretation (including very convenient, automatic text translations), and data is harvested from around the globe through Empirica to soften any blows from a ‘signal’, the PI clinician doesn’t even get to see the Individual Case Study reports (ICSRs) from participants reporting unusual adverse events. Who needs ICSRs anyway, right? They are mostly repetitive and just burdensome tbh. As this author just proposed, we need a …

“ decentralized ICSR management model to facilitate multi-stakeholder collaboration around new working models to mitigate duplication and replication, allow ecosystem stakeholders to access the latest source of truth on demand, facilitate more meaningful safety analysis and interpretation, and ultimately enable a real-time learning healthcare system to improve patient safety and health outcomes.” (2025, my emphasis)

Allowing stakeholders like BigPharma to collaborate (control) the ICSR/AERS data is a great idea, significantly reducing the chances your profitable investment might be thwarted by, well, ethically-sound researchers.

Oracle Health: Argus, AI and VAERS

Cue $multi-billionnaire Larry’s cloud-based AI AERS system ‘Argus’. Created in 1997, it has evolved into what researchers define as “the market-leading” or even “the de-facto adverse events reporting system for clinical trials worldwide.” This timeline of industry milestones alongside strategic acquisitions by Oracle seems well-planned for the covid era (or is that just me being paranoid?):

You can depend on Oracle Argus…proven compliance with drug, vaccine, and device regulations in all regions of the world, including E2B(R3), E2B(R2), eVAERS, eMDR, and IDMP. Argus’ market leadership and its ever-growing customer base gives sponsors, manufacturers confidence that it’s the right choice for companies of any size in any country.

Three years ago, Oracle’s Argus acquired Cerner, a ‘one-stop-shop’ of ‘real-time-health-data’. It seems these international virtual AI algorithms in cloud-based platforms are harvesting our data like never before? Even social media posts are included. And now Project Stargate is promoting mRNA cancer ‘vaccines’ when there is already some evidence about the cancer-causing impact of the covid-era genetic injections. How convenient. The aims of this project and associated fiscal pressures seem clear in this ‘speed of science’ example (6 mins) testimonial from one of Argus’ customers, Avance:

I’m suspicious Oracle’s next acquisition could include Health Apps that GPs coerce us to use, see here and here. Maybe the NHS App has already been captured?

“…in the global world of medicines regulation, traditional barriers have started to come down, including the binary definition of a medicine to have preauthorization or postauthorization, for studies to use randomization or observation, and, importantly, for safety to be measured and evaluated separately from efficacy. Pharmacovigilance has made great progress in moving from a reactive activity driven by spontaneous reports of suspected ADRs to a more proactive activity...” by Peter Arlett, The Netherlands branch of the EU regulator, cited here. (my emphasis)

Why is Oracle’s Life Sciences platform so relevant? See this article to understand Why Oracle is synonymous with Indian healthcare. It wasn’t any surprise to discover how virtually every academic article written recently about the ‘efficacy’ of Oracle’s Argus is based in India, and even employed by the Serum Inst itself. With King Charles, Gates, WHO, UN and GAVI all long-term supporters of Poonawalla’s empire, the sights are on more and more profits. And it looks like the final semblance of patient-centred respect , ethics and informed consent has finally been swept away by the globalists, like an annoying sandfly.

If you’ve read this far - THANK YOU! So many questions remain, including the technical aspects of what Argus does to ICSRs. Some hyperlinks are included for more detail on that for IT geeks like my friend

;) And BTW here’s a broader question:

If RFK Jnr isn’t (immediately at least) halting the vaccine gravy-train, Project Stargate goes ahead and Oracle skews the adverse reactions reported for a new ‘cancer vaccine’….would that be a potential reason why Prof Dalgleish is uncharacteristically, enthusiastically promoting RFK? (just a thought)

We’re all wondering what we can do about any of this. And today my GP surgery emailed to tell me about ‘Heidi’ some stupid infantilising AI ChatBot they’ve installed in every consult room to record every word spoken “for the greater good”. No thanks. Another reason not to go back to my doctor. Let’s start by making sure none of our personal health data is on any cloud-based reporting system (not even a FitBit). It’s unnecessary and will be used against us. Let’s take it all back.

Thanks for reading. You can Buy Me a Coffee Here to help me help others.

Share