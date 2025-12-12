Last night we were invited to form a panel discussion with Mike Ryan on The World Today’s show The Protagonists. TNT Radio has been reborn - please support them with a subscribe asap.

Together, we talked about the ‘no jab, no job’ mandates, four years on from their illegal application in New Zealand.

Those illegal issues for the teachers , I wrote about HERE.

The illegal aspects of the whole NZ covid ‘vaccinations’ are detailed HERE

The Teachers’ Submission to the Royal Commission of Covid Inquiry is HERE.

The Nurses’ Submission to the Commission is HERE.

The walls are closing is against us, RIGHT NOW. On Substack and elsewhere. The censorship intensifies as DigitalID begins, worldwide. There is no escape, dear reader. Please do what you can to share this post about our panel discussion and get the reality of the situation OUT THERE.

