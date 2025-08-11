Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
1d

It was once suggested by my Theology lecturer (I did not mention that I was an atheist) that I should submit my paper for publication about Greek parallels in the Bible. I don't think that he realized what he was suggesting but the head of the department certainly did....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture