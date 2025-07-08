If you’re under the impression that things are improving, that the censorship on YouTube is (perhaps) subsiding, that Facebook pro-’vaccine’/Trans/Climate trolls are less intense, that there will, perhaps, be some accountability from the psychopathic politicians who pushed the totalitarian policies…I have a rude awakening for you. Agenda 2030 is less than five years away.

Pharmacists’ Ignorance and Greed

Unbelievable. This is the image that greeted me when walking down a pavement in sunny Auckland this weekend:

Feeling a mix of dismay and anger, I took a deep breathe and walked in, determined to confront this pharmacist. Front of mind in these situations are the important tactics that we are taught by reachingpeople.net **Stay Calm! Ask Questions!**

I didn’t know at the time, but this pharmacist is DEEP in the Greed of the Mass Formation. Thanks to the diligent perseverance of Number 8 Workers’ Union with Official Information Act (OIA) requests, we can see this list of all the monies paid as incentives to pharmacies etc, during the covid era. By a process of elimination, we see that Devonport [1st] Pharmacy (legal name Wigmore Pharmacy (2005) Ltd) was paid $373,118 for over ten thousand covid jabs at just over NZ$36 per dose:

But this data only takes us until July 2023. Because their BigPharma propaganda signs are still prominently positioned TWO YEARS LATER, I wonder whether these incentives continue today?And if so, how much more income has this company made from pushing an experimental genetic injection where patients simply cannot access informed consent? Anyway, time for action:

Thankfully, there were no customers inside. I went straight to the counter and asked the pharmacist, Zaid Sulaiman, what he knew about the potential adverse events from the covid/flu boosters. He looked at me with disdain, but rattled-off some memorised phrases “tiredness, pain in the injection site, nausea…” he muttered in his broken English. I waited. “Oh, and there is a RARE possible myocarditis…” he said. “Oh?” I asked him what that meant exactly, but my cover was already blown. He must have sensed that I knew more than …I should have? more…than… he did? The cognitive dissonance abruptly evident, he asked me accusingly “Why? Are you an anti-vaxxer?” There was little point in continuing, so I urged him to look up myocarditis and the adverse events reported in NZ. That zombie look followed me to the door. On the way out, I saw there was another person in the pharmacy, a woman tidying perfume shelves (his wife?). OMG She wore a facemask! She stared at me so I stopped and asked “Do you know what hypoxia is?” “Get OUT!” shouted the pharmacist at my back.

Job done! Chip, chip, chip away at that cognitive dissonance.

Those White Rose Stickers look so effective over his shop windows! ;)

Government Sponsored Limited Hangout

This week marks the livestreamed so-called ‘Public Hearings’ of the NZ Royal Commission of Covid Inquiry: Phase Two “Lessons Learned”. Yes, we need to learn lessons so we can do better NEXT TIME.

But great, some people say. This is an opportunity to be heard, to get our points across and see some accountability at last! Alas, no. Anyone who has seen the Agenda of the Hearings can see that this is just another PR exercise. Jacinda Jackboot, Sir Ashley Bloomfield, none of the political puppets of the era have been called to speak. This limited hangout will continue because we all know that our completely broken no-fault national ‘health insurance’ scheme, ACC, could never cope with the funds needed for unknown numbers of New Zealanders who have been harmed and/or bereaved by these pharmaceutical products. Products that are exempt from liability. The focus of these (fake) Hearings is firmly about “Lessons Learned” a framing which, strangely enough, is the exact same phrase used in other Government-run Covid Inquiries. Like this one from the UKs NHS:

Just a coincidence you understand. It must also be just a coincidence that the same international ‘celebrity’ freedom-fighting names are heard by these ‘Inquiries’? Note that neither the the Nurses Collective nor the NZ Teachers (SOS) who were mandated out of their jobs, were invited to speak, despite repeated requests.

But I’m an optimist at heart. I do believe in the value of adding our evidence to the public record. No matter how long it takes, there WILL BE accountability. With that in mind, I’ll reshare the articles I published here, with extracts and links to the full reports of the nurses and healthcare workers’ submissions to the covid inquiry:

And here is the submission to the Inquiry from the mandated-out teachers and other education staff (extract and full report):

And here is a copy of my own submission, about the Nudge Unit’s interference in our Government’s policies and messaging:

So, what can we do?

Don’t be disheartened. As

points out, there are ways

. Where you see the injections being promoted, or any signs referring to covid era policies, like QR codes - address it! Ask questions, confront these people face-to-face wherever possible. Leave White Rose Stickers anywhere that is appropriate.

is the only way to overcome this evil. And if you haven’t submitted your evidence to the various global covid inquiries already, then why not write a simple letter or email to the Commissioners and/or your local MP? Get it on record. If nothing else, it’s cathartic.

Share