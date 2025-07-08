Informed Heart

Moorea Maguire
3d

Good for you for asking such a reasonable question! Let's all keep doing our part to chip away at the mass psychosis. Pharmacists are yet another profession that must have made a killing off Covid.

Michael J Setter's avatar
Michael J Setter
3d

Had this published in Thailand today: Re: "Protest a worrying sign", (Editorial, July 1). (apologies - this is a kind of miracle here).

"Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness." Americans celebrate this Declaration on the 4th of July.

