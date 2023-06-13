Podcast: my interview with Actionable Truth about corruption in academia
In this conversation (1 hour), Michael and I discuss my experiences in academia as a student, lecturer and researcher in the UK and NZ.
Last week, I was interviewed by my colleague Michael Ginsburg at Actionable Truth, who asked me some thought-provoking questions about our education systems.
As you may know, I have experience in various educational sectors, commercial and public, in the UK and here in NZ. I’ve also been an active researcher in the other parts of Europe, the USA and Australia. As a mature student, a college teacher, workplace tutor, university lecturer and researcher, publishing academic, creative and other texts, I have a broad perspective of education, and how it has evolved over the last few decades.
As I said to Michael, even though I’m an optimist, things are not looking good for the next generation of students.
We discussed the following topics:
peer review processes
journals and commercial conflicts of interest
flawed assessments in academia
curriculum and poor quality teachers’ training
surveillance in our classroom, performing
censorship and controlling the narrative
the competitive environment at academia
do universities have a future?
some potential ideas for solutions, including…
the Truth University as an independent learning institution.
accessing information outside the system
funders of our universities
empty buildings, closed libraries
Tall Poppy Syndrome in academia
the power of critical thinking
Taking back responsibility for our learning journey
My overarching reflections after speaking to Michael are questions like - what happens to all these ivory towers (and their outdated staff) that are entirely captured? How can we recover some academic integrity and trust in our education systems? How can we build open access libraries that are outside Government or commercial controls….Hope you enjoy the conversation as much as I did, and please do share your feedback and comments!
Thanks for the chat Ursula. Really appreciate it.