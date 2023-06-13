Last week, I was interviewed by my colleague Michael Ginsburg at Actionable Truth, who asked me some thought-provoking questions about our education systems.

As you may know, I have experience in various educational sectors, commercial and public, in the UK and here in NZ. I’ve also been an active researcher in the other parts of Europe, the USA and Australia. As a mature student, a college teacher, workplace tutor, university lecturer and researcher, publishing academic, creative and other texts, I have a broad perspective of education, and how it has evolved over the last few decades.

As I said to Michael, even though I’m an optimist, things are not looking good for the next generation of students.

We discussed the following topics:

peer review processes

journals and commercial conflicts of interest

flawed assessments in academia

curriculum and poor quality teachers’ training

surveillance in our classroom, performing

censorship and controlling the narrative

the competitive environment at academia

do universities have a future?

some potential ideas for solutions, including…

the Truth University as an independent learning institution.

accessing information outside the system

funders of our universities

empty buildings, closed libraries

Tall Poppy Syndrome in academia

the power of critical thinking

Taking back responsibility for our learning journey

My overarching reflections after speaking to Michael are questions like - what happens to all these ivory towers (and their outdated staff) that are entirely captured? How can we recover some academic integrity and trust in our education systems? How can we build open access libraries that are outside Government or commercial controls….Hope you enjoy the conversation as much as I did, and please do share your feedback and comments!