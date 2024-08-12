What role did NZ legacy media like ‘Stuff’ play in the propaganda that coerced pregnant women to get injected with the experimental genetic intervention? Some context to Jacinda Ardern’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ during the covid era:

Why bother proof-reading propaganda? No-one reads anyway, right? It’s the cartoon images that ensure the ‘right’ message is embedded. Source: Screenshot from Stuff/Google News Initiative animation (see below).

New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) kindly cited my research writing today in their article ‘Were pregnant and breastfeeding women, sold a lie?”. This includes reference to the unethical research project by the University of Auckland, where participant women were monitored for cases of ‘covid’ as well as the outcomes from their pregnancies. Some women were ‘vaccinated’ some, apparently not. However, as I explained in this article, the research project was abandoned early and the resulting data the researchers collected, has (so far) been withheld under OIA:

Stuff was a beneficiary of the global Google News Initiative (partnered with the BBC Trusted News Initiative). Some of the total $19million NZ taxpayer-funded “Public Interest Journalism” was to (still does) have a massive impact on our small population. Liaisons with the UK Behavioural Insights Team (‘Nudge Unit) played a part too. Consultants like PriceWaterhouse Coopers bagged $5.4million out of the project that undertook the Fake Fact-Checking, paid for training for journalists propagandists and published pseudo-academic articles from so-called ‘experts’. This was part of the global Ministry of Truth, twisting language so much, that the opposite of what was claimed, was more likely to reflect the truth:

“Stuff’ building - a screenshot from the closures article, embedded, end of this post.

Back in Sept 2022,

published

about the Pfizer clinical data on the harms to pregnant and breastfeeding women. There are many truly heartbreaking articles about the extent of the adverse events and the censorship of the scientific facts that could have saved lives. For instance, see

via the CHD. And more recently there was

by Marcella on the Substack of

. And also

by Geoff. There are no words to describe the emotions surrounding this assault on our basic humanity.

But there are words to describe the propaganda and people that unfairly coerced pregnant women to get the jab. Many to keep their jobs, as I explained here in the context of the teachers who were mandated.

Thanks to one of my tech-savvy subscribers for sending me a copy of this (now deleted) Stuff and Google News Initiative production: do watch this infantilising animation that claimed the injections were ‘safe and effective’ for everyone, including pregnant women (2 mins):

Not only is this so appallingly unethical and patronising - did you spot the cringeworthy spelling mistakes (screenshot used as the first image above)? Despite the $millions, proof-reading was perhaps outside the consultants remit. It makes me wonder about who exactly put this together - was it someone from overseas without adequate English language skills? Then there was this message:

Another screenshot from the Stuff animation posted above

We can get some insight into the language issue and the extent of the global reach of the Google News Initiative in the statistics referenced here about the propaganda machine project in India (3 mins):

At last many New Zealanders are beginning to wake up the contrived, perverted view of the world that the legacy media like Stuff has actually been serving up for decades, but has been exposed now at last more widely because of the past 5 years of shocking lies. Stuff are losing customers, the advertising they rely upon so heavily now that their Government money has dried up, is also evaporating. Regional offices (something that ended many years ago overseas) are closing, reporters, redundant. Thank God!

Unsurprisingly, Stuff have since deleted their covid propaganda pages:

But nothing is lost to us. Let’s see who these so-called ‘experts’ were who supported this patronising propaganda, including the animation referred to above. Thanks to the WayBack Machine, we can see the six individuals who were named:

So with the above close connections to academia, it is perhaps no surprise that the University of Auckland’s lawyers are reluctant to divulge the information they collected, relating to the potential harms to pregnant women from the Pfizer injections. But I believe we will get to see the truth, eventually. And accountability.

But meanwhile, the funding for propaganda continues, for instance in the funding for “The Content Regulatory Review, led by the Department of Internal Affairs, to ensure freedom of expression and digital content is ‘safe’ for New Zealanders.” but we all know how they want to define the word ‘safe’. I’m not sure our English language will ever be the same again.

Share