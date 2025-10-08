Informed Heart

Roc Findlay
15h

Australia's COVID-Era Constitutional Summary;

National Cabinet – Central Issue:

All major COVID decisions were made through the National Cabinet, a body not recognised under the Constitution.

It operated in secrecy, without legislation, parliamentary authority, or accountability — making its role constitutionally invalid.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal later confirmed it was not a lawful Cabinet under Section 61. Too late.

Solutions;

ALL fair minded Australians to DEMAND OUR National Cabinet Documents UNREDACTED as a matter of urgency.

NO, expensive, toothless, run by them, (did I say expensive?), paid for by US, lousy terms of reference, dragged out, Royal Commissions.

Why aren't our alleged, self proclaimed, "freedom leaders" NOT advocating to their supporter base this reasonable demand, which would assist in the healing of our country, "vaccinated" or not? I have yet to hear or read of a better solution.

Use their own words & terms against them i.e if you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear. 8:32 can only take you so far. The National Cabinet Documents UNREDACTED will reveal the truth, NOT what we think they did.

S51(ix) – Quarantine Power

Intended for external disease control, not domestic lockdowns or mandates. Power stretched beyond scope under National Cabinet direction.

S61 – Executive Power

Used to justify National Cabinet and emergency actions without Parliament. This bypassed constitutional checks and exceeded lawful executive authority.

S92 – Free Interstate Movement

Border closures and travel bans restricted guaranteed interstate freedom.

S7, S24, 64 – Responsible Government

Parliaments sidelined as unelected officials and premiers acted through National Cabinet decisions. Accountability to the people was suspended.

S51(xxiiiA) – No Medical Conscription

Coercive vaccine mandates tied to employment or payments breached this safeguard.

S109 – Federal–State Conflict

Overlapping mandates and inconsistent laws created constitutional confusion and tension between jurisdictions.

Implied Rights – Speech, Assembly, Association

Bans on protest, worship, and political gatherings suppressed democratic freedoms and open debate.

S75(v) – Judicial Review

Emergency powers limited citizens’ access to challenge unlawful or unconstitutional government action.

In Short:

All major COVID measures flowed from the unconstitutional National Cabinet, which concentrated executive power beyond lawful bounds. The result was widespread overreach, eroding free movement, speech, assembly, and parliamentary accountability — in clear conflict with both the letter and spirit of the Australian Constitution.

To be blunt the constitution is just arse paper if we don't push back hard.

Derek Curtis
7h

England does have a written Constitution. The American Constitution is based on the written English Constitution. The trouble is, the establishment here in England have ignored that fact and pretended we do not have a Constitution. This was preplanned so they that could get away with signing up to the 1972 European Communities Act, which is unconstitutional. It subverts supremacy, for one. Over a long period of time, the establishment here in England has been infiltrated with traitors to the English, Scottish, Welsh and the Northern Irish. They call themselves British. British technically does not exist. It is a political union, which goes against the written English Constitution. And Britain is an island not a country.

