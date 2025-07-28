Just a quick review-type post this week, as I’m busy working on another rabbit hole.

Further to my articles over the past two weeks about the genetic lab Malaghan Inst, Victoria University Wellington’s Prof Graham Le Gros, NZDSOS have published an excellent analysis. Dissecting Le Gros’ ‘evidence’ presented to the Public Hearing of the NZ Royal Commission of Inquiry into the covid era, some important points are raised:

Click HERE to watch the whole recording (1hr)

For instance, Le Gros is a (captured) scientist, NOT a qualified, experienced clinician. As this part of the Covid Inquiry is supposed to be examining ‘vaccines’ and mandates, Le Gros’ perspective seems irrelevant. His lab experiments are not subject to the usual ethical principals that doctors adhere to. He also has a waiver for any liability. No doubt his dismissal and aversion techniques were coached by the University’s legal team. Something I’ll return to another day.

Alison notes how the ‘exemptions’ for the ‘no jab, no job’ mandates were egregious and contrary to informed consent - especially for those with medical conditions who were denied them. This evidence was included in Health Forum NZ Lynda Wharton’s presentation. And

makes this excellent point too - the exemptions were, by their very nature, symbolic of the lack of free, informed consent.

To recap on the REASONS why Le Gros repeated the Safe & Effective propaganda, dismissing the adverse events and claiming that mRNA had been a proven successful intervention ‘for many years’, here’s my original article about his immediate conflicts of interest:

And if you want to go further down this ‘follow the money’ rabbit hole, you can read about his deeper and more problematic conflicts of interest here:

There are many parallels between the case study of Le Gros and the UK’s Prof Angus Dalgleish, that I also investigated here:

And again, a deeper dive into Dalgleish is here. The fact is, Universities are an intrinsic part of BigPharma Lawfare. And NZ is particularly vulnerable because of the oversupply of ‘education’ indoctrination providers - public and private, and lawfirms with ever-revolving doors of power between Government and commercial but Government-funded entities. And that issue includes the Legal Privilege. Le Gros is just one cog in a very large wheel, and without ethics, there are no boundaries to the promotion of experimental injections, even when (ironically, maybe because of) the evidence clearly shows this is a failure, over and again:

Matt mentions at the end of the NZDSOS recording at the top of this post, the appalling way that pregnant women were and still are, being encouraged to take the experimental injections. And here’s the post I did (the topic of which Alison mentioned during the Hearing itself) about that unethical research study - the data is still being withheld by the University of Auckland even via OIA three years on:

It’s difficult to have any sympathy for academics like Profs like Dalgleish or Le Gros. But they’ve been working all their careers on a failed experiment, determined to ‘find a way’, maybe truly believing that they are ‘saving humanity’ from some harmful disease or infection. The delusion goes very deep, and everyday is maintained by (for example) the latest news that despite a shortage of students, and increasing competitiveness, yet another NZ university, Waikato, has secured PPPP funding to build a new ‘Medical School’. Maybe this spell can never be broken?

The question remains: how can we lessen these ‘experts’ influence on a vulnerable, propagandised public? Or is too late? Do leave a comment with your thoughts about this topic…