Elizabeth Hart
3d

Hi Ursula, you say: “Alison notes how the ‘exemptions’ for the ‘no jab, no job’ mandates were egregious and contrary to informed consent…”

There should never have been 'exemptions' for vaccination, as vaccinators are obligated to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination - how can someone have an exemption to not have a vaccination? Apparently few people understand this, least of all vaccinators... See my email to Australian Health Minister Mark Butler: Doctor Mark Hobart suspended for issuing Covid-19 vaccination exemptions...but vaccination exemptions should not exist! 20 November 2023: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/doctor-mark-hobart-suspended-for-issuing-covid-19-vaccination-exemptions.pdf

This matter re 'exemptions' has still not been addressed. It's quite the scandal because this has implications going back to the Australian coercive children's vaccination laws No Jab, No Pay/No Play.

