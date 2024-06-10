I’ve noticed recently there are some people claiming that loud-mouth Nigel Farage, who has recently decided to stand in the Election, is some sort of saviour? That the Reform Party (previously The Brexit Party) is somehow something ‘new’ and a ‘solution’ to all Britain’s serious problems. I’ve seen comments from people who promote voting for Farage as a method to returning to democratic Human Rights and Freedoms. And even The Duran team (quite honestly lads, you really should know better!) have recently stated how seeing Farage with George Galloway ‘will shake things up’ in Parliament.

Urmmm Hello? Have we learned nothing over the last few years?

Incase people need reminding just how broken our ‘democratic’ Parliamentary systems are, here are some facts about conflicts of interest in politics:

Significant donations = significant influence over policy decisions.

According to the UK Electoral Commission’s Financial Accounts, which details records of all the registered UK political party’s donations, here’s the run down for The Reform Party:

Top Three regular donees and total donated over last 4 years:

Mr Christopher Harborne: £13,715,000 Mr Jeremy Hosking £2,218,000 Britain Means Business Ltd (Previously ‘Leave Means Leave’): £1,144,919

#1: Yes, the same British, Thai-based businessman and multi-millionaire fuel broker, Chris Harborne who donates millions to The Conservative Party. Last year he also ‘donated’ a record £1m donation to exPM The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd (!) He was also a multi-million-pound donor to the Brexit Party (ie Farage). NB Harborne is conveniently the largest single shareholder in a UK defence company that secured an £80m government contract. How convenient.

And #2: yes, the same multi-millionaire Jeremy Hosking who set up the Reclaim Party and funds it. The same Hosking who has legally captured MP Andrew Bridgen. How convenient.

Gravetye Manor : a Michelin-starred restaurant and hotel owned by Hosking

And 3: Yes, the Britain Means Business Ltd is the same commercial pro-Brexit-company that Farage received support from. The CEO of which, Richard Tice is Chairman of Reform Party and Director of many financial trading companies, including tax-haven Guernsey-based Tice Group. After divorcing his wife, he’s apparently in a relationship with none other than fake-Midazolam-Matt-whistleblower, Isabel Oakeshott. How convenient.

Honestly, you couldn’t make this sh*t up if you tried. And that’s just the tip of the financial iceberg.

“Two cheeks of the same arse” as Galloway says about Labour and Tory, also applies to Reform and Reclaim:

Can I also remind readers interested in UK Politics that GB News (along with UnHerd and other such controlled-opposition pseudo-independent media) is funded by Legatum, an impact investment entity and think-tank with extensive global ties to all kinds of (as

describes them) ‘philanthropathic’ tax-exempt funding. They’ve even gone to town recently by promoting their political intent via their media, website and YouTube channels (4 mins):

I have written about Legatum’s various global tentacles here, here, here and here. I’ve also tried to explain how they make massive profits from unethical things like harvesting our personal data, here:

And I co-authored a popular article with Michael Ginsberg on

about controlled opposition that included Legatum’s tentacles here:

Now, can we please return to the stark realisation that no politician - and ESPECIALLY not someone like bloody Nigel Farage and his corporate retirement-age buddies - is ever going to save us from this impending doom? There are calls for July 4th to become #independentsday for the UK.

Anything is better than the status quo:

Only WE can make change happen:

