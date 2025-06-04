Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sez77's avatar
Sez77
3d

Apart from the propaganda, I think what was most shocking to me was that the health profession - the very people we should have been able to rely on in a (purported) "health crisis" to remain calm, to be critical, to perform due diligence - did none of that.

The whole profession seemed to descend into hysteria and madness, outsourcing their reasoning to TV talking heads and Politicians.

In what universe has this ever been acceptable?

If I'm diagnosed with Lymphoma, I wouldn't be seeking advice from Politicians or media. Yet that's exactly who steered their response.

I remember very early in Covid hearing someone in the U.S. relate an account of running into an old friend, now a doctor, in Boston and asking what the situation was with Covid, and his friend's response was "I'm not sure, we're just going with what's being reported on TV".

All anyone had to do, right back in 2020, was ask the simple question: "How dangerous is this thing?".

And the answer would have come back: *barely*. A complete non-starter.

As Anthony Colpo stated in a recent article:

https://open.substack.com/pub/anthonycolpo/p/pro-lockdown-and-fully-vaxxxed-australian?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=nll84

"John Ioannidis published an analysis revealing a 0.15% infection fatality rate. Even researchers funded by Big Pharma and the extremely shady Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation could not muster up an IFR greater than 0·31%. A subsequent analysis by Ioannidis et al revealed an even lower IFR of 0.07% in the 0-69 age group”.

That's all they had to do.

Ask the most basic, fundamental question, and the whole thing would have come undone.

But they didn't.

And for that, I will never forgive them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark.Kennard's avatar
Mark.Kennard
3d

It seems the authorities are going to cause the establishment of a group that might be called the KRA, the Kiwi republican army. When facing a high risk of death from our own govt, it requires a similar response towards those in power. That’s the only choice left

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture