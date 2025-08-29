Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nadine Connock's avatar
Nadine Connock
1d

Would it also be convenient timing regarding the RMA, Regulatory Standards Bill, HSNO Act which may all have positive amendments to all the EPA frameworks to assess Environment Court Application. Particularly if the omissions to air and discharge to land is loosened, as well as acceptable or permissible classifications of noxious or toxic substances is dialled right back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ursula Edgington, PhD
TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
1d

"...because there is not enough recycling or landfill sites in New Zealand to deal with our rubbish" The maddening thing about this is that to solve this problem would be relatively simple if they returned to how it used to be. Stop the rubbish flow. Wash & refill the bottles (ban plastic ones), retread tyres, ban plastic wrap and all the other disposable crap they make, razors, nappies, everything. Fix appliances like we used to, instead of tossing them. But no that will never happen because corporations rule. Profits rule. It's a throw away mentality with items made NOT to last by design.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture