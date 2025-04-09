**Post slightly too long for an email - please click on the title to read the whole thing, thanks! **

In yesterday’s post I presented some ideas about how retirement homes may play an important part in Stage 3 of the NZ Reserve Bank’s roll out of CBDCs. Building further on that idea, today I’ll present some further information about other ways retirement villages (often masquerading as ‘charities’) are ‘adding value’ to Agenda 2030, both from within and economically.

This post is in two parts: the ongoing jabs and lack of informed consent in NZ retirement villages, and the financial property investment aspect of these villages.

Introduction

Since investigating the investment scam that is retirement homes in NZ, many people have commented how they were prevented from entering (or leaving, if they were a resident) during the covid era tyranny, because of their 'vaccination status.' Are these gated-communities gulags a symbolic 'pilot scheme' for the WEF 15-minute cities that researchers expose?

expose?

Many of the smaller, independent retirement homes have been bought-out by the six main players I mentioned in my past two articles on this topic. And those companies which haven’t (yet) succumbed they have taken on the same business model. That business model is a “Right (or Licence) to Occupy” (RTO) agreement that is apparently “often the subject of complaints” (can’t imagine why) from family members when they learn (after their relative’s sad death) of the small print in the legal contract. The Retirement Villages Association (RVA) (a powerful lobby group) were dismayed that their apparently misleading marketing was investigated by the Commerce Commission recently. Complaints were that it contravened the Fair Trading Act. However, it’s no surprise to those who know about (as I’ve written before) NZ Quangos like ComCom, the residents’ complaints were dismissed.

According to the RVA’s latest Annual Report, there are currently 422 villages with 43,700 properties, home to 53,000 elderly people under their umbrella: double the amount compared to ten years ago, and growing. With such a large sector of the market as customers, together with their families, individuals served by thousands of staff with their own connections too, the RVA influence should not be underestimated. Especially bearing in mind the close connections RVA has to NZ Government which is a shareholder of their members. This is why this topic is so important to review.

Residents and their families

If you thought the covid-era Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex was over, think again. Yes, we are in 2025. Yes, there are still boosters being pushed onto unwary people, especially vulnerable, elderly people, for ‘covid19’ jabs. Are they onto the 6th, 7th or 8th now? This is typical of a current notice of the need for jabs on the Kapiti Retirement Village website for example (NB also confirming the Licence to Occupy agreements in place):

The Vaccination Gravy Train Continues

The ‘vaccination’ gravy train is not just about covid boosters, but flu, tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough, too:

After all, there’s ‘no known risks’ to having multiple ‘vaccines’ on the same day, right? Why not save time, staff resources and effort and coerce the residents to have multiple jabs from the same service? What harm can that do? Here is an example of that happening now, at one of the Oceania Retirement Villages that I wrote about yesterday (note the nurse can’t even be bothered to include the resident’s name (missing where circled in red) in this template email probably sent out to all residents’ relatives):

We can see from this email that as

has pointed out so often, the valid informed consent is missing on so many levels. Who is ‘the pharmacy’ that has ‘suggested’ these ‘vaccinations’? Could it be a new

(read on to understand what I mean). The nurse has included the ‘fact sheets’ (included as PDFs at the end of this post) for the two injections mentioned, but not the inserts. Crucial information is missing. And then let’s look at the so-called ‘Pre-Vaccination Checklist and Consent Form’ provided for these residents:

I’ve highlighted in pink concerning entries - eg that the previous medical history can so easily be dismissed, in favour of vaccinating anyway. For instance, the question “Do you have a history of myocarditis or pericarditis?” (Would a typical resident know what that meant anyway)? and IF yes that equals ‘action required’ to be ‘check for interactions and any required spacing’ [presumably, leave it a few days between injections just in case]? The tone of this form is troubling to me.

Look at the final row of the form. This gives us clues to the real reasons for the form. From the left: Toniq Entry is the pharmacy registry that records the medications and prescriptions/costs. Toniq is part of the international Clanwilliam Group, a technology healthcare company using AI cloud-based systems to log data from pharma-products and supply chains.

knows about this? But

suggests this could be a way of ditching human pharmacies for auto-AI alternatives.

After the ‘Admin/Claim’ boxes (which I presume is about recharging the costs of the jabs to obtain more of the $millions of Government incentives for delivering ‘vaccines’) is the ‘

’ which means

i.e. the new

. More on that another day. Finally, there is also a tickbox for ‘

’.

is another global tech company which

It seems to be a company focused on finance and supply chains of pharmaceuticals:

Cheap, Safe and Effective.

Reading between GHX’s ambiguous lines, it looks like harvesting data with AI and removing regulator’s ‘challenges’ are two of its aims. From this simple form, we get insight into the global Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex. A humble nurse-vaccinator in a peaceful Kiwi Retirement home may be completely unaware of the wider implications of their actions, and the exploitation of patients they are injecting. And that naiveté is crucial to the continued success of the mass vaccination programmes throughout the world. “A needle in every arm” said Gates - (“and every six months'“ he might’ve added).

It is beyond belief what is written on the fake fact-sheets (PDFS at the end of this post) given to residents. Like this little gem:

Of course, symptoms of heart inflammation ‘generally appear within a few days’ because after that, notions of correlation (distant already to most doctors) become totally unthinkable. And if you think for a moment that if you suffer from adverse events and can claim from the ACC (no-fault) NZ insurance scheme, think again. Another insult to the injury could be if you try to report an adverse event to the PVSC system, because as NZDSOS have already pointed out, these ‘free text’ entries just go into a black hole (of AI?).

Property Investment in Retirement Homes

In yesterday’s post I also showed how three of the ‘Big Six’ retirement homes have NZ Reserve Bank as main shareholders. The green-washing of the theft of wealth is astonishing. The RVA claims that:

“The sector is playing a role in addressing this country's housing needs by helping people release the equity in their homes, provide older New Zealanders with an affordable, comfortable and purpose-built homes, and improve housing supply for the wider population.” (my emphasis)

I’m no financial expert, but surely as this sector was literally ‘built’ upon a risky (therefore exploitable) property ‘investment’ market, this situation is looking more unstable now? And the individual legal agreements I described above (and before) are exacerbated by this global economic crisis. A long-running over-inflated real estate market of generally poor-quality housing stock in NZ has slowed to a crawl or even halted altogether. The artificially busy-with-PPPP-contracts construction industry (like Fulton Hogan I mentioned yesterday too), is taking taxpayers’ funds to build even more retirement homes. But potential customers can’t sell in order to buy their RTO retirement units! And the retirement home property values ultimately cannot be held artificially higher (by overseas investors and the NZ Reserve Bank) than normal freehold sites. Can they?! Eg Look at what Ryman’s shares have done over the past 5 years…

There are more properties on the market in New Zealand than ever before. Delusional Real Estate agents (many of whom are too young to remember a time when there wasn’t exponential growth in house prices) grapple with the reality of so many (too expensive) sections/homes on their books, and no-one making any offers. Meanwhile, Retirement Village marketing presents existing older properties (where previous residents have died) understandably less-attractive than sparkling new-build ones with all the latest tech gizmos. Hence despite the fake urgency of ‘there’s a shortage’ techniques employed by retirement home salespeople (i.e. behavioural science Nudges) the time-lag to filling those vacant homes with new residents victims extends. But this doesn’t disadvantage the retirement home entity, because as I explained before, every week that goes by, if a property remains empty, the company extracts ‘termination clause’ fees from the dead person’s estate.

Make this make sense! How can any of this be sustainable? Please share this post to raise awareness of this craziness. Financial savvy people, I particularly welcome your comments…

