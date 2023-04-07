What are we watching and listening to...?
We are all talking to more and more people who have been unaware of the extent of the censorship and propaganda over the past three years. People have diverse experiences – all have different questions and areas of curiosity. Many of us are learning about how to reach people still stuck in the Mass Formation. But once a curiosity is ignited - where to start?
Here’s my attempt at helping with this problem… a list of all the ones I have listened to, or are on my personal radar (but note: some are recognised ‘controlled opposition’) - in alpha order. These are NOT ‘recommendations’ but they are multi-disciplinary voices that are sceptics or ‘counter-narrative’. Many of these academics, journalists, healthcare professionals, authors and comedians (amongst many other diverse disciplines) have already been censored and deplatformed from ‘mainstream’ like Twitter’X’ (no, it’s NOT entirely a ‘free speech platform)/YouTube/Facebook etc. These individuals have sometimes interviewed each other (eg Neil Oliver/John Campbell and Bret Weinstein/Aseem Malhotra) which make for particularly in-depth conversations (and analysis)!
So many of these discussions are personal, profound and inspiring. One more recent one isin a philosophical conversation with ’s Nick Hudson.
Those still on mainstreams like YouTube the links are below - but likely link to episodes that have been self-censored (either the authors deliberately change/omit trigger words that would get them strikes/demonetised/deleted, or they only post extracts to the episodes), with the whole episode subsequently shared on an uncensored platform they have chosen to support like Spotify, Rumble, Odysee or BitChute etc. (and/or on their own website). Also – please do not use Google Chrome/search engine to access these sites (you may be sent to an erroneous ‘error message’ page). Instead, use a more secure, independent Browser/Search engine, such as Brave.
Of course, I’ve undoubtedly left some people out who YOU listen to regularly - please let me know below, and I’ll add them as and when:
I’ll start with the top five that I personally listen/watch at least once a week:
U.K. Column News Broadcasts Livestreams on Mon, Wed and Friday at 1pm UK time also articles. Three volunteer ex-contributors you can now follow independently are
Hedley Rees onCheryl Grainger on and .
Redacted - Natali & Clayton Morris (journalists) Redacted extracts on YouTube but full episodes on Spotify and watch on Rumble (Livestreams 4x a week and On Demand). Offers a FREE daily newsletter with round up of news. Again, be wary of some aspects of this platform, like the sponsors!
TNT Radio has an App livestreams everyday, on all platforms but especially recommend James Freeman and ex-UKC presenter(TNT has now gone but Patrick Henningsen is excellent at unravelling Geopolitics and runs 21st Century Wire news (and is also back on UK Column News see above).
RealityCheck Radio is our New Zealand based independent radio station running 24/7 with various presenters - also has an App for replays. Also warning! Looks like these guys have also been captured! But again, useful info is produced - caution advised!
The Duran Geopolitics discussions and livestreams including Alexander Mercouris available on YouTube but more comprehensive range on Rumble and Spotify.
This list, I’ve realised, also is an historical record over the years of how we grow in our understanding and also the names that come and go as different projects take priority. NB Most of these independent media have additional material available if you opt to pay for a subscription - eg here on Substack, on Patreon, Locals or similar. I’m not on social media, so you will need to do your own searches there if needed. So here goes:
Alexander, Dr Paul (US GP) Substack
Andersen, Christian (MdEP from Germany) - her political YouTube channel.
Arora, Rav (journalist) Noble Truths (Substack).
Austin-Fitts, Catherine (finance expert/economist). The Solaris Report Updates on website (some paywalled) and excerpts on YouTube.
Breaking Points: presented by Krystal Ball & Saagar Enjeti (journalists) US-based independent news (full versions on Spotify and Apple podcasts)
Battacharya, Prof Jay (epidemiologist) and founder-colleagues of the Great Barrington Declaration (signed by over 50k academics + same number of general public).
Baker, Chantelle (journalist) NZ-based updates via her website and on YouTube
Been, Dr (educationalist/clinician). YouTube discussions alongside academic articles. Full website here.
Bigtree, Del, (US-based journalist) regular broadcasts and interviews on The Highwire
Brand, Russell, Rumble Livestream every weekday
Brownstone Institute (eg see the work of the academic Fellows, like Australian Prof, UNSW, Gigi Foster)
Campbell, Dr John. UK-based educator on YouTube (censored ones on Rumble)
Carrigan, Tommy & his guests on TPC (a group discussion episode is great)
Children’s Health Defense: US-centric, long-established charity founded and chaired by
US Presidential CandidateHead of US HSS Robert F Kennedy Jnr. Has [past] regular events and podcasts on all main channels.
Council Watch [YouTube] (formally Colchester Council Watch) has now gone national (UK) and also International! You can subscribe to our NZ branch here
Daily Clout - headed by journalist Naomi Wolf who has written books and disseminates the coordinated research of those investigating the Pfizer clinical trial documents that thanks to a court judgment are gradually being released.
Darkhorse presented by Drs Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (teachers and scientists) (their context is mentioned in the famous book Coddling of the American Mind) full details on website here a particularly useful discussion with Dr Aseem Malhotra, on YouTube here
Delingpod by James Delingpole (Apple) (also on Spotify)
Desmet, Prof Mattias, (Clinician and academic at Ghent University) author The Psychology of Totalitarianism, writes on Substack
Discernables presented by Matt Wong (Australian lawyer) at YouTube (censored versions) but full versions here: podcasts and Locals
DocMalik by Dr Ahmed Malik presents very regular podcasts with visuals
which are not usually longer than 1hour. Spotify and Rumble.
Dore, Jimmy (journalist) Livestreams on YouTube, general political comment (US-based). Also on Patreon.
Dowd, Edward (Wall-Street analyst) author of this book, also on Twitter and various podcasts, including this one on Fox News.
DrDr McHonkHonk (hilarious comedy) search #DoctorDoctorMcHonkHonk on Twitter, currently sometimes on Telegram.
Facts Matter by Roman Balmakov (journalist) YouTube or uncensored on Epoch Times TV
Fenton, Prof Norman, & colleagues at QMU, London (statistician) Norman’s Website or Joint Substack (Also some presentations left on YouTube).
Frei, Viva (Canadian journalist) Youtube channel also on Rumble and Locals
Fridman, Lex (academic scientist) and guests on YouTube and other podcast platforms
Front Line Critical Care Covid19 Alliance (FLCCC) including Drs Pierre Kory and Ryan Cole - writing and presenting on the growing and valuable health professionals group, for patients’ care based in USA.
Fuellmich, Reiner (lawyer) and colleagues currently convened as the International Crimes Investigative Committee also some archived evidence from people’s inquiry on here. Also available on Rumble, Odysee and Telegram.
Furedi Prof Frank (retired sociologist) writes in various outlets, eg OpEds here
- - bloody amazing young freelance journalist, exposing UK-centric corruption and BBC propaganda etc
Greenwald, Glenn (journalist) daily news livestream exclusively on Rumble Subscribers on Locals
HART group – group of doctors, scientists, economists, psychologists and other academic experts -sign up to regular newsletters via their website
Hatchard, Dr Guy, (British-trained scientist, based in NZ) Subscribe to his newsletters at The Hatchard Report
Hillsdale College, US-based institution and source of political/economic news/events (free online courses & webinars)
Hudson, Nick & colleagues at PANDA (often hold discussions on Twitter Spaces)
Joe Rogan Experience, now largest audience for long-form conversations on Spotify (some previous YouTube episodes also copied to other platforms).
Johnson, Ron. US Senator Newsletter (also on Twitter).
Kheriarty, Dr Aaron (academic of research ethics) Website (highly recommend his
recentbook, The New Abnormal).
Kingston, Dr Karen (legal scientist) Kingston Report on Substack
Kirsch, Steve (data analyst) of TreatEarly.org writes daily on Substack
Kofinas, Demitri (US based economist/finance) at Hidden Forces website and weekly podcasts on all the main platforms (uncensored behind paywall).
Kory, Dr Pierre (Clinician) writes Medical Musings on Substack
Lapado, Dr Joseph, (Clinician) on Twitter & here’s an interview on Rumble
Lawrie, Dr Tess, (clinician) Co-founder World Council for Health website & Tess’ Substack A Better Way to Health
Malhotra, Dr. Aseem, (clinician/academic) on Twitter, subscribe to his Blog here also on Telegram. Court Case documents for South Africa available here.
Malone, Dr Robert, (scientist) Substack (writes daily) here
Martin, Dr David, (academic/maths/finances) Ongoing legal cases, updates on his website. Excerpts on YouTube
McCullough, Dr Peter, (clinician/academic) often appears on Wake Up America writes on Courageous Discourse
Mercola, Dr Joseph (clinician/academic) sign-up for newsletters/podcasts on the website
New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) – Collection of NZ-based Doctors who were censored/deregistered for speaking out about the Covid19 Government Policies that were anti-science. Online clinical appointments possible, and other resources.
Not on the Beeb - Website and Telegram
Oliver, Neil (historian/journalist) Twitter: “Coast Guy” on YouTube and weekly on GB News & exclusive stuff via subscribing to his channel on Patreon.com
Oracle Films, UK-based and presenting coverage of the global protests and documentary evidence of the harms Gov policies
Poulson, Sonia. Has a YouTube channel and a show and livestream.
Propaganda in Focus, useful context to censorship and propaganda theory - also on Substack
Radical Media by Nawaz, Maajid (deplatformed London journalist) and also on Substack
Realitycheck Radio Station, run by various NZ-based media journalists who were censored from mainstream.
Rennick, Gerard, (Federal Senator, Queensland, Australia). YouTube channel.
Roberts, Malcolm. (Australian, Queensland MP) Podcasts on his website.
Roos, Robert, (MEP) on Twitter and important recording here
Rose, Dr Jessica, (data scientist) writes regularly on Substack (open access) or paywalled version
Saad, Prof. Gad. (evolutionary/behavioural scientist, US-based) author of many books often discussed on his Sad Truth podcasts
Smit, Monica (journalist). Co-founder of Reignite Democracy, Australian based group with YouTube channel and website.
Steyn Online by Mark Steyn (journalist and musician) at The Mark Steyn Show (sacked from GB News) Steyn Online
Terhes Christian (MEP Romania) Website updates also on Twitter
Together Declaration – regular events UK based: https://togetherdeclaration.org
Totality of Evidence is a great resource for films, books and other general info.
Tucker Carlson (sacked from Fox News) on Twitter (X) and usefulextracts available on this YouTube channel.
U.K. Column News Broadcasts Livestreams on Mon, Wed and Friday’s at 1pm UK time also articles. Expert guests like Hedley Rees, writes here.
Unherd presented by Freddy Sayers (journalist, editor) regular interviews with prominent scientists and politicians etc, via Youtube and on the website. NB NOT independent!
Vanden Bossche, Dr. Geert, (immunologist/scientist) Website author of new book And for newsletters co-authored on Substack here
Vejon Health by Dr Phillip McMillan (clinician/academic) also has regular interviews and webinars via Substack
Vigilant Fox provides an overview of stories that have generally been censored from MSM.
Vobes - Richard - known as the bald traveller on YouTube and Rumble reports on general UK news.
Voices for Freedom: three NZ-based women set up this grass-roots a-political group sharing community information that has been censored.
Wood, Patrick. (journalist) daily livestreams at website and links to articles of interest The Quickening Report via Substack.
World Council for Health: A very active, international organisation based in UK, which hosts weekly webinars and an annual conference. Lots of free resources.
Yeadon, Dr Mike, (ex-CEO of Research @ Pfizer) - a collection of his interviews here also updates only on Telegram
Zelenko, Dr Zeb (RIP) (Clinician/academic) Open Access of his research here
NB I won’t list all my favourite Substacks here, if you want some recommendations, look at my ‘Reads’ - there are plenty!
Miro's massive missives, Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung, Kim Iversen....