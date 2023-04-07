Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Hearn's avatar
Jonathan Hearn
Nov 23, 2023

Miro's massive missives, Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung, Kim Iversen....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture