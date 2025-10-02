Yesterday I was interviewed by Cafe Locked Out's Michael Gray Griffiths

I didn’t know that

was also a Pom, but has been in the Southern Hemisphere much longer than me. It was good to share some experiences and ideas. Here are the details of some of the things we talked about:

The published research about the Corporate Playbook, including the academic work of (also a Pom) Australian Emeritus Professor Brian Martin. For instance, how people are deliberately censored and defamed if they are counter-narrative…

Then we talked about Nurses Collective (Previously Nurses for Freedom) and NZ Teachers Speaking Out with Science (NZTSOS) and a report for each that I co-authored, that we submitted to the NZ Royal Commission Covid Inquiry. We agreed that these were an international whitewash, but nevertheless, how important it is to get this evidence on the public record. You can read extracts from those reports (and download the whole documents) on my Substack, here and here. You can also listen/watch a Podcast where Nurses Collective NZ Founder, Deb Cunliffe talks with me about her experiences of the covid era.

We agreed that physical books are the future and Michael has a new book out that is a collection of essays exactly for that reason. I look forward to reading it!

On the topic of books, we talked about various books describing the pre-WW2 era and what Mattias Desmet describes as the Mass Formation, including Hannah Arendt’s books on totalitarianism. If you’re interested in this topic, I highly recommend reading Victor Klemperer’s published diaries about Nazi Germany in the 1930’s - that I wrote about here:

We talked about Jacinda’s roles post-covid and her current ‘performance’, including the latest cringeworthy movie about her.

We also talked about practical ways to avoid the DigitalID, for instance the workshops I provide, that provide ideas for strategies to help us address our addiction to phones, and others around us too. For my workshops, I draw on the work of

for instance:

(If you want me to run a (online or face-to-face) short workshop for you, please get in touch!)

Another really helpful resource I mentioned is Reaching People which provides insights into some of the behavioural science “Nudges” that have been on us, and ways to break through the propaganda to help others see the Elephant in the Room:

I have written extensively about these Nudges, for instance here:

Connected to this, Michael and I also talked about the ‘religion’ (cult?) that forms this strong belief in ‘vaccines’ - and how to overcome it. I haven’t read it yet, but US lawyer Aaron Siri has recently published a new book about this subject called Vaccines Amen.

Finally, Michael asked me about the Charlie Kirk incident. I leave that subject for reader’s own thoughts!

Hope you enjoy listening to us chat. Michael is a skilled interviewer and I look forward to talking with him again. Please help share his channels and support his work on his various platforms, eg Rumble. We are all (still) continually censored and shadow-banned.

