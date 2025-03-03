My friend Cliff [The Brain Reprogramming Doctor] and I have been chatting again. This time about how anecdotes, stories and metaphors are the way out of this traumatic insanity. We have (re)learned how delivering facts, simply doesn’t work. This was surprising at the time, because we’d never been taught Propaganda 101. Back in those halcyon days of believing our Government would never knowingly harm us or lie to us, rote learning in schools was the way to ‘succeed’ in life (definitely not anything emotional). But like so many things nowadays, the reverse is true. So let me describe a device via a metaphor of rescue that may help us be more effective in ‘waking people up’ to this tyranny, and a practical suggestion of that metaphor in action.

Sea Rigging Image by Żeglarz Public Domain, [Wikimedia]

I recently published a very short ‘explainer’ article in

about the psychological concept of

. If you’re not familiar with this term,

. This will raise awareness of a crucial piece of this jigsaw of predictable (manipulated) human behaviours that GloboCap rely upon heavily for implementing Agenda 2030. Taking a quote from my article:

On a community level, learned helplessness thwarts engagement in important public consultations; from contacting our local counsellor with constructive feedback; or even casting a vote at a local or general elections. We think ‘what’s the point’? We assume our actions won’t change the outcomes, so in a self-fulfilling prophecy, it’s because of our apathy and lack of action, the opportunity for positive change is lost. Importantly, as more power is gained by those in authority, it becomes increasingly difficult to regain community engagement, and so the negative cycle continues. Imagine if everyone […] thought it was a waste of time getting involved with any civic or sports group, campaign or ‘working bee’ because of learned helplessness? If we can’t be bothered to participate, our democracy and community cohesion could soon fall apart.

To be honest, I could argue our democracy and community cohesion has already fallen apart. But I’m an optimist at heart, and believe we can possibly, pull ourselves back from the brink. There are some genuinely good people out there who are doing their darndest to deprogramme people from the propaganda - one step at a time. But we can speed this up very easily.

How?

Maybe a type of Z-drag could work?

What is a Z-drag?

Have you ever kayaked or taken an inflatable raft down a fast-flowing river? I have. Although terrifying and definitely not something that I would choose to do regularly ‘for fun’, I admire the expert guides who bravely do this for tourists in NZ everyday. Those rocks are semi-hidden and unforgiving; the water, ice-cold and unpredictable; the roar of the current is deafening and not having an engine onboard makes you feel vulnerable. When a boat gets stuck, things can quickly get out of hand, especially if those onboard panic or aren’t confident swimmers.

River Rafting Image by Indranii CC BY-SA 4.0, [source: Wikimedia]

Fortunately, I’ve never witnessed an emergency on one of these trips. But a common problem is when a boat gets wedged between the proverbial ‘rock and a hard place’. And if the only safe place is on the bank of the river, one strategy to pull it free is a Z-Drag.

A Z-Drag (or Z-Rig) is an arrangement of lines/ropes (and sometimes pulleys), effectively forming a ‘block and tackle’, that is commonly used in rescue situations. The basic arrangement results in pulling the hauling end 3 times the distance the load is moved, providing a theoretical mechanical advantage of three to one. In actual practice the advantage could be reduced by friction. The advantage will also be reduced if the pull on the hauling end is not parallel to the direction the load moves in. The name comes from the fact that the arrangement of lines is roughly Z-shaped. [my emphasis, adapted from Wikipedia]

Z-drag example. Image by Galt57 Public Domain, Source [wikimedia]

The importance of this strategy is that the extra power it provides the person(s) pulling the other end of the rope. It can be a lot simpler than the image portrayed above. I couldn’t find an non-copyright image of the simple Z-drag, so here’s one I drew on my iPad (don’t laugh):

You get my drift (pun intended). The Z-drag - explains NetKnots - ‘although originated for rescue of boats pinned in a river, can be used to help you lift anything heavy. A person can be hauled up a cliff face, a snowmobile or ATV can be un-stuck or heavy items such as large game can be hoisted into the air from a tree for butchering. Learning to set up a Z-Drag correctly can help you lift anything heavy, with only a minimal amount of equipment.’ I know, tying knots is another traditional skill lost to the new generation, but can we learn to set up a Z-drag to generate new knowledge…?

Z-drag and the covid era crimes

We are ‘lifting something heavy’. In fact, it’s a dead weight. For over five years we’ve been trying to directly move the weight of decades of rot: corruption and apathy and conflicts of interest. In some cases, downright evilness. We’ve had some successes - we’ve saved some people, but if we draw on the metaphor, this capsized boat seems well-and-truly stuck in the centre of a roaring torrent of water pulling it and the passengers under. What’s worse, is the horizon is a waterfall and the drop to a fathomless depth below. And there’s no saviour, no superhero and no rescue team in sight.

Isn’t it time to approach this crisis in a different way? Why don’t we try a Z-drag? If we can’t move the ‘Blob’ itself, then surely it makes sense to create ways we can begin to move it, to start the rescue operation, by anchoring ourselves [grounding?] and using a Z-drag approach to pull on the rope SIDEWAYS?

The cognitive dissonance around us all runs deep. Deeper than any river or ocean we have experienced before. We need a new way to obtain more power, to make the changes needed in our communities. How can we pull on the rope sideways? How can we gain three-times our single-person influence?

Covid Inquiry Evidence

Here in New Zealand the propaganda about the ‘deadly virus’ continues. There was an initial 'Government Covid Inquiry’ into the policies, experiences and outcomes during the covid era. It began with very restrictive criteria and after extensive intervention by various groups, citizens and one of the Government coalition parties, it was expanded with a wider Terms of Reference written into law. As Phase 2 is currently developing, the planned Timeline is here. And yes, I’m sceptical about the outcomes.

I’m anticipating that in NZ the already very drawn-out Inquiry timeline will be extended again, due to the sudden and (un?)expected resignations, of senior people involved, not only the Executive Director Helen Potiki (who has only been in post for five months), but also the assisting counsel, Kristy McDonald and Nick Whittington, apparently after “concerns about the inquiry’s processes”. It is Crown Law which makes these legal appointments, and I’ve written before about the $millions spent on Crown Law’s services by our own public services. Like so many of these inquiries, assumptions are unscientific, costs are enormous and so far there has been little, if any, coverage on our legacy media.

Image by @biologyphenom

It is a similar story for The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry . Set up in Feb 2022 to investigate the ‘devolved strategic response to the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2022’. They have already collected an enormous body of evidence, defined by themes and available to see here. Likewise a UK Covid-19 Inquiry was set up. Overlaps with the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry's investigation means each inquiry signed a memorandum of understanding to try to minimise duplication. The UK Covid-19 Inquiry's Terms of Reference can be found on its website.

The Scottish Covid Inquiry website states:

The Inquiry works independently of government to establish the facts, identify lessons to be learned and make recommendations to Scottish Ministers, so we are better prepared in future. The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry is Scotland’s largest-ever public inquiry, as the pandemic impacted the lives of everyone in Scotland. People’s experiences during the pandemic are at the heart of the Inquiry's work, guiding its investigations and informing its reports.

It’s understandable that we might all scoff at those words ‘independently of government’. But importantly, like the NZ version, the Scottish Covid Inquiry is awarded a range of legal provisions, including Terms of Reference, and powers to summon witnesses to give evidence on oath and compel production of documents. Inevitably, I’ve not had time to watch all of the hundreds of hours of testimony at the hearings, but what I have seen and heard, alongside what was thoughtfully clipped and sensitively presented by

was vivid, raw and tragic.

What makes this evidence even more compelling for me, is knowing these witness statements could be applied to virtually any (Western) country in the world during the covid era, New Zealand included. The combined Lockstep tyranny that led to so much misery, death and disability was global.

Here’s two examples that I hope will inspire you to seek out something relevant to your area of covid curiosity. At the Scottish Covid Inquiry, a witness stated the lockdowns were basically imprisonment for those in rest homes and there was a lack of respect for basic human rights for residents and also their relatives:

“That sort of thing went on in Germany during the war.’’ and ‘‘My daughter said it was like something similar to the Nazi’s saying you can live, you can’t live.’’

(Ref Anna McPherson-Witness statement-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry)

The only clip on pseudo-mainstream I found outside of

’s excellent Substack account (I’m banned from or have left all social media) was this one (below) that I watched at the time (last year) from Neil Oliver’s (subsequently very curtailed) slot on GB News (6 mins):

These are the stories and anecdotes that make the difference. These are the lived experiences that cannot, should not be forgotten. These are (surprisingly, for some) the stories which will be more powerful than any peer-reviewed scientific paper, report, graph, data on hospitalisations or deaths, or newspaper headlines. This could be the (only) way to reconnect humanity, to re-establish our Human Rights and work together to ensure the covid era finally ends, that accountability is delivered and the tyranny never returns. There is good reason why this raw evidence is not on legacy media - it begins to deprogramme victims of the military-grade, ongoing propaganda. It is a Z-drag. Am I delusional? Maybe. But we can’t just give up, right?

Unlearning bad habits - learning practical new ones

I’ll end where I began with the concept of learned helplessness: the psychology studies confirm learned helplessness is a choice we make at various points of our lives, it can be a bad habit we get into - the choice to be defined as the victim. And that choice makes a huge difference, not only to our lives, but to those around us too. Can we really assume that nothing we do will help our dire situation? Is that mindset helpful, to us now, in this moment, or to future generations? Why can’t we ‘be the change we want to see’?

Photo by Maria Thalassinou on Unsplash

Can we choose to do something, now? Maybe we can’t attack the ‘head of the snake’, that’s true enough. For instance, we can waste time complaining about the WEFs unending negative influence on our democracy. But one simple thing we can all do, today, that will pull on that rope in a Z-drag…?

We can comment and share just one story from the Scottish (or UK) Covid Inquiry - or even a story from another country’s inquiry. Maybe share your own testimony, evidence or submission too, like our own Dr

has done

?

Pull on that rope! Multiply your own strength times three! You maybe surprised, because what you thought of as a ‘dead weight’ can indeed be moved in an unexpected direction, and against the flow of the strongest current. What do we have to lose? Let’s see what happens.

Like this post? Help me to help others with my advocacy and research. You can make a one-off donation and Buy me a Coffee (or three) here. Thank you!

Share

Please leave a positive comment e.g. tell me how you have shared the Scottish Covid Inquiry evidence? Thank you! And a massive thank you too, to

for his commitment to this cause.

Leave a comment