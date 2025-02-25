Why did Professor Angus Dalgleish have an apparent U-turn about the 'vaccines' and why won't he condemn all jabs? NB This is longer-than-usual post (please click on the title to read the whole thing).

You may be familiar with ‘Gus’ as he’s known to his ‘friends’. Prof Dalgleish has only recently been outspoken about the harms from the experimental genetic mRNA injections. Apparently he has now ‘seen the light’ after seeing his previously-recovered cancer patients regressing - and fast. Strange, some say, that (like so many other non-cancelled academics) although he’s an ‘expert’ he was pushing the jabs, even, unforgivably, on children. As

points out so clearly: he knew there was NO informed consent. In this article, I return to the compelling argument that covid was

So with that in mind, let’s try to unravel some of the context and contradictions that is the story (or movie?) of Prof Dalgleish.

Screenshot from one of Dalgleish’s companies ‘Immunor’

Hollywood Propaganda and BigPharma

Remember that 2011 movie “Contagion’? ‘Nothing spreads like fear’ ran the strap-line. Kate Winlset played the ‘hero expert’ from the CDC, rushing to track down infectious people and quarantine them. In that dreaded MINDSPACE document, P is for Priming. Yup, those behavioural scientists always use the big screen: whatever it takes to ‘save the world’ from the dreaded ‘bird flu’. (trailer clip below)

I’m sceptical about the investigative journalism that unearthed some unlikely-sounding documents for the Byline Times and Computer Weekly. Their report centres on events during the covid era, and a controversial report sent to the UK Gov and a movie proposal went to Hollywood. The source has a credible history and is pro-narrative, even though it claims to print content that is ‘outside the mainstream’. (Founder and Editor Peter Jukes, is previously of legacy media political (intelligence) outlets like the New Stateman.) Whether complete lies, or propaganda based on half-truths, the story has some significance to truth-seekers like us, let me explain why.

Hollywood: what’s the (subliminal) message?

I’ve published elsewhere about the subliminal messaging used by behavioural scientists during the covid era. For Byline Times, Duncan Campbell, Bill Goodwin, Guy Taylor authors of the articles, claim that producer of Contagion, Michael Shamberg, was approached by a group of academics, including Prof Dalgleish, with an outline of a movie that would be perfect to carry a specific message: ‘The Covid Hunters: In Pursuit of the Chimera and the Vaccine’ [working title]. In this proposal , the ‘true story’ is told of…

“…how a maverick group of individually singular and highly accomplished friends came together in March 2020 to find the true origins of Covid-19 and to design a vaccine against it, both of which, by June, they had done. It is a scientific detective story of bold and brilliant research of the highest quality but also of extraordinary low skulduggery in their struggle to get their work published as the truth dawned that the Chinese Communists and their fellow-travellers in the West were striving by all means to silence them.” (my emphasis)

So these ‘mavericks’ had produced a ‘vaccine’ for covid in three months! Bravo! I’m sure it was ‘safe and effective’ - just like the others. What’s unusual, as the Byline Times article explains, is this apparently ‘true’ story came from a group led by former Chief of Intelligence MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove. Coincidentally, along with multiple other roles, he was Chair of the Board of the University of London (at that time). Yes, that’s where Dalgleish’s main academic role is based.

According to this Byline investigation, in April 2020 Dearlove apparently contacted his past-intelligence counterpart and former (British-born) Mossad Chief Efraim Halevy, with a document the group had sent to the then-PM Boris Johnson. It claimed China was “attempting to control the terms of the [virus origins] debate … with active help from non-Chinese agents of influence, notably at the scientific journal Nature”. Wouldn’t it be useful to discover whether this 17-page document, presented by Byline Times, is authentic?

Other protagonists in this ‘true story’ are retired history academic Gwythian (Gwyn) Prins, and John Constable spokesman for the Global Warming Policy Foundation (a lobby group) which has lots of interesting people on the Board, (inc. Australian ex-PM Tony Abbott, who is also on the Advisory Board of ARC). Birger Sorensen, a Norwegian vaccinologist with an innovative new injectable. And let’s not forget the other member of the team, Professor Angus Dalgleish.

I’ve noticed how Dalgleish doesn't mind speaking out against the mRNA ‘vaccines’ but doesn’t say anything against other vaccines, or the vaccine industry overall. Could that be because of professional jealousy? I’ve witnessed academics with an ego-led obsession with seeking grant funding and social media ‘impact’. Could Dalgleish’s determination to get his ‘vaccine’ products to market get in the way of rational thought? Is there any humility and regret on his part, as he acknowledges the fact he is a small cog in the massive machinery that has kept this industry well-oiled over recent decades? And caused so much harm? Let’s dig a little…

Like most senior academics in the 21st Century, he has his own consultancy business. In his numerous peer-reviewed articles, he declared one of his funders was a company called Celgene, but more on that at the end of this article. Other companies that Dalgleish is/was connected with include Onyvax Ltd (no longer trading, which is unsurprising after a publication - see screenshot below), Immodulon (now in administration), LDN Pharma Ltd (Intl, active), and Omnivaxx Ltd - recently ‘struck out’ by Companies House (Apr ‘24). The latter lists some of the same protagonists in the ‘movie script’ as Directors: Susrud, Sorensen, Prins and Dalgleish.

Sorenson, (his character was a ‘hero’ in that ‘movie proposal’) is Chairman of Immunor and original Founder and President of Bionor of Bionor Holdings. Immnunor were recently awarded funds from the EU defence industry’s European Defence Fund (EDF) in the military-sounding ‘RESILIENCE: provide a range of actions towards medical countermeasures’ category. From Immunor’s website:

“Immunor AS and its precursors (like Bionor) have benefited from circa $100 million investment in diagnostic and vaccine-related technology research and development. In several Norwegian and international human clinical studies, Immunor has developed and tested HIV vaccine candidates Vacc-4x, Vacc-C5 (to be combined as Vacc-45). In combination with its HIV entry inhibitor drug, CRX, Immunor now has designed the world’s first vaccine-drug functional cure for HIV.” (my emphasis)

Slide from the military-style 9 hour conference presentation from the 2024 EDF ‘InfoDay’ (Via website)

And that’s not all (from the Immunor’s website):

7th February 2023. Upon invitation, Immunor partnered with the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) and the Hylleraas Centre of Excellence for Quantum Molecular Sciences at Tromso to propose a Quick Reaction Centre for Virus Identification and Fast Vaccine Design in face of future pandemic threats.

Captured journals like the BMJ, legacy media and the fake fact-checkers, all appeared to be in a state of confusion over the various ‘source of covid’ narratives at that time (still are!). They continued to argue that Dalgleish et al’s interference in the covid narrative (which at that time claimed it was a natural virus) unnecessarily delayed the ‘important’ and ‘necessary’ social controls, Government policies and jab mandates that would eventually ‘save millions of lives’. And we all know how that worked out. But looking at Dalgleish’s past and current academic and financial interests, we can understand why it could be in his interest to limit any conversation to the “mRNA-bad; RFK Jnr Good” script and keep the ‘pandemic’ narrative and fear-mongering propaganda going for as long as possible.

Dalgleish’s political background

Let’s step back a little in time. Ten years ago, Prof Dalgleish was a candidate for UK Independence Party (UKIP), the Brexit-campaigning political party led by Nigel Farage. Leave Means Leave, which changed its name in 2020 to Britain Means Business Ltd, is owned by Richard Tice, one of the main funders of Farage and Deputy Leader of what was The Brexit Party, now renamed The Reform Party. As I explained previously here, and here, these are the Uniparties. Definitely NOT representatives of the people, or advocates for Human Rights or free speech. That could mean that Dalgleish is part of the plan to destabilize UK Government. But does this mean that he’s part of the New Normal Narrative too? Is that why he promotes RFK Jnr as a ‘saviour’?

For context, I wrote about the other main investment bank funder of all these Brexit-related companies, pseudo-charities, and fake-free-speech media like GB News and UnHerd, Sir Paul Marshall, here in Nov 2023 when a group of us were first connecting his dots to Legatum’s PR-machinery ARC (More on that next week):

Universities are political. Back in 2023 I wrote about How Academia Controls the Narrative in

. And I explained when I was recently interviewed by

(not yet published) how this ‘machinery’ might be seen, when applied to the case of academics like Prof Dalgleish. For instance, suppression clauses in research grant funding may terminate research without notice, gag authors and prevent the publication of any results that go against the objectives of the company (or its partners). If you are/were connected with academia in any way, or studying, I would encourage you to read my article, because too many people are totally unaware of these mechanisms of power - see image below that summarises my points:

Image from my 2023 article in Propaganda in Focus cited above (author’s copyright)

The July 2021 article in the UK’s Daily Mail in which Dalgleish urges young people to get ‘vaccinated’ was unlikely to be written by him (in my experience). Maybe

got a glimpse of his authentic response

? As I explained in my post about the

, it is the Communications/PR Marketing depts of these corrupt institutions, along with their legal advisors that produce the political spin. Dalgleish’s name was probably sent to a Daily Mail editor as an attempt to get credibility for what was effectively BigPharma propaganda. After all, these academic healthcare institutions are run by intelligence agents and accountants, and funded by BigPharma, as I explain below.

Prof Dalgleish’s ‘intelligence’ institution?

Readers may not be aware that there was a quiet but significant merger recently at the epicentre of healthcare education BigPharma indoctrination - London. The powerful narrative-controller the University of London (UoL) (remember that is where [ex]-intelligence-chief Dearlove was Chair of the Board) merged with teaching institution St Georges on 1 August 2024. Just last month, Dearlove was replaced by Sir Mark Lowcock, who oversees the NHS Trust and who’s profile seems to fit the next phase of the psyop perfectly …:

…in addition to his previous roles in government and the United Nation, he is the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of London and a member of the World Health Organization Global Preparedness Monitoring Board. A finance professional by background, he […] will take on the position of President of the Chartered Institute for Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) from July 2025. (My emphasis)

Activities and funding previously under the City, University of London and St George’s, University of London are now under a single brand. Why study here? Asks their website:

We are the only UK university to share a campus with a teaching hospital, St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, so you are immersed in a professional environment from day one. You can walk from lecture theatre to laboratory to hospital ward or clinic with ease. You will be integrated into a professional healthcare environment from day one. The majority of our teaching staff also hold clinical roles in the NHS or private clinics or have previously worked as a healthcare professional, so you will learn from academics with real on-the-job experience. (my emphasis)

One of those clinical ‘academics’ is Professor Angus Dalgleish, based in the ‘Vaccine Institute’ at St George’s UoL. Paul Health is the Director, and interestingly, studies covid jabs for pregnant women, and different vaccine schedules in preterm infants and covid ‘vaccine’ trials (Phase I-III) alongside being member of the vaccine-focused World Health Organization (WHO) Group B streptococcus (GBS) Surveillance Technical Working Group. Maybe he could answer some questions about the outcomes from those unethical, international clinical trials, including the Auckland Uni one I wrote about here? The Vaccine Institute is part of the Centre for Neonatal and Paediatric Infection (CNPI) which is funded by… you guessed it: European Union (EU), European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP), the Medical Research Council (MRC), the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Italian entity PENTA, the Global Antibiotic (Resistance) Research Partnership (GARDP), Pfizer, GSK, and many others:

CNPI’s website, confirming their funders are all the usual suspects, including Pfizer, GSK and Gates…

As far as I can see, Dalgleish still has a Wikipedia page that hasn’t been sabotaged? His ResearchGate profile has no articles that are remotely counter-narrative (yet?). The only ‘footprint’ that is counter-narrative from Dalgleish is via the alternative platforms like podcasts and freedom group gatherings, like the one I attended with NZDSOS (that I wrote about here). He claimed then, that the Astra Zeneca is also dangerous - but that wasn’t an mRNA platform. His inconsistent message betrays his inauthenticity. Likewise his constant fake praise for RFK Jnr. He continues to have his name attached to the legacy media, inc Daily Mail and has seemingly escaped any long legal battles in the UK or overseas to keep his positions, awards or his professional memberships, like Dr William Bay did and so many others.

The authors of the Byline article claimed that they received no responses from any of those named. Unsurprising. In defence, perhaps predictably knowing his boss/connections, Dalgleish apparently claimed that one of the Byline Times journalists was employed by the Russian government (!) Before I move on to my final segment, please read this para below of the report the group apparently authored and sent to the Government, from Dalgleish:

27 March 2020: An Urgent Briefing for the Prime Minister and his Advisers 12. With the Sorensen Vaccine we are aiming for a one-shot preventative for COVID-19 as quickly as possible. The material arrived in Norway today. Financial resources to manufacture the vaccine candidate and an administrative vehicle were put in place late last week: the development company was registered on Friday. [13]. What we will need from the British Government, as a matter of urgency, to proceed in the UK are funding for rapid trials and agreed safe but accelerated test protocols to prove the vaccine which, once through initial test (para 10) and accelerated mouse/rat model we believe could most efficiently be trialed by ring vaccination of all contacts traced of a proven carrier. (my emphasis)

Thalidomide [financial] returns

The fall-out from the failures of the regulators enablers like the FDA was exaggerated by the 1950’s Thalidomide scandal. It was impossible to remarket it when the public became aware of the harms BigPharma had caused. A drug company called Celgene apparently licensed Rockefeller’s thalidomide intellectual property in 1992. Thalidomide (now Revlimid) was first available for ~US$6 in 1998 when it was used ‘off-label’ to treat leprosy. It’s difficult to disentangle the mass of pharma companies’ projects that were involved in these clinical trials. Parallel drugs were trialled and connected to what appears to be a GLOBVAC Norwegian Kr 902m research grant (NZ$141m) awarded in 2014. But by 2019, when used off-label to treat cancer patients the price of Revlimid had risen to US$693. How and why did this happen? STAT News explained:

Celgene explained it in a 2004 front-page story in the Wall Street Journal. “When we launched it, it was going to be an AIDS-wasting drug,” Celgene’s chief executive at the time, John Jackson, said. “We couldn’t charge more or there would have been demonstrations outside the company.” But once Celgene realized that the drug was a cancer treatment, the company decided to slowly bring thalidomide’s price more in line with other cancer medicines, such as Velcade, a rival medicine now sold by the Japanese drug giant Takeda. In 2003, it cost more than twice as much as thalidomide. “By bringing [the price] up every year, it was heading toward where it should be as a cancer drug,” Jackson told the Journal. (my emphasis)

The drug company producing Revlimid, funded Prof Dalgleish research - as per his 2015 UKIP promotional blurb - and predictably was bought out by another BigPharma giant, Bristol Myers Squibbs, for US$74Billion in late 2019. Interesting timing? Luckily for the shareholders, the regulator enabler FDA approved the merger. The last five years has certainly been an investors dream - or nightmare - depending whether or not you are ‘in the know’ about BigPharma:

Meanwhile, WEF has announced ‘an historic leap in cancer vaccines’ in Nov 2024 with the launch of the NHS ‘Launchpad’ project. Southampton Hospital are already recruiting participants in the clinical trial. I wonder if Dalgleish’s dept has been awarded any funding for it yet?

