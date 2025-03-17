1× 0:00 -10:58

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

What have thoroughbred horses, gambling, lotteries, expensive Cuban cigars and vaccines all got in common? Welcome to the unethical world of Stakeholder Capitalism in academia…

I was aware how universities join forces. Alongside Public Private Philanthropic Partnerships (PPPPs) this allows cost efficient sharing of funding, venues, libraries and expertise. I hadn’t realised, however, the important part one institution plays in this arrangement, specifically in presenting The Science™.

How & Why did the Lockstep happen?

As part of a growing ‘agreement’ or partnership of partnerships, the University of London Federation consists of 17 member institutions:

This Federation historically was an examining board for students prior to 1900. It has grown. “Today, the University of London federation represents one of the largest and most diverse student bodies in the world, with over 250,000 students from 190 countries.” Wow! Many readers will be familiar (or studied/worked) at one of these institutions? And all of us have heard these institutions mentioned during the legacy media’s propaganda during the covid era. The Federation’s various ‘experts’ were called upon to present The Science™, to provide fake-factchecking services and coerce the ‘vaccine hesitant’ population into taking the injections. One member of the Federation, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Diseases (LSHTM) was:

“…crowned University of the Year in 2016 by Times Higher Education for its extraordinary response to the Ebola crisis. The LSHTM’s Faculty of Epidemiology & Population Health (EPH) houses the largest group of epidemiologists, statisticians and medical demographers in Europe.”

With its partners, the LSHTM played a central part in the covid fearmongering propaganda, which continues to this day. Eg in a recent seminar about computer modelling of asymptomatic spread of covid 19 covid25, likewise, the LSE proudly presents its Communication Team’s media coverage over past years.

Federation member The Institute of Cancer Research, is partnered with the Royal Marsdsen Hospital, and has recently been awarded GBP1.5 million in funding from Cancer Research UK, (the world’s largest cancer charity). The ICR’s four research themes are: ‘Unravel the cancer ecosystem; Diagnose better and earlier; Target weaknesses in cancer; Treat cancer more precisely.’ And you won’t be surprised each of the four themes include genetic manipulations, through CRISPR tech, DNA modelling and AI diagnosis. For example, using a targetted protein to trigger the body’s immune response (sound familiar?).

Overall, this behemoth of a Federation helps us better understand the seemingly unquestioning, mass-compliance with (and promotion of) the unethical, harmful, anti-scientific policies like lockdowns, PCR testing and coercive ‘vaccine’ mandates for staff, students and the public more widely.

Prof. Angus Dalgleish’s Research

Although apparently Prof Dalgleish is not directly affiliated with the ICR, there’s no doubt his publications (‘outputs’) will be seen as highly beneficial to the Federation’s overall ‘impact’. He is affiliated with Federation member St George’s, University of London (see below) which merged with City, University of London on 1 August 2024 to become City St George’s, University of London. The websites are still an utter mess, but Dalgleish appears on the City St George’s website under what was the Institute for Infection and Immunity, at the School for Health and Medical Sciences. Research in this Dept predictably also includes genetics and vaccines and markets the commercial viability and call for investors:

“[…] we work with industry partners through commercial partnerships, industry-sponsored research and university spin-out companies. […]We have a number of highly-productive relationships with small and large companies, particularly in the areas of diagnostic development, vaccines, and clinical trials. The institute has an impressive record of generating spin-out companies, creating commercial development opportunities for our research, ranging from fundamental scientific discoveries to close-to-clinic applications.” (my emphasis)

It’s challenging for academics to navigate these complex web of hierarchy, egos, investment banks, students, research grant funding criteria…alongside commercial ‘spin off’ companies, royalties, tax implications and ongoing failed interventions as I explained here:

Drowning in constant financial pressures to seek new opportunities (e.g. through exploiting PhD students’ work), it’s unsurprising to see Dalgleish’s name appear on commercial websites actively seeking participants in ‘vaccine’ trials for cancer patients. Companies like Richmond Pharma where he is listed as an ‘expert’ worryingly boast about taking ‘assets’ (jabs?) from concept to human trials in less 12 months:

This rush-to-market strategy is a crucial element in my next post (stay tuned!). And Richmond’s ‘milestones’ of international collaboration, funding and endorsements by regulators enablers like the FDA and MHRA include how in 2020 it gained a partner Intellia Therapeutics to trial pioneering Nobel Prize-winning gene-editing CRISPR therapy. Interesting timing?

Even whilst self-identifying as a ‘freedom movement advocate’, Dalgleish is still listed as a private consultant for the Nuffield’s Cancer Centre London where any holistic treatments are unlikely to be welcomed? And he still publishes peer-reviewed articles in his field, like this one, where his co-author’s declaration of conflicts of interest include she “works for Astra Zeneca” (!) And as recently as 2023 Dalgleish was keynote speaker at the usual BigPharma-sponsored international conferences: e.g. the Nordic Oncology Forum in Stockholm:

These associations with Astra Zeneca should not be overlooked because Oracle Film’s excellent short doco evidences the AZ/Covishield Scandal’s death and disability:

If you haven’t already watched this, please make the time (17 mins). The connections with the Poonawalla Group’s Serum Inst will be clear in my follow-up post.

Since 2001, Dalgleish has been the Principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy (ICVI) which (maybe due to repeated failures in clinical trials) has changed its name over the years, registered as a company and a charity.

Extract from UK Companies House

The ICVI is ‘led by research within clinical practice’. Does this mean Dalgleish is recruiting his cancer patients to engage with experimental ‘vaccines’? The ICVI has recently become a member of the Assoc of Medical Research Charities (AMRC) meaning they can share fundraising sources, access and platforms, pool training and insights. Importantly, the AMRC includes a group called Data Matters promoting member charities’ interests in using (sharing?) participants’ health data for research. Data Matters meets to discuss the latest developments in health data and digital developments. We know that data harvesting is highly valuable for impact investors.

Dalgleish isn’t a director of ICVI. Of the six directors, three are about as detached from public health as you could imagine, perhaps could be described as wealthy investors for any potential ‘spin-offs’, or as

would say ‘

’?

Guy Edmund Sangster : son of Robert Sangster of thoroughbred horses and gambling fame. His grandfather, Vernon Sangster, of Vernon Pools famously sold that business to Ladbrookes for GBP 90million in 1989.

Sir Henry Richard Geers Cotterell OBE , 7th Baronet of Garnons, Herefordshire, is landowner and director of various investment companies (as you would expect)

Jemma Kate Natasha Freeman seems to be director of multiple other investment companies, including central London properties, wholesale importers of luxury products. She’s a sixth-generation representative of the Freeman family’s tobacco trade, Chairman of Hunters & Frankau, the UK's exclusive distributor of Havana Cuban cigars. (for entertainment value, here’s a 60-sec clip of her smoking her ‘Churchill’ cigar):

In conclusion, am I being too cynical? Are these characters evidencing genuine interest in alleviating cancer patients’ suffering, and seeking safe, good quality, cost-effective, new treatments? It’s not a coincidence that thoroughbred horse-racing enthusiasts are involved (more on that soon). Globalism and genetics are key to this evil. The push for stakeholder capitalism means that these PPPPs (and I use Dalgleish’s ICVI purely as an example here) have led academia to partner-up with some unlikely (unhealthy?) entities which seek stakeholder profits above everything else. Pressures for innovation, faster (and faster) time-frames and bigger profits puts all our lives at serious risk.

And what is the one thing that often prevents or delays these new ‘vaccines’ from getting to market? More on this soon!

Share