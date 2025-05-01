Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Robin Kelly
2d

Great article Ursula. As an independent GP, I am not a member of any PHO, and don't have MMH for the reasons you say. I have no computer in my consulting room. The screen in front of the doctor is a tool of hypnosis. The GPs should be unbiased, confidential, wise 'patient advocates'. Unless they return to this role - something that is soul enriching for the doctor too - they will be eliminated by AI.

Jenny Dunn
6d

Mmm it’s predicted that AI will replace your normal GP’s in 5-10 years. I can’t wait I’m in Oz and Doctors regularly abuse women (usually) who don’t want to vaccinate their children. They lie threaten so much so there is a push towards ‘just don’t go’. I know it is not as bad in NZ but I really think a nice polite AI has got to be better. I also really want all those so called Doctors to lose their jobs. I might regret what I’m saying but looking at it now all I can say is !bring it on’

