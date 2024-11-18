By now, many of my readers will already be aware of the ways that BigTech are harvesting our data for financial gain. This involves (amongst other things) selling metadata to impact investors. I explained what this means here, but in a nutshell, my take is that impact investment firms like Legatum appear to manipulate financial markets through arbitrary and flawed qualitative measurements, that promote the perceived ‘success’ of various interventions over time. This isn’t about personal data in terms of hacking your bank account passwords (although that is also an issue, of course), this is about using collective analysis of societal groups to predict or ‘nudge’ certain actions. And health data is a particularly profitable digital opportunity to exploit.

“Apps are the front door to a digital UK. Combined with the UK Government’s digital One Log In, this will be the first step to a world where all your data will be on one app. If you don’t have it, you will be unable to access the services it provides. Persuasion and pushy sales tactics encourage naïve members of the public to download a multitude of apps to allegedly make their lives more convenient when speed is of the essence.”

Apps are actually the ‘slippery slope’ to a digital prison. By the way, the equivalent of the UK Gov’s ‘One Log In’ is the RealMe in NZ. And increasingly, it’s getting very difficult to interact with any Government Dept without it.

So, is our healthcare data in NZ also being used by these data-harvesting globalists? Let’s see…

Manage My Health (MMH) is the NZ App that most Kiwis will be familiar with. Anytime you interact with any healthcare professional here, you will be 'nudged’ to download the app, connect it to your personal ID and patient number (and bank account), because ‘This is so convenient’ as Bob Moran says…

Your age, weight, BMI, blood tests, scans and ‘worried-well’ screening results can all be recorded on your MMH App, along with any ‘nudges’ to ‘get vaccinated’ or repeat more prescriptions:

Screenshot from the App Store

Virtual consultations can also be booked via the MMH App. More recently, medical devices like implants can be paired with the App, along with payments made for services. Jeez. Reading through the MMH long Terms and Conditions (and contrary to the app store’s claim), it seems clear that your personal information is not being kept confidential between you and your GP. MMH also claims a ‘seamless connection’ with any patient management system, meaning presumably other data is also shared?

Cui Bono?

So, who owns the MMH App? The Directors are Russell Graham Clarke and Vinogopal Ramayah. I couldn’t find much about Clarke, but more on Ramayah in a moment. Firstly, MMH Global is a 100% shareholder of MMH. Instantly, we realise that this is NOT a small-scale NZ-based company. There are tentacles to MMH in India, US, Australia, Ireland and elsewhere. No surprises there perhaps, we are after all, the phantom of the Five Eyes. MMH Global is wholly-owned by Cereus Health Group and this is where it gets interesting – described as a ‘Global Healthcare Technology Powerhouse’ on its website, Cereus Health is part of Cereus Holdings - an investment firm - and includes ConSova a ‘cost containment’ company for health insurance providers in the US who’s customers include Pepsico and Wallmart. ConSova claim a US$billions in saving and a 10:1 ‘return on investment’ by finding customers ‘ineligible’ for healthcare cover. Clearly a company which cares about public health. Not.

As Debi Evans points out in her excellent article linked above, there are lots of financial incentives for ‘innovators’ in the digital health sector. Not surprising then that last year, Cereus Health supported the launch of the ‘Global Initiative on Digital Health – a WHO Managed Network’ (GIDH) during the G20 Global Health Ministers’ meeting. On 19th August 2023, at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India the WHO’s famous Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was present to promote the Agenda:

The event inevitably prompted a newsletter from Cereus Health which included the following quote:

“At ManageMyHealth™ India, ManageMyHealth™ 360 Pvt Ltd, we are committed to using the latest digital health technologies, including telemedicine and Artificial Intelligence that will have a significant impact on the health and well-being of citizens in India.”

Here is a 15 min extract from that conference, with Dr Mansukh Maholavya from the Indian Health Ministry telling us how ‘digital health will reach every last citizen’:

I wonder if Vinogopal Ramayah mentioned above as Director of MMH, was also a delegate there, with his company Cereus Health Group? ‘Vino’ as he’s known, has an interesting profile. His bio on his membership page of New Zealand Asian Leaders was removed, but thanks to the WayBack Machine, we can see this screenshot detailing his diverse career, including as an Officer in the Singapore military, obtaining law degrees specialising in aviation and then investment entities in the technology medical field:

Ramayah shows up numerous times in company and NGO searches, as past or present director and/or shareholder in sectors like aviation, dental, retirement homes and various digital healthcare entities, including Cereus Holdings.

Created in 1989 as Health Technology Ltd, there has been lots of acquisitions and name changes for one of Ramayah’s companies, Medtech, since then. Notably during the covid era (in 2020) Medtech Global sold part of the business to Acclivis (a Cloud-based workflow platform, focusing on 15-min-cities-type companies) [for insights on this, see

] and a private equity firm

- but retained MMH and went on to progress those partnerships with the WHO and online payment systems around the world. This seems strategic, looking at what has happened over the past four years?

From other online profiles, we can see Ramayah apparently used to work for National Inst for Health Innovation - the NIHI, an Auckland University based and funded research PPP. He was previously on the Board of Asia New Zealand Foundation (ANZF) a registered ‘charity’ which is funded over NZ$6million p/a mostly by NZ Government Depts the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise. And here is another example of something I’ve written about before; the revolving doors between commerce, NZ Gov and PPPPs. For instance Simon Draper returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade this year, after his role as Director of ANZF for eight years. How convenient, especially when looking at the ‘charity’ salaries for these roles (total approx NZ$3m)

In conclusion, we can see that the Manage My Health NZ App is anything but innocuous and is closely connected to the WHO WEF Agenda 2030 - creating our digital prison. These Apps represent the polar opposite of authentic health and wellbeing. I’ve shown here some specific wealthy individuals profiting from exploiting our personal data who don’t have our best interests at heart. The best thing we can do? If you have downloaded the App - delete it asap. Do not feed the machine #ScrapTheApp

