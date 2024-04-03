After a number of contradictory and confusing (obfuscating) OIA responses from various NZ Gov depts, I have received another update about the recorded numbers of ‘vaccine’ mandate exemptions that were granted SSD (Significant Service Disruption) exemptions from the unethical Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccination) Order (2021) which came into force in Nov 2021. Let me quickly summarise my current findings.

The Ministry of Health New Zealand Covid ‘Vaccine’ Pass, which was needed (either in hard copy or on your phone) to access pretty much anywhere in NZ (including many workplaces) during the height of the totalitarian coup. Source: Wiki Commons.

You can find details in my previous posts about the (uh hum) ‘discrepancies’ in statements about these ‘vaccine’ exemptions from NZ Government representatives given in one of the ongoing Court Cases here. Then there is the wider picture of the obfuscation of applications received and those awarded or declined, here:

There was a ‘mistake’

Health NZ has finally responded to my questions (Ref HNZ00030952), it now claims that there was an ‘error’ in the reporting of these healthcare exemptions, stating that the actual number is approx. 5,238 (NB numbers <5 in each dept were redacted to protect identification of individuals).

The ‘total’ number of exemptions awarded was also revised downwards from the previous 11,005 to 8,051. But that still leaves us nearly 3,000 ‘workers’ to find, who were awarded an exemption (for an unknown timeframe) but were not public sector staff….

Who were they?

Well we now know that they were ‘staff’ (including carers) trained/employed by PPP-exploiter, NZ Health Group, the largest NZ PRIVATE (PPP-funded) healthcare provider, where coincidentally, ex-Ministry of Health Covid-response senior manager, Jane Kelley is now CEO:

For the breakdown of public sector staff we now know about, here are some interesting quick graphs I’ve created from the data to show the slight differences between the two OIA responses by job role:

We can see that the Health NZ ‘error’ has reduced the total number by approx. 1,500 exemptions awarded.

That’s a pretty big mistake. How could this happen?

The new data provides slightly more nurses and midwives with exemptions, and slightly less admin, but slightly more surgeons, registrars, MOs (medical officers) and consultants. No surprises there, perhaps.

The table for the new data is posted below and divided into (the then) District Health Boards (now ‘Local Hospital Area’):

There are some interesting anomalies in these numbers. Why did the admin staff in the Waikato and in Southland obtain far more exemptions than average? Why did Wairarapa have virtually zero awarded?

I also asked in this OIA for details of any gagging clauses (however it wants to define those). The claim is there were none.

So that leaves me with another question: why aren’t these people, who do not work for Government, but obtained an exemption, speaking out? For many, covid is ‘all over’ and we need to ‘move on’. Do they not have the courage to 'face the music? Many of their colleagues weren’t lucky enough to get an exemption, and deserve an explanation and an apology.

Mistakes were NOT made.

PS For those interested in the full OIA document, it is attached below. Please message with any further queries/corrections/suggestions.

