In 1962, Rachel Carson stated:

“We are rightly appalled by the genetic effects of radiation: how then can we be indifferent to the same effect in chemicals that we disseminate widely in our environment”.

She also accused the chemical industry of:

“poisoning humanity with the consent of scientists whose knowledge and concept of toxicity dates back to the Stone Age, and we have become the victims of cancer, nerve paralysis, genetic mutations, and…are now in no better situation than Borgia’s guests”.

The veracity of her remarks are borne-out by the severe decline in the health and sustainability of all ecosystems in the decades since then, due largely to changes in agricultural practices which include the subject of this article, namely the use of acidic fertilisers and the use of the ensuing waste product, fluoride, as unregistered, illegal medical treatment for tooth decay in humans with little success but with disastrous adverse effects on all ecosystems.

From before the date of Carson’s comments our environment has been subjected to 30kgs of fluoride per tonne of acidic phosphate fertiliser; augmented by the toxic waste from production at the rate of 1 mg/litre of public drinking water, including that used in food preparation, and preparing infant formula. In addition to fluoride there are significant levels of accumulative heavy metals adding to the neurotoxic load on many metabolic systems in the whole food chain hence environmental, animal and human health, particularly that of the developing child.

ALL Regulatory Authorities have the fundamental obligation, a fiduciary obligation, to act in the interests of the population who have delegated authority to do so.

The history of water fluoridation is rife with the illegal use of this delegated authority by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and therein lie several significant failures including failure to provide ALL relevant information.

Fluoride is shown to harm the brain and reduce IQ

This has resulted in the misleading of Parliament and the people and in courts making decisions based on lack of full disclosure, decisions that demand constitutional judicial review because-

Ministry of Health New Zealand (MoH) introduced the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Bill 2021(FA) using delegated authority to the Director General which has been abused, and is an illegality.

Fluoride is a byproduct of the agrichem industry, and defined as a hazardous substance.

In addition:

a) MoH has taken on sole administration in this matter when:

[i] it has neither the authority, expertise nor knowledge to administer what is an environmental and animal health issue: in fact evidence in the promulgation of this FA suggests they have no expertise or knowledge of the many adverse effects of their pollution of public water supplies for the last 60 years with fluoride and other ecotoxic Hazardous Substances (HS) from the fertiliser industry all of which are accumulative and potentiate each other.

[ii] This role belongs to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) which is the case in the USA, and which has had no role in the promulgation of this FA and failed to provide ALL relevant information to Parliament or courts. EPA have also failed to inform MoH this FA is outside their remit, exceeding their powers..

[iii] The Ministry of Primary industries (MPI) has also failed in their duty to provide relevant information in a matter that has serious repercussions in animal food and health and hence human health issues; this demonstrates the serious lack of competence to fulfil their obligations, including failure to perform due diligence to safeguard the health and safety of the food chain; and to inform MoH this FA contravenes the statutes which MPI administer.

The failure to perform due diligence applies to all areas of government from the Attorney General and Crown Law Office, who drafted the legislation and failed to ensure principles of Constitutional and Administrative Law have been followed, down to local government decision makers,

There is also the complete failure to ensure there is no inconsistency with many other statutes and international Charters and Conventions, especially those relevant to the special needs of the child.

This is why we need to concentrate our efforts on constitutional judicial review of all decisions made and taking into account all the decision makers in this issue of environmental and public health violations.

