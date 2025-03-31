Welcome to subscribers who have recently joined me, especially after hearing recent podcasts. After February’s third annual conference of the ‘Alliance for Responsible Citizenship’ (ARC) hosted by the charismatic Jordan Peterson,

and

of

and I, got together to discuss what we knew about ARC’s many protagonists and I shared what I know about their funders, the

empire.

Over the past three years, since ARC was thrown into the complex web of our WW3 psyops, I have written a few articles about Legatum. I also recently was invited to speak with Sonia Poulton about ARC:

From my perspective as an educationalist, I’m particularly concerned about the potential for students in developing countries to be exploited by investment banks disguised as NGOs. For example harvesting their data and recruiting them onto clinical trials without valid informed consent. Many of the partners of Legatum are BigPharma and digital platforms.

I’ve listed my previous posts about the various tentacles of the Legatum’s ‘philanthropathic’ entities, as

defines them - ie groups of

. Here is that diagram and related reading list:

There’s always stuff to learn, and I’m keen to hear any views and expertise about what Legatum are actually doing - on the ground - in the developing countries they are working in, under numerous guises.

Look forward to any comments about this topic.

Share